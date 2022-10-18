Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Casablanca's FW22 Eyewear Collection Was Handcrafted in Japan
Casablanca‘s Fall/Winter 2022 eyewear collection has landed, and there’s a lot to be impressed by. Marking the brand’s first full range of sunglasses, this season’s offering seeks to pay tribute to the brand’s signature maximalism, comprised of oversized acetate silhouettes with unmissable Casablanca detailing. Complete with retro-inspired statement metals, the collection offers six distinct styles, including “The Magazine,” “The Memphis,” “The Pilot,” “The Casino,” “The Laurel” and “The Wing.”
Hypebae
Alighieri Jewelry Unveils Luxurious Silk Scarves
London-based jewelry brand Alighieri has just revealed its newest modern heirlooms, introducing the label’s Silk Scarf collection. Inspired by the inherent romance of embarking on endless adventures, the range of versatile accessories features three prints motivated by founder and creative director Rosh Mahtani‘s journey. “I was drawn to the silk scarf as a symbol of limitless wander – the protective talisman you carry on all your adventures – wrapping your treasures in its vast folds, draping it over your shoulders as armour or tying it around your waist for the possibilities on the horizon.”
Hypebae
Prepare for Combat With Vivienne Westwood's Latest Footwear Range
British luxury label Vivienne Westwood has just unveiled two new shoe iterations as part of its COMBAT BUCKLE series for Fall/Winter 2022. Staying true to the brand’s heritage, the latest designs are deeply rooted in punk culture and inspired by fetish leatherwear, alongside the current biker fashion trend. The release comprises two new silhouettes, the COMBAT BUCKLE BOOTS and COMBAT BUCKLE SHOES — both featuring a gold and silver stud-embellishment and metal eyelets. A buckle-strap fastening and pull-tab at the heel add to the classic round-toe shoe silhouette. Elsewhere, the shoes are fitted with a calf leather outer and rubber track soles for a toughed-up feel.
Hypebae
Acne Studios Introduces Personalized Scarves for Christmas
Acne Studios just introduced the perfect Christmas gift and it’s got your name on it, literally. As part of the label’s cozy Fall/Winter 2022 offering, the brand debuted its new season scarf offering, with a select range available for personalization. Customers can choose from a variety of colors including “Emerald Green,” “Aubergine Purple,” “Rust Brown” and “Aqua Blue,” and have their scarves embroidered with custom letters, numbers or symbols. The personalization service is only available on the brand’s classic scarf range, excluding its checked and logo scarves.
Hypebae
TOTEME Introduces New Bag Line T-Lock for Its On-The-Go Muse
Stockholm-based label TOTEME has introduced a new bag line for Fall/Winter 2022. Dubbed T-Lock, the range comprises two everyday silhouettes created for the on-the-go TOTEME muse. The “T-Lock Top Handle” and “T-Lock Clutch” — both available in black and tan grain hues — stay true to TOTEME’s signature curved lines...
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Fronts All-New Stuart Weitzman Fall 2022 Campaign
Sleek styles, distinct design details and staple silhouettes set the tone for luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman’s Fall 2022 campaign, Stand Strong. With a selection of sultry shoes and everyday essentials, the brand merges its signature styling with a contemporary flair to craft a campaign that transcends trends. In a series of snapshots, Stuart Weitzman’s fall collection of footwear is styled on and worn by the brand’s new ambassador, cultural icon Kim Kardashian.
Hypebae
Take an On-Foot Look at the Transparent eBay x Nike SB Dunk "Sandy Bodecker"
Back in 2003, eBay and Nike partnered for a SB Dunk Low that became one of the most storied sneakers of all time. The extremely limited drop spanned a mere three pairs — one of which was sold at auction for nearly $30,000 USD, another given to innovative Nike designer Sandy Bodecker and the last cut into four parts.
Hypebae
Vans Unveils Footwear and Apparel Collab With 'One Piece'
One Piece, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, has joined forces with Vans for a footwear and apparel capsule comprised of the Sk8-Hi, Old Skool and Authentic. Arriving ahead of the release of One Piece Film: Red and after some of the footwear brand’s latest collabs with Lisa Says Gah and Palm Angels, the collection is highlighted with iconic motifs from the anime franchise. The Sk8-Hi is dressed in motifs from One Piece‘s Punk Hazard days, while the Old Skool is covered in Devil Fruits on a cloudy sky base. The Authentic is reworked with a straw hat-inspired upper, which is contrasted with repeated graphics found throughout the popular anime, referencing Luffy, Zoro, Franky and more. The kicks are accompanied by apparel pieces like graphic-treated coach jackets and tees.
Hypebae
How to Cop the Cecilie Bahnsen x ASICS Sportstyle Collab
Danish womenswear label Cecilie Bahnsen delivered one of the most talked about sneaker moments of Paris Fashion Week with a floral-heavy partnership with ASICS. The collaborative models speak to the designer’s penchant for movement, a connection she calls out in a press release. With ASICS it’s always been about...
Hypebae
GANNI Taps Submission Beauty to Create Plant-Based Glitter Capsule
Danish brand GANNI just announced its foray into the world of glitter, through a new collaboration with Submission Beauty. In a bid to reduce the amount of traditional micro-plastic glitter, the fashion brand has teamed up with plastic-free beauty offering to create a collaborative plant-based alternative. Available in pink, gold and silver, the sustainable glitter has been developed to biodegrade quickly and safely in a natural environment.
Hypebae
Horse Sneakers Are Here and They're Adorable
Meet Horse Kicks, a new brand of sneakers for horses created by Lexington, Kentucky-based designer Marcus Floyd. Floyd uses techniques learned from The Shoe Surgeon‘s customization workshop, SRGN Academy, to craft the footwear, finding inspiration from some of the most beloved sneaker silhouettes. The Horse Kicks Fall 2022 collection...
Hypebae
Jared Leto Unlocks the Key to Youth With the Launch of Beauty Brand
The cat is out of the bag, Oscar award-winning actor Jared Leto is launching his own skincare brand: Twentynine Palms. Twentynine Palms will feature an 11-piece line of skincare, body care and haircare products. (As we know Leto has the most amazing skin and hair.) “I know I’m a student here, but I think that’s the best place to be,” Leto shared with Vogue. Twentynine Palms draws its name from a popular getaway in California, Joshua Tree National Park. The new brand embraces this reverence for imagination and reinvention, with the Mojave desert as its muse, utilizing ingredients local to the Mojave desert to create formulas with subtle aromas inspired by the desert landscape.
Hypebae
Maison Margiela Unveils Tabi Toe-Inspired Shopping Bag
Haute couture label Maison Margiela has unveiled a new staple, dubbed the “Tabi Toe Shopping Bag.” The Parisian imprint takes its beloved Japanese-inspired Tabi boot into an updated accessories range by tossing the silhouette onto a large-size tote shape. The news comes shortly after the label reimagined John Galliano’s debut handbag collection into a mini baby size.
Hypebae
Iconic Luxury Brand Barneys New York Launches Into the Beauty Space
Iconic luxury staple Barneys New York has been reimagined as a beauty brand. Authentic Brands Group (ABG) and Korean-based lifestyle entity Gloent Group partnered to launch the initial skincare line with fragrance, haircare, body care, cosmetics and wellness to follow suit. The Barneys NY Beauty debut product line includes a serum, hybrid cleanser, water essence, rich cream, light gel cream moisturizers and five two-step double-action hydrogel masks addressing skin concerns such as redness, dehydration and irritation.
Hypebae
Hanifa Goes Bold With FW2022 Collection
Designed by Anifa Mvuema, Hanifa has just unveiled its Fall/Winter 2022 collection. The brand’s latest line arrives with a special live shopping session with Mvuemba and style expert Jenne Naylor of High Low Luxxe. Featuring richly saturated dresses, complete with edgy cut-outs and asymmetrical silhouettes, the brand’s latest collection...
Hypebae
The Rise of Ugly-Chic Fashion
If you’re on the fashion side of TikTok, chances are you’ve heard the audio jokingly poking fun at Gen Z’s mismatched and quirky style. Informing its listeners that the outspoken generation will “wear a top and a skirt that don’t go together with cowboy boots” and call it an outfit, the playful viral sound captures the carefree attitude we’ve adopted towards getting dressed.
Hypebae
Crocs Evolves Classic Clog with New Sport-Focused Echo Silhouette
Over the last 20 years, Crocs has proven its versatility in footwear, showing that its Classic Clog can be adapted and reimagined into an array of alternative design concepts. With the global brand continuing to prioritize product innovation, it recently introduced the all-new Echo Clog silhouette, dropping in line with its Croctober and 20th anniversary celebrations.
Hypebae
Hermès Has Launched a Fragrance for Children
Following up on its luxe, over-the-top blotting paper, Hermès has added another unexpected product to its beauty lineup — “Cabriole,” a fragrance for children. Formulated by Christine Nagel, the director of creation and olfactory heritage for Hermès Parfums, explained the inspiration behind the perfume in a press release. “I sought to create a comforting and highly distinctive scented water that signifies the bond between parent and child. I wanted to make a digression, a joyful leap towards a new proposal.” She added, “Deliberately moving away from orange blossom, I used osmanthus and honeysuckle to express in a different way the great fondness I feel for childhood, a time of fearless experimentation and insatiable curiosity. This eau de senteur is an invitation to prolong this state of mind, made of play and freedom, for as long as possible.”
Hypebae
Gucci Announces Pop-Ups and Palace Store Takeovers
For the first time since it launched in 2021, Gucci‘s Vault is set to transcend its digital form, resulting in a series of physical pop-ups and Palace store takeovers in honor of the upcoming Palace x Gucci collection. The physical events mark the first time that Palace has allowed...
Hypebae
Burberry Teams Up With Minecraft for Video Game Experience
British luxury brand Burberry has teamed up with Minecraft, one of the world’s most popular video games, to create an all-new in-game adventure. The collaboration marks the first time that Burberry has joined forces with a gaming franchise, in a bid to unite two brands with shared values of self-expression and adventure.
