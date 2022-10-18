Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Free Concert in Downtown Cary on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
Light the Night - Cancer Charity Hosting Fundraiser at Koka Booth on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
Parents of teen accused of fatally shooting 5 in Raleigh, North Carolina, say they are ‘overcome with grief’
The parents of the 15-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting his teenage brother and four adults in Raleigh, North Carolina, said in a statement Tuesday that they are “overcome with grief.”. “Words cannot begin to describe our anguish and sorrow," his parents said, according to NBC affiliate WRAL of...
Navy veteran, off-duty police officer among victims in N.C. shooting
An avid runner and the mother of three boys. A woman who was the “rock” of her family and knew everyone in the neighborhood. A Navy veteran whose wedding was two weeks away.
At least 5 killed in shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina; 15-year-old suspect in custody
Five people, including an off-duty police officer, were killed, and two more wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in a residential neighborhood in Raleigh, North Carolina. A suspect, described as a 15-year-old White male, has been taken into custody and was in critical condition Friday morning, the city's police chief said.
New Tropical Depression Nine could hit Florida as Hurricane Hermine next week
Tropical Depression Nine has officially formed in the Caribbean and is on course to hit Florida as a hurricane next week.The storm is forecast to strengthen over the next few days into a tropical storm, at which point it would likely be named “Hermine”.The National Hurricane Centre (NHC) projects that the storm will swing north over the weekend and hit Jamaica on Sunday, Cuba on Monday and Florida by Tuesday. By the time it reaches the US, it could be a Category 3 hurricane with wind speeds up to 109 miles per hour (175 kilometres per hour).Florida Governor Ron...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms, Winter Snow Expected as Cold Front Crashes Through Northeast US
In just a few days, when a strong cold front rips across the northeastern United States, a volatile weather pattern could increase the possibility of winter-time snowfall to summer-like heavy thunderstorms. First Frost of the Season. The first frost of the season for some more southerly places occurred on Sunday...
natureworldnews.com
Hurricane Orlene Forecasted to Impact Western Mexico and Southwest United States
Hurricane Orlene is barreling towards Western Mexico and Southwest United States, raising flooding concerns in the region, according to AccuWeather forecasters. The meteorologists predicted that Orlene will initially bring heavy rain and gusty winds to some parts of Mexico. Meanwhile, moisture from the newly formed hurricane could even reach the...
How Waffle House called it: 24-hr diner 'that never closes' shuttered THIRTY FIVE branches in Florida before monster Hurricane Ian hit
When Waffle House closes, you know it's bad. As Hurricane Ian barreled across Florida on Wednesday, the 24-hour breakfast chain known for staying open - even during many natural disasters - temporarily closed 35 of their locations. Waffle House has been known to brave storms and stay open in order...
Hilarious grandma has ouija boards distributed at her funeral: 'Let's keep in touch'
Her granddaughter posted it on Twitter and everyone is calling her 'iconic' for making her family laugh after she passed away.
Unseasonable warmth to return after record lows, December-like cold in central, eastern US
A big change in the weather pattern will bring a return of summerlike warmth to some locations over the Plains and Midwest and above-average temperatures to areas farther to the east later this week and weekend AccuWeather meteorologists say. This warmup will follow the reality check issued by Mother Nature this week that reminded folks that winter is not that far away over much of the central and eastern United States.
Severe thunderstorms to threaten Midwest, East Coast
AccuWeather forecasters warn that an approaching storm system could spawn broad areas of rain and severe thunderstorms across areas from the north-central United States to the Atlantic coast this week. Many parts of the U.S. have been in an up-and-down weather pattern of sorts, with warmth often being replaced by...
Severe storms, isolated tornadoes to threaten Northeast
Widespread showers and thunderstorms will continue to spread across the northeastern United States through Thursday night, and AccuWeather meteorologists expect flash flooding and severe weather, including the risk of isolated tornadoes, to unfold. The volatile weather will affect some of the largest metropolitan areas in the region including Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York City and Boston.
Hurricane Ian's Death Toll Climbs to 65 in Florida, as 4 Deaths Reported in North Carolina
Florida's Lee County leads the death toll with at least 35 people who lost their lives due to the weather disaster As Hurricane Ian continues to barrel through the states on the southern part of the east coast, the lives lost due to the disaster have risen to at least 65 people in Florida, according to CNN. Four deaths, meanwhile, have been reported in North Carolina as a result of storm-related events. No deaths so far have occurred in South Carolina after the hurricane arrived in the state...
Ian is no longer a normal hurricane as it lashes South Carolina
Ian is no longer a normal hurricane. It is more of a hybrid, combining a hurricane with a typical storm system, and it is already lashing the Georgia and Carolina coasts with ferocious winds and rainfall.
Suspected Raleigh gunman had shotgun, handgun and a knife, preliminary report says
The 15-year-old boy who allegedly killed five people and injured two last week in Raleigh, North Carolina, was found with a shotgun, a handgun and a knife, according to a city report released Thursday.
Seattle, a city known for rain, has received barely a drop since early June
After a slow start to summer in Seattle -- with temperatures consistently running below normal for the month of June -- a huge change happened in July and the city has been sizzling since.
Illinois becomes 2nd biggest sports betting market in the U.S., surpasses New Jersey
The latest data release by the Illinois Gaming Board shows $565 million in gross gaming revenues for the state in August alone, $8 million more than New Jersey.
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Blue Ridge Parkway, Asheville, NC, USA By Debbie Rubin
The jewel tones of the fall are exquisite in North Carolina. at this time of the year. The problem is in choosing where and when to stop along the parkway. Tripod in hand, I start out at each stop and walk around a bit to wait and see what materializes given the light, wind and view. The altitude is always a variable factor as the higher I travel, the better the colors. It is a gamble sometimes, as one must take into consideration whether the leaves have fallen already as a result of a drop in temperature or windstorms. The views are incredible.
natureworldnews.com
Return of Summerlike Warmth Could Unleash in Midwest This Weekend
Unseasonable warmth temperatures will rebound this weekend which would feel like the return of summer in parts of the Midwest and the east. The eastern parts of the United States began to taste the early winter signs, showing unexpected snow accumulations in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and New York this week. Freezing temperatures were also recorded. However, reports said the winter this year would be warmer, unlike last year, with less show to expect.
