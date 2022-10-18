Read full article on original website
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange and Glen Ridge to meet in Essex County Tournament girls soccer championship game
WEST ORANGE/GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The defending champion West Orange High School girls soccer team will face Glen Ridge High School in the Essex County Tournament championship game on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Caldwell HIgh School at 2 p.m. Glen Ridge, seeded 12th, stunned top-seeded Montclair, 2-1, and third-seeded...
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS girls cross-country team finishes in third place at SEC–American Division championships
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls cross-country team finished in third place out of nine teams at the Super Essex Conference–American Division championships at Branch Brook Park in Newark on Friday, Oct. 14. Junior Mae Dowling finished in fourth place out of 64 runners in...
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridg HS boys soccer team posts good ECT run
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The 11th-seeded Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team had a good run in the Essex County Tournament. The Ridgers defeated No. 22 seed Nutley, 3-0, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the play-in round. Oliver Peake scored two goals, and Cole Moshos had one goal. Connor Kaveny, Matthew Koskuba and Aidan Arnett each had one assist, and Nicholas Overholtzer made five saves.
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep cross-country team runs to good effort at SEC meet
WEST ORANGE, NJ — After being rained out on Thursday, Oct. 13, the Super Essex Conference held its conference championship at Branch Brook Park in Newark on Friday, Oct. 14. The Seton Hall Prep varsity team finished in fifth place. Senior co-captain TJ Sparno led the team, finishing in seventh place in 17 minutes, 23 seconds. Also scoring for the team was junior Benjamin Brennan (18:08), sophomore Christian Dolz-Carrizo (18:13), senior co-captain Russell Webb (18:24) and senior Frederick Groppe (19:08).
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS boys cross-country team wins SEC–Liberty Division title
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys cross-country team, under head coach Jason-Lamont Jackson, finished in first place at the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division championships on Friday, Oct. 13, at Branch Brook Park. Senior Langston Siguenza won the race in 18:44.50, sophomore Sahli Negassi finished...
essexnewsdaily.com
Golda Och boys cross-country wins SEC–Colonial Division title
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Golda Och Academy boys varsity cross-country team won the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division championship on Friday, Oct. 14, at Branch Brook Park in Newark. The GOA Roadrunners scored 25 points. Malcolm X Shabazz was second with 60 points; Science Park had 86; Newark...
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS girls soccer team falls to No. 1 seed Montclair in ECT
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls soccer team lost at top-seeded Montclair, 3-1, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament. Haley Kampner scored the goal for Columbia. Josie Brophy made nine saves. Columbia moved to 4-6-1 on the season. Montclair...
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS football team falls to Verona
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School football team lost to Verona, 18-6, on Friday, Oct. 14, to move to a 2-4 record on the season. The Ridgers will host Shabazz on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 2 p.m.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS football team defeats North Bergen
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Rayel Hunter, a junior, rushed for two touchdowns, and senior Amir Stewart passed for 105 yards and a touchdown to lead the West Orange High School football team to a 41-6 win over North Bergen on Friday, Oct. 14, at North Bergen. Jehki Williams, a...
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS football team falls to Union City
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School football team lost to Union City, 26-0, at West Orange High School’s Joe Suriano Stadium on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 15. The Cougars fell to 1-6 on the season, while Union City moved to 6-1. Columbia was coming off its first...
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS boys soccer team enjoys good ECT run
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The sixth-seeded Columbia High School boys soccer team had a good run in the Essex County Tournament. Senior Jack Niles had two goals, and senior Cyrus Merriweather had one goal and one assist in the 3-0 win over Glen Ridge in the first round on Thursday, Oct. 13, at Underhill Field. Seniors Garrett Dyson and Braden Miller, and junior Noah Davis each had an assist, and senior Sumner Verdun made four saves for the shutout.
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep soccer team reaches ECT semifinals
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team won three matches last week, to raise their record to 13-2 on the season. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Pirates traveled to the Ironbound section of Newark to take on undefeated East Side at Eddie Moreas Stadium. The Pirates defeated the Red Raiders, 2-1, to clinch their ninth Super Essex Conference–American Division title in the 14 years of the conference’s existence.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange Campus HS football team falls to Passaic County Tech in rematch of last year’s sectional final; Jaguars honor late EOC student Letrell Duncan during game
EAST ORANGE, NJ — It has been a little over a week since the loss of East Orange Campus’ Letrell Duncan, and the East Orange Campus football Jaguars held a moment of silence and prayer for the Duncan family before the opening kickoff of this past Saturday’s contest, Oct. 15, against the Bulldogs of Passaic County Technical Institute at Paul Robeson Stadium. It also set the stage for these two squads to face each other for the first time in the regular season. When we last saw the PCTI Bulldogs, East Orange had run roughshod all over them 35-7 in the 2021 New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 championship at the same location. East Orange Campus lost to Passaic Tech 14-6 in the 2019 Group 5 sectional semi finals in Wayne that year.
essexnewsdaily.com
Orange HS football team notches third straight victory
ORANGE, NJ — Junior quarterback Maurice Williams completed 13 of 23 passes for 226 yards and four touchdowns, and he rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown on six carries to lead the Orange High School football team to a 41-0 win over William L. Dickinson High School of Jersey City on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Caven Point in Jersey City.
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep football team falls to Don Bosco Prep
WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Friday night, Oct. 14, the Seton Hall Prep football team traveled to Ramsey to take on Don Bosco Prep. The Ironmen defeated the Pirates, 35-21. Don Bosco scored on their first two drives of the game to take a 14-0 lead. On their third possession of the game, the Pirates drove 70 yards in six plays, with junior quarterback Liam Londergan hitting senior Brody Davis with a 17-yard scoring pass, and junior Jack Catchpole Jr. hitting the first of his 3 extra points to cut the Don Bosco lead to 14-7 with :44.9 left in the first quarter.
essexnewsdaily.com
Six West Orange High students receive National Merit commendation
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School recently recognized six students who received letters of commendation from the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program. The National Merit Scholarship website notes, “Of the 1.5 million entrants, some 50,000 with the highest PSAT/NMSQT selection index scores in 2021 … qualify for recognition in the National Merit Scholarship Program.” The six commended students are among approximately 34,000 students nationally that received PSAT/NMSQT letters of commendation in recognition of their outstanding academic performance.
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington High School unveils esports program
IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School started an esports program this year. The program is under the direction of Herbert Jackson, an English teacher at the school. Jackson has directed the school’s gaming club for approximately six years. The esports program is slowly progressing, Jackson stated in an...
essexnewsdaily.com
Communion breakfast at St. Peter’s celebrates Msgr. Reilly
BELLEVILLE, NJ — As is customary during the month of October, the St. Peter’s Confraternity of the Holy Rosary in Belleville once more held its annual Communion breakfast recently. Close to 100 parishioners and friends attended the event at the Chandelier and listened to a keynote speech from Monsignor William J. Reilly, a longtime priest who has held several key roles in the Archdiocese of Newark since his ordination in 1965.
essexnewsdaily.com
Veterans Day Ruck March in Nutley to raise mental health awareness, food donations
NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley community is invited to take part in the township’s second Veterans Day Ruck March on Friday, Nov. 11, immediately following the annual Veterans Day ceremony. This 5K march, which mimics “true military fashion” as participants carry a 22-pound weighted rucksack or backpack, takes...
