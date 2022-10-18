Read full article on original website
Krispy Kreme Adds Pumpkin Spice Kremey Chiller to its Halloween Line-Up
This Halloween, much-loved donut brand Krispy Kreme is adding to its existing Krispy Skreme offering with an all new range of donuts and drinks. First up is the highly-anticipated Pumpkin Spice Kremey Chiller, a white chocolate and pumpkin spice-flavored drink, topped with fresh “Kreme” and Halloween sprinkles. The new drink follows the recently introduced Freaky Frozen Chiller, made with green apple and wild grape.
Craving a Bottled Negroni Sbagliato? Now You Can Pre-Order One.
Earlier this month, House of the Dragon‘s Emma D’Arcy set the internet on fire by discussing their cocktail of choice. D’Arcy made the case for a Negroni Sbagliato (say it with me: “with prosecco in it”), and millions of people found the clip of them discussing said drink entirely enticing. Perhaps it was due to D’Arcy’s delivery of the phrase; perhaps it was the fact that, hey, said cocktail does sound delicious. Perhaps it was both. Google even got into the action with an Easter egg celebrating the drink choices of D’Arcy and their costar, Olivia Cooke.
Gucci Serves Up Fall-Ready Metallic Platform Boot
While Gucci continues to garner hype thanks to its litany of brand partnerships from a recently revealed Palace collection to collaborations with The North Face and adidas, the Italian brand’s mainline items are not to be overlooked. For fall, Gucci delivers a healthy offering of ankle boots, from monogram...
Rejuvenate Your Skin With 111SKIN x Aman's Gold Algae Face Masks
Skincare brand 111SKIN has teamed up with Aman to give us the gift of better skin, dropping limited-edition gold algae hydro-gel sheet and eye masks. Marrying Aman’s meticulously created formulas with 111SKIN’S expertise and award-winning products, the face masks are sure to be a staple in your self-care routine.
Iconic Luxury Brand Barneys New York Launches Into the Beauty Space
Iconic luxury staple Barneys New York has been reimagined as a beauty brand. Authentic Brands Group (ABG) and Korean-based lifestyle entity Gloent Group partnered to launch the initial skincare line with fragrance, haircare, body care, cosmetics and wellness to follow suit. The Barneys NY Beauty debut product line includes a serum, hybrid cleanser, water essence, rich cream, light gel cream moisturizers and five two-step double-action hydrogel masks addressing skin concerns such as redness, dehydration and irritation.
The Matelasse Is CELINE's Newest It-Bag
First debuted at the brand’s Winter 2022 ‘Dans Paris’ show, CELINE‘s latest it-bag comes in the form of its new Chain Shoulder Matelasse silhouette. Designed to reflect the wider collection’s refined spirit, the bag boasts a sleek quilted goatskin fabric complete with sharp metal detailing, a lambskin lining and an oversized chain handle. Currently available in two classic colorways of black and nude, the Matelasse is set to be CELINE’s best-selling bag yet.
Jewelry Brand Loveness Lee Goes Back to School With Alphabet Earrings
Independent jewelry brand Loveness Lee has just revealed its newest creation — The Alphabet Stud Earrings, presenting a unisex accessory inspired by the 26 English letters. Sustainably handcrafted in London from certified recycled sterling silver and locally sourced materials, the unique single letter studs arrive in the brand’s trademark textural design, reimagining the otherwise elementary shapes into wearable works of art. Mirroring bite-sized sculptures, the Alphabet Earrings appear in gold or silver. Sold separately and available in custom pairs, the latest launch allows wearers to create their own one-of-a-kind jewelry arrangement.
The Rise of Ugly-Chic Fashion
If you’re on the fashion side of TikTok, chances are you’ve heard the audio jokingly poking fun at Gen Z’s mismatched and quirky style. Informing its listeners that the outspoken generation will “wear a top and a skirt that don’t go together with cowboy boots” and call it an outfit, the playful viral sound captures the carefree attitude we’ve adopted towards getting dressed.
TikTok Said "Vampire Skin" Is in for Halloween 2022
If you need any source of inspiration for Halloween 2022 glam, TikTok is the place to go. There are bound to be a plethora of Hocus Pocus 2 and The Little Mermaid recreations thanks to Halle Bailey, but one trend on the app going viral will put you in the mind of old nostalgic movies before. Meet “Vampire Skin.”
Vans Unveils Footwear and Apparel Collab With 'One Piece'
One Piece, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, has joined forces with Vans for a footwear and apparel capsule comprised of the Sk8-Hi, Old Skool and Authentic. Arriving ahead of the release of One Piece Film: Red and after some of the footwear brand’s latest collabs with Lisa Says Gah and Palm Angels, the collection is highlighted with iconic motifs from the anime franchise. The Sk8-Hi is dressed in motifs from One Piece‘s Punk Hazard days, while the Old Skool is covered in Devil Fruits on a cloudy sky base. The Authentic is reworked with a straw hat-inspired upper, which is contrasted with repeated graphics found throughout the popular anime, referencing Luffy, Zoro, Franky and more. The kicks are accompanied by apparel pieces like graphic-treated coach jackets and tees.
Dior's Latest Boot Is for the Cottagecore Baddies
Under the creative directorship of Kim Jones, Dior has positioned itself as one of the most tapped in luxury brands in the sneaker space. Dior’s women’s footwear hasn’t been without success, from the extremely popular Dway slides and “Vibe” sneaker silhouettes. The latest buzz-worthy offering...
Brooklyn-Based Madelen Nyau Launches First T1TAN STUDIOS Collection
Clothing retailer Fred Segal just launched the first collection from Madelen Nyau, winner of the second annual Season Zero design contest. The Zambian-born, Brooklyn-based designer is set to showcase her debut collection at Fred Segal’s flagship location in Sunset Blvd., where her designs will be available for purchase until January.
SAYE Drops Sneakers Made From Apple Waste
Barcelona-based sneaker brand SAYE is taking sustainability one step further with the release of its Modelo ‘89 Vegan sneakers created from discarded apples. Collaborating with Japanese artist Yosuke Amemiya, the crisp white sneakers bold pop of color is derived from apple waste, resulting in a beautiful red accent. The...
Kylie Jenner-Approved Brand Steff Eleoff Drops Y2K Hip Chain
Toronto-based brand Steff Eleoff has just dropped a Y2K-inspired hip chain for those in need of extra bling. Worn by the likes of Kylie Jenner, Olivia Rodrigo and Kali Uchis, the jewelry label takes a sculptural approach to the dainty accessory. Crafted in gold vermeil, the chain arrives the brand’s signature artistic molten-like shape, mirroring flowing lava. The Hip Chain joins Eleoff’s additional statement pieces — the Gold Squiggle, Gold Goop earrings and Gold Bangle.
Nike Teases "Animal Instinct" Collection Led by a Pink-Soled Air Force 1
Nike adds to its lineage of animal print models with a four-part “Animal Instinct” collection. An Air Force 1 Mid, Air Max 90, Air More Uptempo and Blazer Mid make up the collection, all of which sport mixed animal prints and thematic special edition tongue branding. The Air...
En Pointe: Inside the Balletcore Footwear Trend
Imagine this — it’s a crisp, fall day in New York and all you can see are ballet flats hitting the pavement as far as the eye can see. While we haven’t traveled back in time to 2007, ballet flats have become as popular as they were when Blair Waldorf was ruling the steps of The Met. The humble shoe has even made its way to the runways as several luxury fashion brands embraced round-toed, low-heeled shoes and leg-warmers as accessories during Paris Fashion Week.
Cactus Plant Flea Market x McDonald's Adult Happy Meal Toys Are Reselling for $300K USD
People seem to be spending a lot of money on McDonald’s Happy Meal toys. The fast-food chain released a range of figurines and merch for adults earlier this month in collaboration with Cactus Plant Flea Market, which immediately sold out upon its release. Streetwear fanatics who weren’t able to get their hands on the capsule are taking to resale platforms like eBay and Grailed, where toys are being resold for as much as $30,000 USD.
