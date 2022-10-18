ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Terrence Carmichael
3d ago

I'm gonna take a video of a younger person smoking a doobie watching a 70 year old grandpa getting arrested for not having a Smart phone or smart friends like youuuuuu!

Trooper28
3d ago

Hopefully our Supreme Court will step up and strike down all “laws” that are not passed through legislation.

#LetsGoBrandon
3d ago

Ive disagreed on every subject Whitmer has done as governor…… except this one!! She doesn’t earn my vote with this but I would give her a high five

WLUC

Gov. Whitmer announces Michiganders receiving additional assistance in October to lower grocery costs

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced all Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will continue to receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in October -- plus an additional cost of living increase -- to help lower the cost of groceries and ensure Michiganders can keep more of their hard-earned money. The additional assistance will help more than 1.3 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Election officials waiting for guidance on poll watchers after lawsuit ruling

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Election officials are waiting for answers just weeks before the Nov. 8 midterm election, after a Michigan Court of Claims judge ruled clerks couldn't refer to parts of an instruction manual on election challengers and poll watchers. Judge Brock Swartzle ruled Thursday that Michigan's election officials...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Proposal 3: Establish new individual right to reproductive freedom

MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Voters will head to the polls November 8 to cast their vote for governor and lawmakers, but they will also decide on three state-wide proposals to amend the state's constitution. You've likely seen ads arguing for and against each of the proposals. It can be confusing to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

AG opinion: State canvassers could face legal action, suspension if they don’t perform legal duties

Following multiple deadlocks from the Michigan State Board of Canvassers (BSC), state Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield) consulted with the Department of the Attorney General about potential legal consequences if a board member fails to perform their duties.  In Michigan, the Board of Canvassers is responsible for certifying election results, as well as certifying petitions for […] The post AG opinion: State canvassers could face legal action, suspension if they don’t perform legal duties appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Advisory committee for juvenile facilities established

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the creation of the Michigan Juvenile Residential Facilities Advisory Committee, which will review procedures for juvenile residential facilities. The committee will "explore solutions to increase juvenile access to behavioral health beds, and ensure kids in Michigan's juvenile justice system have...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Proposal 2: Amend the state constitution to add provisions on elections

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Voters will head to the polls November 8 to cast their vote for governor. But they will also decide on three state-wide proposals to amend the state's constitution. "Anyone in the State of Michigan, if they collect enough signatures, can get a proposal on the ballot here...
MICHIGAN STATE
TheDailyBeast

Democrats Counting on This ‘Shockwave’ to Win Them Michigan

ROCHESTER, Michigan— Huddled together on a brisk October morning in front of an ornate pond fountain, a trio of Michigan state senators were almost indistinguishable from the canvassers bundled up to join them.“What is the thing we can do to give them a reason to vote?” asked state Sen. Jeff Irwin, an Ann Arbor Democrat wearing a Red Wings pom-pom hat and a flannel jacket. “The abortion issue, what that does, is that gives a whole lot of those folks just a really obvious reason to show up.”These two-car garage lined streets in Oakland County are the front lines for...
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

Over 400K absentee ballots returned in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Over 400,000 absentee ballots have been turned in ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, state officials say. A total of 1.7 million absentee ballots have been sent out, the state said in a Tuesday release. Absentee ballots can be requested by mail, online...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?

You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

What's on your Michigan ballot? Know before you go:

MICHIGAN, USA — November's election is fast approaching. It's important to know what will be on your ballot so you're prepared to cast your vote confidently this election season. Not all ballots in West Michigan will look the same, depending on your location. The Michigan Department of State has...
MICHIGAN STATE

