TMZ.com
Justin Bieber Ending Friendship with Kanye West After Ye Attacked Wife Hailey Bieber
Justin Bieber believes Kanye West has gone way too far to carry on their friendship, after Ye attacked his wife, Hailey, claiming she got a nose job. If you missed it, Kanye went after Hailey on social media after she defended Vogue Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, whom Kanye attacked. Ye called Hailey "nose job Hailey Baldloose" and told Justin, "Get your girl before I get mad. You spose to be my friend right," after posting an old article from 2016 about Hailey and Drake out on a date.
Hailey Bieber Says Relationship With Husband Justin Bieber "Never" Crossed Over With Selena Gomez
Hailey Bieber is finally addressing the alleged drama between her and Selena Gomez, most of which was generated by public misconception, according to her. In Wednesday's new "Call Her Daddy" episode, host Alex Cooper asked the star point blank if she ever dated her now-husband, Justin Bieber, at the same time he was with his famous ex.
Selena Gomez slams ‘vile’ comments on social media after Hailey Bieber denies ‘stealing’ Justin Bieber
Selena Gomez has condemned the “vile and disgusting” comments she’s seen posted online, shortly after Hailey Bieber denied “stealing” Justin Bieber from her. In a TikTok Live, the actor, 30, thanked fans for their support, before going on to subtly address the rage directed at the model, 25, since she spoke out about her relationship with Justin, 28.
Janet Jackson shares rare photo with ‘beautiful niece’ Paris Jackson
Janet Jackson posted a rare picture with her niece, Paris Jackson, during a fashion week party on Wednesday in France. “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson 💖💖💖,” the singer wrote alongside an Instagram post on Friday of the pair sitting together on an animal-print couch during Paris Fashion Week.
In Style
Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All
While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
hiphop-n-more.com
Nicki Minaj Releases Second ‘Likkle Miss’ Remix Feat. The Fine Nine — Listen
Nicki Minaj dropped a remix of Skeng’s ‘Likkle Miss’ on her compilation album a few weeks ago and not too long ago, the pair dropped the music video which you can watch here. Last night, just like the big remix she did of her single ‘Super Freaky...
Public Indecency? Justin Bieber Caught Relieving Himself After Teeing Off At Exclusive L.A. Golf Course
Nature calls! Justin Bieber was reportedly caught in the act as he dropped his pants to pee beside a tree during his outing with a friend at an exclusive L.A. golf course.On Saturday, October 1, the 28-year-old participated in the Round Table Tournament at the highly prominent Hillcrest Country Club — where he didn't look too classy while exposing his private parts to cameras.In the released photos, Bieber sported a beige polo shirt and matching shorts. The Canadian pop star proudly wore a Toronto Blue Jays hat styled backwards on his head — until he had to flip it around...
Michelle Obama Looks Stunning In Hot Pink Suit For George Clooney’s Foundation Party: Photos
Michelle Obama sure knows how to make a statement and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the after-party for George Clooney’s Albie Awards at The Mark Hotel in New York City on Sept. 29. The 58-year-old looked stunning when she wore a hot pink pantsuit with a matching blouse.
PopSugar
Madonna's Daughter's Latest Song Is an "Ode to One of Those Never-Quite-Ending Romances"
Lolahol, aka Lourdes "Lola" Leon, is treating us to more new music. After releasing her debut single, "Lock&Key," last month, Madonna's 25-year-old daughter recently teamed up with Brooklyn-based artist J!mmy for a new song, "Love Me Still," which comes with an accompanying music video helmed by Ukrainian director Alyssa Trawkina.
Lizzo Responds to Kanye's Fat-Shaming Comments: "I'm Minding My Fat, Black, Beautiful Business"
Musician Lizzo is once again putting fat-shamers in their place. While on stage during a performance in Toronto, she told the crowd, "I feel like everybody in America got my motherf*cking name in they motherf*cking mouth for no motherf*cking reason. I'm minding my fat, Black, beautiful business." Lizzo's comments follow...
Victoria Beckham slammed by fans over 11-year-old daughter's 'inappropriate' outfit
Victoria Beckham has been slammed by fans over her 11-year-old daughter’s ‘inappropriate’ outfit. Victoria and husband David Beckham headed to Paris alongside their youngest daughter, Harper Seven Beckham, for the launch of the fashion designer’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, in which Harper wore a gorgeous black full-length gown.
Julia Fox’s Style Evolution: From Red Carpet Premieres to Date Nights With Kanye West
From red carpets to late-night rendezvous! Julia Fox‘s fashion is always the topic of conversation. Since stepping onto the scene in 2019, the actress has commanded attention with her bold looks. The star made her grand debut on the fashion circuit with the premiere of Uncut Gems in 2019....
Miley Cyrus Returns To The Spotlight In The Shortest Little Black Dress—She Looks Incredible!
Miley Cyrus just proved that you can never go wrong with a little black dress, as she rocked one of the shortest and sexiest LBDs for her highly-anticipated return to the stage for the Foo Fighters & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on September 27th.
realitytitbit.com
North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom
North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
Fans Are Convinced Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True Revealed the Name of Kylie Jenner’s Son on ‘The Kardashians’
Was that a clue? The Kardashians season 2 premiere may have focused on the birth of Khloé Kardashian‘s son, but fans are convinced the episode included a major hint about Kylie Jenner‘s newborn’s name. Kardashian, 38, prepared to welcome her second child with Tristan Thompson via...
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel
Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
Popculture
Peek Inside Kim Kardashian's $70M Malibu Bluffs Mansion Previously Owned by Cindy Crawford
Kim Kardashian just bought a new mansion for a staggering $70.4 million, and it is a sight to behold. According to a report by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the house is in the Encinal Bluffs neighborhood in Malibu, California, and it previously belonged to actress and model Cindy Crawford. The real estate listing photos allow us to take a tour of the home for ourselves before Kardashian and her kids get settled in.
Kourtney Kardashian Fans Are Jealous After She Reveals Travis Barker Doesn’t Live With Her
Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she and Travis Barker still don’t live together, and fans have some opinions.
Cardi B Asks Fans For Recommendations After Revealing She’s Retaining Water
Cardi B took to Instagram to explain that her change in appearance is due to water retention and asked fans for recommendations on how to deal.
Amal Clooney Just Wore A Sheer Red Jumpsuit On The Red Carpet—She’s Never Looked Better!
The ever-so-stylish Amal Clooney was an absolute vision in red this week! The human rights lawyer, 44, donned a lacy scarlet jumpsuit while gracing the New York City ‘History Talks’ event red carpet with her husband George Clooney, 61, an...
