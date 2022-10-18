Read full article on original website
Two COVID-related deaths have been reported in Athens County, along with 51 new cases for Oct. 14-20
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Athens County has now had 154 total deaths related to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic after two were added to the total Thursday. The county also has now had had 18,636 total cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic after 51 additional cases were reported since last week’s update.
Issue 1, which would require considering public safety when setting bail, debated at local voter forum
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Ohio voters are being asked whether judges should be required to consider public safety when setting bail for defendants in criminal cases. Issue 1 on the November ballot, if it passes, would do just that. It is the result of a swift backlash against an Ohio Supreme Court decision early this year.
Local food bank president: Biden’s plan to end hunger by end of decade is ambitious
ATHENS, Ohio – On Wednesday, President Joe Biden unveiled a plan to end hunger in the United States by 2030. This was announced at the White House Conference on Food, Nutrition, and Health. The plan includes five main goals, including improving food access and supporting physical activity for all.
no stars 2022 Nelsonville Music Festival Sycamore Session
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WOUB) — No Stars, a band formed in Athens, OH, provided a home-grown feel during their Friday set at the Nelsonville Music Festival. Emma Schultz, chief songwriter of the group, provided vocals and guitar, while Julian Runyon played the drums. The group opened with the raw, intimate...
WOUB students headed to Washington D.C. for College Media Association Conference
ATHENS, OH – Three Ohio University students who work at WOUB Public Media are attending the annual College Media Association (CMA) Conference in Washington D.C. at the end of October. Jack Greene, Silver Barker, and Jessica Stelzer are part of a group of 21 Ohio University journalism and media students headed to this year’s conference called MediaFest22.
Despite seasonal depression affecting millions, solutions exist
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Eileen Marsal Koch is no stranger to a seasonal disorder that affects millions of people every year. Despite the negative effects that seasonal affective disorder, also known as seasonal depression places upon people, Koch said there are solutions. “Light therapy is actually an evidence-based treatment...
Here’s the line-up for Radio Free Athens Oct. 22
9 a.m. – 12 p.m. The Terra Era. 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Michael T. 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Excursions: Jazz Motifs w/Dr. Art Cromwell. Saturday’s “Excursions” surveys the historical role of brass ensembles in the evolution of Jazz. The program begins, literally at the beginning, with archival recordings from the turn into the 20th century, through contemporary ensembles.
Alexander’s D’Augustino sets career goal record; Spartans win 6-2
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — The Alexander Varsity Boys Soccer Team (8-5-3) found themselves on top after an 8 goal thriller ending at 6-2 against the Miami Trace Panthers (6-9-3). After coming off a hard fought 4-2 loss against Unioto (16-1) the Spartans looked to bounce back in their first sectional tournament match.
