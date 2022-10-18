ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

The Independent

New Tropical Depression Nine could hit Florida as Hurricane Hermine next week

Tropical Depression Nine has officially formed in the Caribbean and is on course to hit Florida as a hurricane next week.The storm is forecast to strengthen over the next few days into a tropical storm, at which point it would likely be named “Hermine”.The National Hurricane Centre (NHC) projects that the storm will swing north over the weekend and hit Jamaica on Sunday, Cuba on Monday and Florida by Tuesday. By the time it reaches the US, it could be a Category 3 hurricane with wind speeds up to 109 miles per hour (175 kilometres per hour).Florida Governor Ron...
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Hurricane Orlene Forecasted to Impact Western Mexico and Southwest United States

Hurricane Orlene is barreling towards Western Mexico and Southwest United States, raising flooding concerns in the region, according to AccuWeather forecasters. The meteorologists predicted that Orlene will initially bring heavy rain and gusty winds to some parts of Mexico. Meanwhile, moisture from the newly formed hurricane could even reach the...
FLORIDA STATE
AccuWeather

Unseasonable warmth to return after record lows, December-like cold in central, eastern US

A big change in the weather pattern will bring a return of summerlike warmth to some locations over the Plains and Midwest and above-average temperatures to areas farther to the east later this week and weekend AccuWeather meteorologists say. This warmup will follow the reality check issued by Mother Nature this week that reminded folks that winter is not that far away over much of the central and eastern United States.
IOWA STATE
AccuWeather

Severe thunderstorms to threaten Midwest, East Coast

AccuWeather forecasters warn that an approaching storm system could spawn broad areas of rain and severe thunderstorms across areas from the north-central United States to the Atlantic coast this week. Many parts of the U.S. have been in an up-and-down weather pattern of sorts, with warmth often being replaced by...
WISCONSIN STATE
AccuWeather

Severe storms, isolated tornadoes to threaten Northeast

Widespread showers and thunderstorms will continue to spread across the northeastern United States through Thursday night, and AccuWeather meteorologists expect flash flooding and severe weather, including the risk of isolated tornadoes, to unfold. The volatile weather will affect some of the largest metropolitan areas in the region including Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York City and Boston.
WASHINGTON, DC
People

Hurricane Ian's Death Toll Climbs to 65 in Florida, as 4 Deaths Reported in North Carolina

Florida's Lee County leads the death toll with at least 35 people who lost their lives due to the weather disaster As Hurricane Ian continues to barrel through the states on the southern part of the east coast, the lives lost due to the disaster have risen to at least 65 people in Florida, according to CNN.  Four deaths, meanwhile, have been reported in North Carolina as a result of storm-related events. No deaths so far have occurred in South Carolina after the hurricane arrived in the state...
FLORIDA STATE
landscapephotographymagazine.com

Blue Ridge Parkway, Asheville, NC, USA By Debbie Rubin

The jewel tones of the fall are exquisite in North Carolina. at this time of the year. The problem is in choosing where and when to stop along the parkway. Tripod in hand, I start out at each stop and walk around a bit to wait and see what materializes given the light, wind and view. The altitude is always a variable factor as the higher I travel, the better the colors. It is a gamble sometimes, as one must take into consideration whether the leaves have fallen already as a result of a drop in temperature or windstorms. The views are incredible.
ASHEVILLE, NC
natureworldnews.com

Return of Summerlike Warmth Could Unleash in Midwest This Weekend

Unseasonable warmth temperatures will rebound this weekend which would feel like the return of summer in parts of the Midwest and the east. The eastern parts of the United States began to taste the early winter signs, showing unexpected snow accumulations in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and New York this week. Freezing temperatures were also recorded. However, reports said the winter this year would be warmer, unlike last year, with less show to expect.
WISCONSIN STATE

