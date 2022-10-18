ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TMZ.com

Justin Bieber Ending Friendship with Kanye West After Ye Attacked Wife Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber believes Kanye West has gone way too far to carry on their friendship, after Ye attacked his wife, Hailey, claiming she got a nose job. If you missed it, Kanye went after Hailey on social media after she defended Vogue Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, whom Kanye attacked. Ye called Hailey "nose job Hailey Baldloose" and told Justin, "Get your girl before I get mad. You spose to be my friend right," after posting an old article from 2016 about Hailey and Drake out on a date.
The Independent

Selena Gomez slams ‘vile’ comments on social media after Hailey Bieber denies ‘stealing’ Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez has condemned the “vile and disgusting” comments she’s seen posted online, shortly after Hailey Bieber denied “stealing” Justin Bieber from her. In a TikTok Live, the actor, 30, thanked fans for their support, before going on to subtly address the rage directed at the model, 25, since she spoke out about her relationship with Justin, 28.
Page Six

Janet Jackson shares rare photo with ‘beautiful niece’ Paris Jackson

Janet Jackson posted a rare picture with her niece, Paris Jackson, during a fashion week party on Wednesday in France. “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson 💖💖💖,” the singer wrote alongside an Instagram post on Friday of the pair sitting together on an animal-print couch during Paris Fashion Week.
In Style

Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All

While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
OK! Magazine

Public Indecency? Justin Bieber Caught Relieving Himself After Teeing Off At Exclusive L.A. Golf Course

Nature calls! Justin Bieber was reportedly caught in the act as he dropped his pants to pee beside a tree during his outing with a friend at an exclusive L.A. golf course.On Saturday, October 1, the 28-year-old participated in the Round Table Tournament at the highly prominent Hillcrest Country Club — where he didn't look too classy while exposing his private parts to cameras.In the released photos, Bieber sported a beige polo shirt and matching shorts. The Canadian pop star proudly wore a Toronto Blue Jays hat styled backwards on his head — until he had to flip it around...
Tyla

Victoria Beckham slammed by fans over 11-year-old daughter's 'inappropriate' outfit

Victoria Beckham has been slammed by fans over her 11-year-old daughter’s ‘inappropriate’ outfit. Victoria and husband David Beckham headed to Paris alongside their youngest daughter, Harper Seven Beckham, for the launch of the fashion designer’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, in which Harper wore a gorgeous black full-length gown.
realitytitbit.com

North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom

North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel

Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
Popculture

Peek Inside Kim Kardashian's $70M Malibu Bluffs Mansion Previously Owned by Cindy Crawford

Kim Kardashian just bought a new mansion for a staggering $70.4 million, and it is a sight to behold. According to a report by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the house is in the Encinal Bluffs neighborhood in Malibu, California, and it previously belonged to actress and model Cindy Crawford. The real estate listing photos allow us to take a tour of the home for ourselves before Kardashian and her kids get settled in.
