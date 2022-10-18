Read full article on original website
Stimulus Check Update: Who's Eligible for Fresh Rounds of $1,400 Payments From Biden Administration?
There is good news for those looking for the chance of receiving another $1,400 stimulus check from the federal government. Beyond the three smaller stimulus checks we are aware of and which will be arriving soon, it appears that other such payments will be made as part of the three remaining Child Tax Credit stimulus checks.
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
New batch of direct payments worth up to $1,050 go out automatically to millions of Americans next week
NEXT week, millions of Americans are set to score another round of direct payments worth up to $1,050. Residents in California started receiving payments in early October as rebates were issued on the 7th. Californians can count on another round next week as the current set of gas relief payments...
Wall Street declines after hawkish comments; IBM, AT&T surge
US stocks continued their decline on Thursday, October 20, dragged down by hawkish remarks from the policymakers, which have offset the market participants' optimism over the solid earnings from the companies. The S&P 500 fell 0.80 per cent to 3,665.78. The Dow Jones was down 0.30 per cent to 30,333.59....
Kalkine Media lists 5 consumer stocks to watch after latest CPI data
General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) noted four per cent YoY growth in its Q2 FY23 net sales. The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) would announce its Q3 FY22 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26. The net sales of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) rose nine per cent YoY. The US...
Should you explore these TSX industrial stocks in Q4 2022?
In Q2 2022, the total reported revenues of Canadian National were C$ 4,344 million. The EPS of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited to the shareholders is at C$ 2.88. The stock price of Waste Connections grew by 11.34 per cent within a span of 12 months. Entering 2022 brought hopes for...
Kalkine :Which TSX stocks to explore if you are a millennial?
During the great recession in 2007-2009, the millennials were either too young or just had begun their investment journey. With another recession around the corner, millennials are again exposed to an economic slugfest. It can be stressful to deal with these fears and safeguard your portfolio simultaneously. But these are also times that provide different learning opportunities.
Kakine : What is Fed's latest inflation adjustments and what do they mean for you? | Kalkine Media
In September, consumer prices for a wide range of goods and services increased more than anticipated as inflationary pressures continued to drag on the American economy. The Federal Reserve seeks to control inflation by changing interest rates. When inflation is too high, the Fed usually raises interest rates to decelerate the economy and bring inflation down.
Kalkine : Deflation: Why is it a bigger risk than Inflation? | kalkine Media
The term "deflation" describes a decrease in an economy's pricing for products and services. A currency's buying power is increased by deflation because items become more affordable than normal. Deflation is the opposite of an inflationary situation, in which prices of goods and services in an economy increase. Watch out this video for more.
Why are NOVONIX (ASX:NVX) shares trading nearly 11% higher today?
NOVONIX announced that its Anode Materials division has been chosen for negotiations to receive funding of US$150 million from the US Department of Energy. Post this update, NOVONIX’s shares were trading 10.978% stronger on the ASX at 1:15 PM AEDT. Today, the battery material explorer NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) shared...
Why did SNAP stock drop significantly today?
The SNAP stock went down over 30 per cent at market open on Friday, October 21. Its trading volume was over 59 million at the time of writing. The social media company reported its Q3 FY22 earnings results on Friday, before the opening bell. The stock of the social media...
US stocks close the week on a positive note; SNAP, VZ decline
Wall Street ended with sharp gains on Friday, October 21, with all three major indices notching strong weekly gains, as optimism over the third quarter earnings so far has lifted the market spirits. The S&P 500 rose 2.37 per cent to 3,752.75. The Dow Jones was up 2.47 per cent...
How did these ASX-listed energy penny stocks perform on Friday? | Kalkine Media
The Australian shares opened flat today after Wall Street closed lower overnight trade. However, defying the odds, the energy sector was green, witnessing gains worth 0.17%. The stocks we explore in this segment- Hydrocarbon Dynamics (ASX:HCD), Cauldron Energy (ASX:CXU), Renascor Resources (ASX:RNU).
Mortgage lenders hike rates despite Hunt's tax reversals
Lenders have continued to hike mortgage rates in anticipation of aggressive rate hikes by the Bank of England. Following chancellor Jeremy Hunt's reversals of a majority of tax cuts, there were hopes that mortgage rate hikes may ease. In his first act as the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt...
Kalkine : Is Tether (USDT) built on Ethereum blockchain?
In the initial years of its launch, Tether was often confused with Ether, which is the native and primary cryptocurrency of Ethereum’s blockchain. Tether is a token pegged to a fiat currency, and when issued on a blockchain, it falls in the stablecoin category within cryptocurrencies. Multiple blockchains are used by Tether as a transport vehicle for the movement of tokens from one party to another.
Kalkine Media explores five small-cap stocks to watch in Q4
Talos Energy, Inc. (NYSE: TALO) intends to report its Q3 FY22 earnings results on November 2. Net product revenue of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals rose 57.7 per cent YoY . Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII) would release its financial results for Q4 FY22 and fiscal 2022 on November 10. Small-cap stocks are...
Market Updates
Australian shares opened flat on Wednesday after US stocks closed in the green on upbeat earnings. US-China Trade Would Take Time To Settle It seems like markets need to know that US-China trade fights would take time to settle down as both the countries are slapping tariffs on the imports. The cancellation of the trade talks clearly indicates th...
How these 4 ASX tech stocks are performing lately
The economic contribution of Australian tech sector to GDP has increased over the years. On Tuesday (18 October 2022), the information technology index closed over 4% higher. The Australian technology industry is one of the biggest tech industries in the southern hemisphere, according to an analysis shared by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission. If the technology sector is classified as a single industry, it is the third-largest contributor to Australia's GDP, following health and construction sectors. As per the same report, the economic contribution of the tech sector to GDP has reached AU$167 billion in 2020-21, a rise of 79% since 2016-17.
3 hospitality stocks to check out right now
The hospitality sector is struggling to grow amid inflationary pressures and the cost-of-living crisis. According to a new survey, it saw the steepest decline in output growth last month. The hospitality sector has been dealing with quite a few challenges for more than two years now. The hospitality sector struggled,...
