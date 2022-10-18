The jewel tones of the fall are exquisite in North Carolina. at this time of the year. The problem is in choosing where and when to stop along the parkway. Tripod in hand, I start out at each stop and walk around a bit to wait and see what materializes given the light, wind and view. The altitude is always a variable factor as the higher I travel, the better the colors. It is a gamble sometimes, as one must take into consideration whether the leaves have fallen already as a result of a drop in temperature or windstorms. The views are incredible.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO