Here's the new cost of a subscription for Hulu
As the streaming wars continue and services continue to tousle over consumer dollars, it seems that those dollars aren’t stretching as far as they used to. And it’s prompting one of the most well-known of the bunch to raise its prices.
Engadget
Netflix will begin charging 'extra user' fees early next year
So you'd better hurry up and boot your ex from your account. We all knew it was coming. The next phase of Netflix's months-long crackdown on password sharing — which itself follows the company's first quarterly subscriber loss in a decade — is soon upon us. The company announced during its quarterly earnings call on Tuesday that it will charge customers an added monthly fee to people who share their login credentials beginning in early 2023.
Netflix password crackdown: Sharing your account information will cost you in 2023
Sharing your Netflix password with people who are not in your household? Netflix says it will begin to “monetize” account sharing early next year.
TechCrunch
Hulu raises its subscription prices today
Subscribers with the Disney bundle are safe for now since Hulu isn’t raising the price just yet. However, the bundled plan with ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu with ads will see a price hike later in the year. The bundle is increasing from $13.99 per month to $14.99 per month. Thankfully, the Disney bundle with ad-free Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ will stay the same at $19.99 per month.
Netflix Adding Extra Monthly Fee for Account Sharing
Streaming service Netflix is laying down the law when it comes to account sharing as the company may start charging for it. They have reached their limit regarding the account-sharing situation that goes on. Netflix makes it known that the days of using without charging and paying for it are close to being done.
Netflix ‘login piggybackers’ can avoid ban with trick as crackdown on account sharing begins
NETFLIX is giving freeloaders a chance to move their profile off the account they've been sharing with everything in tact. Users can now migrate their profile with all their recommendations and favourites to a different account. Some might say it's a gentle nudge by the Stranger Things maker as it...
The 7 Best Free Streaming Services
Cut the cord and the monthly fees with these free streaming options.
SFGate
A Paramount+ Annual Subscription Is 50% Off Right Now — And Comes With a Free Fire TV Stick
The deals continue rolling in this week. Paramount+ is now offering an annual subscription for half off, bringing down the price for its 12-month essential ad-supported plan from $49.99/year to only $24.99/year. The premium, ad-free plan is now $49.99 (normally $99.99). More from Variety. Timothy Dalton Cast in 'Yellowstone' Prequel...
Netflix wants to soften the blow when it inevitably kicks you off your friend’s shared account
The pandemic's slowdown also ended a couple of years of prolific growth for Netflix. With the decline in the addition of new subscribers, the streaming company started looking at ways to maximize its revenue. This included hiking subscription prices in the US and Canada at the beginning of 2022, making it among the most expensive streaming services. Netflix also developed second thoughts about password sharing and started cracking down on this behavior in select markets. Now, before the company inevitably ends password sharing down the line, it has launched a new tool allowing you to migrate your profile from one account to another.
Netflix Subscribers Can Now Get Half Off by Sitting Through Ads
Starting next month, U.S. customers will be able to enjoy their favorite Netflix shows for less than half the current price—provided they’re willing to sit through commercials. The Silicon Valley-based streaming service will roll out its ‘Basic with Ads’ tier on Nov. 3 for $6.99 a month, a price that’s significantly cheaper than the current “Standard” $15.49 plan. Viewers can expect about four to five minutes of ads per hour, says Netflix COO Greg Peters. New movies will only feature a slew of ads in the beginning in order to “preserve that sort of cinematic model there,” Peters says. Older movies, meanwhile, will have a more “traditional” combination of pre-roll and mid-roll ads with “less frequent” breaks than those on TV shows. Ad categories like politics, smoking, and guns will not be allowed on the service. Canada and Mexico will get the new ad-supported plan two days earlier, on Nov. 1. Disney+, meanwhile, will roll out its $7.99 add-supported version on Dec. 8.Read it at Deadline
CNET
Avoid High Streaming TV Costs on Netflix, HBO Max and More With One Trick
TV shows like House of the Dragon and Andor may have filled up your streaming schedule recently, but how much are you spending when inflation has affected prices and household budgets? There are lots of great series and movies across dozens of streaming services, but even subscribing to five of them could easily cost you more than $50 a month. (Just look at the latest pricing news for Disney Plus.) We're going to show you a trick that can help save you money.
Netflix rolls out new feature system to stop password sharing
Yesterday, Netflix began rolling out a new feature which has the potential to change certain awkward situations with ex-partners and roommates forever. As reported by The Verge, Profile Transfers are here, giving users the option to move their profile from someone else’s account to their own. Using Profile Transfer...
The Verge
Netflix password-sharing crackdown will roll out globally in ‘early 2023’ — and here’s how it could work
Netflix plans to crack down on password sharing beginning in 2023. After giving users the ability to transfer their profiles to new accounts, the streamer says it will start letting subscribers create sub-accounts starting next year in line with its plans to “monetize account sharing” more widely. This...
How Ads on Netflix Will Change the Way You Watch
What you need to know about Netflix's new, cheaper plan, and how ads will affect you—and the company's bottom line
Behind Netflix and Disney+’s Dash for Streaming Ad Cash
Just over three years ago, Netflix unequivocally shot down the idea that it would ever roll out an ad-supported streaming service. “When you read speculation that we are moving into selling advertising, be confident that this is false,” the streamer said in its second-quarter 2019 investor letter. “We believe we will have a more valuable business in the long term by staying out of competing for ad revenue and instead entirely focusing on competing for viewer satisfaction.” Clearly, Netflix’s thinking about advertising has changed. Both Netflix and Disney+ are launching ad-based tiers this fall, seeking to broaden their addressable markets and tap...
Android Authority
How to use Netflix's new profile transfer feature
The era of account sharing is coming to an end. There are many milestones in a young adult’s life, such as graduating from school, moving out of your parent’s house, and paying for your own Netflix account. Netflix’s new profile transfer feature is here to help ease the transition. Essentially, it lets you set up a new Netflix account using an existing profile’s data, so you don’t have to start from scratch. Here’s everything you need to know about transferring a Netflix profile.
Netflix upgrades its cheapest plan with free streaming quality update
Anyone that subscribes to Netflix Basic is about to make the jump to HD
Netflix is adding ads: Here’s what we know about their new plan
Netflix's cheaper, ad-supported plan will launch soon, the company announced Thursday.
Netflix rolling out "much requested feature" in new update
Cracking down on password sharing? Or helping subscribers to get over a break up?
