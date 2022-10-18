Read full article on original website
Discovered in the deep: the rainbow fish that’s born female and becomes male
Around the Maldives, between 40 and 70 metres (130-230ft) beneath the Indian Ocean, there are flickering shoals of brightly coloured, finger-length fish that never venture up to the coral reefs at the surface. The rose-veiled fairy wrasse (Cirrhilabrus finifenmaa) is one of many species that deep-diving scientists have found in...
natureworldnews.com
How Will Coral Reefs Survive a Warming Planet?
Suppose there are significant reductions in carbon dioxide emissions. In that case, coral reefs may be able to adapt to moderate climatic warming and increase their chances of surviving to the end of this century. This discovery is part of an NOAA-funded study that also includes evidence that corals may have already acclimated to some of the warmings that have already taken place.
natureworldnews.com
Bizarre ‘Innovation Crab’ Fossil has Spike-Studded Arms and a Tail Full of Blades
A fossil of a bizarre creature looking "like a toilet brush" with eyes and spike-studded arms was discovered 1990 in the Chengjiang Lagerstätte, a site in China's Yunnan province. Apparently, 500 million years ago, the juvenile scampered along the seafloor near what is now southwestern China and now the...
natureworldnews.com
Viruses and Bacteria Trapped Under Arctic Lake Ice Might Resurface and Infect Animals
Recent information suggests that rather than bats or birds, the next pandemic may well be brought on by ice that is melting. According to genetic analysis of soil and lake sediments from Lake Hazen, the largest high Arctic freshwater lake in the world, a virus invading a new host for the first time could be more likely to happen close to melting glaciers.
natureworldnews.com
How Will Protecting Old Trees Help Mitigate the Effects of Climate Change?
By giving stability, strength, and protection to habitats in danger, ancient trees-those that are many hundreds or even thousands of years old-play a crucial role in the preservation of biodiversity and ecosystems. A group of ecologists stressed the value of protecting these enormous species in a review paper that will appear in Trends in Ecology & Evolution.
ohmymag.co.uk
Crocodile-like creatures seen swarming the shore of this island (VIDEO)
Did crocodiles get together to invade a Brazilian beach? That's what one Twitter user implied, sharing a video in which hundreds of reptilescan actually be seen sunning themselves near the water. The rather scary tweet indicates that the local population is frightened and that the presence of the reptiles could be explained by an impending earthquake. However, this is not the case.
507-year-old creature may be the world’s oldest living being
In 2006 a team of researchers from Bangor University went to an island for exploration, where they discovered an old clam, Ming. Its scientific name is Arctica Islandica, commonly known as Quahog. They were curious to know its age, so they opened up and counted the growth rings along the clam’s hinge ligament. They were mesmerized to know that the clam was 405 years old. But sadly, Ming died as soon as they opened it up.
France 24
First 'concrete picture' of Neanderthal family revealed by DNA
The new research, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, used DNA sequencing to look at the social life of a Neanderthal community, finding that women were more likely to stray from the cave than men. Previous archaeological excavations have shown that Neanderthals were more sophisticated than once thought, burying...
This hideous 6,000-pound monstrosity is the biggest fish ever caught
A group of researchers in Portugal discovered the largest fish ever found back in 2019. The giant sunfish, which weighed over 6,000 pounds, was dead, floating on the surface of the water when they found it. The researchers were in the area, working off the coast of the Azores when they spotted the carcass and hauled it to shore.
Things ancient humans had that we don't: They owned pesticide beds, could walk on lava, and cohabited with other species
As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything, our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.
Is This the Skull of an Ancient Giant?
There have been many theories pointing out that we may have had giant ancestors in ancient times. The internet has been roaming with photos of such ancient skulls and bones, many discovered to have been altered. This is another photo that is mistaken to be believed that it is the skull of an ancient giant human that once roamed Earth.
natureworldnews.com
Researchers Examine Megafauna Bones From Papua New Guinea Using New Tools to Unlock Their Fascinating History
According to a new study, a big kangaroo that previously wandered on four legs through inaccessible forests in the Papua New Guinea Highlands may have lived as recently as 20,000 years ago, long after large-bodied megafauna on mainland Australia became extinct. Reign of Papua New Guinea Highland's megafauna lasted long...
Newfound whale species that lives exclusively in US waters may already be on the brink of extinction
A group of more than 100 international researchers has signed an open letter to the Biden administration calling for urgent action to save Rice's whale from extinction.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Solve an Origin of Life Mystery
Seawater might have supplied the phosphorus required for emerging life. Researchers from the Universities of Cambridge and Cape Town may have found a solution to the mystery of how phosphorus came to be an essential component of life on Earth by recreating prehistoric seawater containing the element in a laboratory.
Massive Carved Stones Made By Prehistoric People is the Oldest Structure on Earth
Göbekli Tepe, which means "belly hill" in Turkish, is located in South Eastern Turkey and is considered to be the oldest structure in the world. Carbon dating points to the fact that Göbekli Tepe is not only older than the pyramids but also predates Stonehenge.
Ancient Remnants of First Known Neanderthal Family Discovered in Siberia
The first known Neanderthal family has been found by researchers, with their prehistoric DNA providing fresh insight into the archaic species’ social dynamics. In a study published Wednesday in Nature, researchers said they were able to extract DNA from tiny bone fragments discovered in two Russian caves, allowing them to map an extended family of 13 members, including a definitive link between father and a teenage daughter. The small clan lived together in Siberia more than 50,000 years ago, according to scientists. They are also believed to have died together—potentially from starvation. “When I work on a bone or two, it’s very easy to forget that these are actually people with their own lives and stories,” said Bence Viola, an anthropologist at the University of Toronto involved in the study, according to the Associated Press. “Figuring out how they’re related to each other really makes them much more human.”Meet the first #Neandertal family! Ancient #genomes of thirteen Neandertals provide a rare snapshot of their community & social organization. New study in @Nature by @SkovLaurits, @benmpeter & an intl. team. @MPI_EVA_Leipzig See: https://t.co/rWMcLXK1BP & https://t.co/OsBydLNQvJ pic.twitter.com/28OC6fp5wi— MPI-EVA Leipzig (@MPI_EVA_Leipzig) October 19, 2022 Read it at The New York Times
Giant ostrich-like dinosaurs give us a glimpse of ancient North America
Ostriches are the largest birds on Earth. Deposit PhotosThe enormous ostrich-like bird flocked through the eastern part of North America during the Cretaceous period.
‘Impossible’ space object moving seven times the speed of light spotted by scientists
NASA scientists have found two objects traveling 'impossibly' fast through space. The objects appeared to be traveling seven times the speed of light after a collision of two neutron stars blasted a jet of radiation in 2017. The collision event, known as GW170817, was a neutron star merger. After two...
The Weather Channel
Ancient ‘Superhighway’ Full of Human and Animal Footprints from Different Eras Discovered At a UK Beach (PHOTOS)
When walking along a tranquil beach leaving behind footprints in the sand, have you ever wondered how many people may have walked the same paths, their tracks washed away by the waves? What if their footprints were preserved beneath the sands of time for thousands of years, only to reveal themselves out of nowhere?
Phys.org
Researchers discover new monster black hole 'practically in our back yard'
The discovery of a so-called monster black hole that has about 12 times the mass of the sun is detailed in a new Astrophysical Journalresearch submission, whose lead author is Dr. Sukanya Chakrabarti, a physics professor at The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH). "It is closer to the sun...
