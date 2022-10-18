ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
Nick 97.5

Have You Heard Of These Creepy Alabama Urban Legends??

Alabama is known for many things throughout history but have you heard about the many haunting tales around the state?. Not just Alabama, but many southern states have their share of ghost stories and sightings of spirits. Have you ever heard of Georgia's Lake Lanier?. That is one place in...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama’s VP, hot car prices, time change, and cold temperatures: Down in Alabama

Good morning. Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan on today’s Down in Alabama. On Oct. 25, 1819, Alabama’s first state legislature assembled in Huntsville. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Flu cases quickly rising across Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s that time of the year. Flu cases are on the rise. One reason for the rise in flu cases is because this is the first time in three years people haven’t been under the mask mandate. The University of Alabama (UA) medical clinic...
ALABAMA STATE
thecutoffnews.com

Record fish caught in Alabama

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Alabama from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Slavery on the ballot for voters in 5 US states, including Alabama

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than 150 years after slaves were freed in the U.S., voters in five states will soon decide whether to close loopholes that led to the proliferation of a different form of slavery — forced labor by people convicted of certain crimes. None of the proposals would force immediate changes inside […]
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Alabama

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

NOAA winter outlook 2022-2023: Will snow fall on Alabama?

Snow lovers might not be fans of NOAA’s forecast for the winter months. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released its winter outlook on Thursday, and it is betting on La Nina conditions continuing to influence Alabama’s weather patterns for the third straight year. The winter outlook covers meteorological...
ALABAMA STATE
Andalusia Star News

Timothy L Worley Master Sergeant, Alabama National Guard, Operation Iraqi Freedom

Master Sergeant Timothy L. Worley was a member of the Alabama National Guard, 158th Maintenance Company out of Tallassee, Alabama, that landed at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, in November 2008. His unit was stationed in Kuwait for two weeks before being sent to Iraq. Many National Guard and Reservist units found themselves activated for the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Through 2021, the National Guard and Reserve forces lost nearly 850 personnel.
ANDALUSIA, AL
AL.com

Alabama unemployment rate holds steady at lowest-level ever

Alabama’s September unemployment rate continues to hold steady at its all-time record low. According to the Alabama Department of Labor, the state’s preliminary unemployment rate for September was 2.6%, unchanged since May. A year ago at this time, the state’s rate was 3.2%. The national unemployment rate...
ALABAMA STATE
The Trussville Tribune

Alabama’s Oyster Harvest off to great start

By David Rainer, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Those who love to dine on Alabama’s succulent oysters are in luck. The state’s oyster season opened on October 3, and the oyster catchers are busy plucking those delicious bivalves from the reefs in coastal waters. Scott Bannon, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ […]
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

All of Alabama projected to be in a drought by early 2023

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Just over 77% of Alabama is experiencing abnormally dry or drought conditions as of October 20th. That number is expected to go up to about 100% by the end of January 2023. That’s according to the latest seasonal outlook issued by the Climate Prediction Center.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
201K+
Followers
60K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy