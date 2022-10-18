ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, OH

no stars 2022 Nelsonville Music Festival Sycamore Session

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WOUB) — No Stars, a band formed in Athens, OH, provided a home-grown feel during their Friday set at the Nelsonville Music Festival. Emma Schultz, chief songwriter of the group, provided vocals and guitar, while Julian Runyon played the drums. The group opened with the raw, intimate...
NELSONVILLE, OH
WOUB students headed to Washington D.C. for College Media Association Conference

ATHENS, OH – Three Ohio University students who work at WOUB Public Media are attending the annual College Media Association (CMA) Conference in Washington D.C. at the end of October. Jack Greene, Silver Barker, and Jessica Stelzer are part of a group of 21 Ohio University journalism and media students headed to this year’s conference called MediaFest22.
ATHENS, OH
Despite seasonal depression affecting millions, solutions exist

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Eileen Marsal Koch is no stranger to a seasonal disorder that affects millions of people every year. Despite the negative effects that seasonal affective disorder, also known as seasonal depression places upon people, Koch said there are solutions. “Light therapy is actually an evidence-based treatment...
ATHENS, OH
Here’s the line-up for Radio Free Athens Oct. 22

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. The Terra Era. 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Michael T. 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Excursions: Jazz Motifs w/Dr. Art Cromwell. Saturday’s “Excursions” surveys the historical role of brass ensembles in the evolution of Jazz. The program begins, literally at the beginning, with archival recordings from the turn into the 20th century, through contemporary ensembles.
ATHENS, OH
Alexander’s D’Augustino sets career goal record; Spartans win 6-2

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — The Alexander Varsity Boys Soccer Team (8-5-3) found themselves on top after an 8 goal thriller ending at 6-2 against the Miami Trace Panthers (6-9-3). After coming off a hard fought 4-2 loss against Unioto (16-1) the Spartans looked to bounce back in their first sectional tournament match.
ATHENS, OH

