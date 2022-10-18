One Piece, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, has joined forces with Vans for a footwear and apparel capsule comprised of the Sk8-Hi, Old Skool and Authentic. Arriving ahead of the release of One Piece Film: Red and after some of the footwear brand’s latest collabs with Lisa Says Gah and Palm Angels, the collection is highlighted with iconic motifs from the anime franchise. The Sk8-Hi is dressed in motifs from One Piece‘s Punk Hazard days, while the Old Skool is covered in Devil Fruits on a cloudy sky base. The Authentic is reworked with a straw hat-inspired upper, which is contrasted with repeated graphics found throughout the popular anime, referencing Luffy, Zoro, Franky and more. The kicks are accompanied by apparel pieces like graphic-treated coach jackets and tees.

2 DAYS AGO