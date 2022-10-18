Read full article on original website
Have You Heard Of These Creepy Alabama Urban Legends??
Alabama is known for many things throughout history but have you heard about the many haunting tales around the state?. Not just Alabama, but many southern states have their share of ghost stories and sightings of spirits. Have you ever heard of Georgia's Lake Lanier?. That is one place in...
EEK! This is The Most Common Nightmare For People In Alabama
Spooky season is here and nightmares may be at an all-time high this time of year. People are tapping into their fears, pulling off more pranks, and even watching lots of scary content like movies and shows. Silhouette of a man in the darkness. Night photography. Shadow in mist. Mysterious...
Alabama Parents Beware: Deadly Drug Found Hidden In Candy Boxes
As a parent, this is the last thing you'd want to hear about with Halloween right around the corner. I couldn't imagine my kids coming in contact with a deadly drug when they just wanted to enjoy their favorite candy on Halloween. Sadly, in this world, we can't just trust...
Alabama’s VP, hot car prices, time change, and cold temperatures: Down in Alabama
Good morning. Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan on today’s Down in Alabama. On Oct. 25, 1819, Alabama’s first state legislature assembled in Huntsville. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
wbrc.com
Flu cases quickly rising across Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s that time of the year. Flu cases are on the rise. One reason for the rise in flu cases is because this is the first time in three years people haven’t been under the mask mandate. The University of Alabama (UA) medical clinic...
Union: Hyundai cutting Alabama suppliers ties punishes workers who ended child labor
The United Auto Workers is condemning a decision by Hyundai to sever its ties with two auto suppliers in Alabama accused of using child labor to supply parts to the automaker’s Montgomery plant. In a statement today, the union says the decision “will likely result in job losses for...
thecutoffnews.com
Record fish caught in Alabama
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Alabama from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Slavery on the ballot for voters in 5 US states, including Alabama
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than 150 years after slaves were freed in the U.S., voters in five states will soon decide whether to close loopholes that led to the proliferation of a different form of slavery — forced labor by people convicted of certain crimes. None of the proposals would force immediate changes inside […]
Woman bitten by copperhead twice in front yard, treated at UAB’s new snakebite program
When she bent down, she came face to face with the perpetrator: a copperhead.
WAAY-TV
Doctors begin to worry about increased cases of respiratory viruses in Alabama children
Across the United States, many children are getting sick from Respiratory Syncytial Viruses (RSV). According to the CDC, cases have tripled from two months ago, with the total number of cases already nearing the peak from 2021. As a result, 26 states say their hospitals are overwhelmed with the number...
4 Great Burger Places in Alabama
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Alabama 1 of 5 states to decide on slavery loopholes for prison labor in upcoming election
More than 150 years after slaves were freed in the U.S., voters in five states will soon decide whether to close loopholes that led to the proliferation of a different form of slavery — forced labor by people convicted of certain crimes. None of the proposals would force immediate...
Mississippi daycare workers charged after scaring kids with ‘Scream’ mask
Felony child abuse charges have been filed against a Mississippi group of former daycare workers fired after video of them screaming at children while sporting a spooky mask went viral. Sierra McCandless, Oci-Anna Kilburn, Jennifer Newman and Shyenne Shelton are each facing three counts of felony child abuse, WTVA reported....
WAAY-TV
Maternity care is getting harder to access in Alabama, new report finds
March of Dimes, a nonprofit organization that works to improve the health of mothers and babies, recently released its 2022 study of maternity care deserts across the United States. The report: Nowhere to go shows more needs to be done to save the lives of mothers and babies in Alabama.
NOAA winter outlook 2022-2023: Will snow fall on Alabama?
Snow lovers might not be fans of NOAA’s forecast for the winter months. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released its winter outlook on Thursday, and it is betting on La Nina conditions continuing to influence Alabama’s weather patterns for the third straight year. The winter outlook covers meteorological...
Alabama among 12 states sharing $2.8 billion for electric vehicle batteries
Alabama is one of 12 states receiving $2.8 billion in grants in a new Biden Administration program to support the making of batteries for electric vehicles. The “American Battery Materials Initiative” is aimed at a “reliable and sustainable supply of critical minerals used for power, electricity, and electric vehicles.”
Andalusia Star News
Timothy L Worley Master Sergeant, Alabama National Guard, Operation Iraqi Freedom
Master Sergeant Timothy L. Worley was a member of the Alabama National Guard, 158th Maintenance Company out of Tallassee, Alabama, that landed at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, in November 2008. His unit was stationed in Kuwait for two weeks before being sent to Iraq. Many National Guard and Reservist units found themselves activated for the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Through 2021, the National Guard and Reserve forces lost nearly 850 personnel.
Alabama unemployment rate holds steady at lowest-level ever
Alabama’s September unemployment rate continues to hold steady at its all-time record low. According to the Alabama Department of Labor, the state’s preliminary unemployment rate for September was 2.6%, unchanged since May. A year ago at this time, the state’s rate was 3.2%. The national unemployment rate...
Alabama’s Oyster Harvest off to great start
By David Rainer, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Those who love to dine on Alabama’s succulent oysters are in luck. The state’s oyster season opened on October 3, and the oyster catchers are busy plucking those delicious bivalves from the reefs in coastal waters. Scott Bannon, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ […]
WSFA
All of Alabama projected to be in a drought by early 2023
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Just over 77% of Alabama is experiencing abnormally dry or drought conditions as of October 20th. That number is expected to go up to about 100% by the end of January 2023. That’s according to the latest seasonal outlook issued by the Climate Prediction Center.
