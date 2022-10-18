Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTAP
UPDATE: OSHP: A Parkersburg man is one of two people dead in plane crash in Marietta
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - UPDATE: The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the name of the two people killed in a plane crash in Marietta Tuesday morning. In a news release, the Highway Patrol says that 45-year-old Eric S. Seevers of Parkersburg and 49-year-old Timothy F. Gifford of Orient, Ohio were on board when the plane crashed.
WTAP
OSHP: Plane crash in Marietta
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Authorities are responding to a plane crash in Marietta. Not much is known about the flight at this time. According to a Twitter post from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened between Interstate 77 and Browns Road. The crash happened near Pioneer Family Auto...
Authorities ID 2 men killed in plane crash into Marietta car dealership lot
MARIETTA, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the names of the two men who were killed when a private plane crashed at a car dealership parking lot in Marietta Tuesday morning. The occupants were identified as 49-year-old Timothy F. Gifford of Orient, Ohio and 45-year-old Eric...
WTAP
Fatal plane crash wreckage taken to Delaware to continue investigation
MARIETTE, OHIO (WTAP) - Salvage crews cleaned up the scene of Tuesday’s fatal plane crash in Marietta. The plane’s wreckage will be taken Clayton, Delaware, according to lead investigator Aaron McCarter. McCarter says the salvage company specializes in aircraft recovery and has hangers investigators can continue to work...
Officials give update on Marietta, Ohio plane crash
UPDATE (10:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19): An official with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) provided an update on the investigation into a plane crash in Marietta, Ohio. NTSB Air Safety Manager Aaron McCarter said that a preliminary report of the crash will be available in about 10 days, and then a full factual […]
Marietta, Ohio residents offer support for plane crash victims’ loved ones
Devastating and heartbreaking are just a couple words people have used to describe the aftermath of the plane crash that happened at the Pioneer GMC Buick dealership in Marietta Tuesday morning.
WTAP
Plane crash investigation is underway
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - UPDATE 11:30PM on October 19th, 2022. A plane crash killed two people on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the National Transportation Safety Board gathered news outlets to update the public. The investigation into Tuesday’s fatal plane crash is already underway. Drones mapped out the wreckage Wednesday morning.
Two dead after plane leaving Columbus crashed into Marietta dealership lot
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is scheduled to provide an update into its investigation of the crash at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people died Tuesday morning after a plane leaving Columbus crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. […]
Plane crashes into car dealership, setting cars ablaze
A small plane crashed into a car dealership in southeastern Ohio, causing several cars to become engulfed in flames and killing both people on board.
Communities mourn Marietta plane crash victims
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Communities from central Ohio to Parkersburg, West Virginia are mourning the two lives lost in Tuesday’s plane crash in Marietta. Timothy Gifford, 49, of Orient, OH was a retired Columbus firefighter. Eric Seevers, 45, of Parkersburg, WV was a musician. The people who knew them say they both had a love […]
Ohio man sentenced to 10 years in prison after crashing with Jefferson County kids in his car
ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Saalih Muhammad, 38, of Cleveland was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court by Judge Mark Fleegle following a vehicle crash involving minors in July, according to reports. The crash happened on I-70 in Zanesville with callers notifying law enforcement that Muhammad was driving erratically […]
thepostathens.com
OUPD collects marijuana in Bromley Hall, Sheriff’s Office assists wrong-way driver on US 33
The Ohio University Police Department reported possession of marijuana in Bromley Hall on Monday. The department collected the drug and marked it for destruction. A deputy from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to 110 N Plains Road, located in The Plains, after receiving a report of a trespasser.
WTAP
Man that was supposed to be picked up by plane that crashed shares his story
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Lee Rector and his partner, Wayne Waldeck, were headed out the door Tuesday morning to the Wood County Airport when they heard the awful news. A small plane they had chartered from Columbus to pick them up had crashed in Marietta. “I got a message from...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Police: Auto accident on Ohio 7 claims Marietta woman’s life
MARIETTA — A Marietta woman was killed in a traffic accident Friday in Washington County, the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Jean R. Pekach, 92, was killed in a collision with a 2010 Mazda 3 driven by Jimella J. Bigley, 51, of Ravenswood on Ohio 7 near milepost 27 in Marietta Township, the patrol said.
WTAP
Marietta Dairy Queen offered free meals to first responders following plane crash
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Dairy Queen location in Marietta, Ohio, helped out first responders who responded to the fatal plane crash Tuesday morning by offering free meals. Assistant Store Leader Tamika Parker and Store Leader Maddie Dunn, say they saw the plane go down when they arrived for work.
WTAP
Remembering Eric Seevers - A friend mourns local plane crash victim
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Family and friends are mourning the sudden death of Parkersburg resident Eric Seevers in Tuesday’s plane crash. WTAP spoke to his friend Ric DeRubeis, who had known Seevers for about 17 years. DeRubeis described Seevers as a family man who was always smiling and encouraging...
WTRF
If you pass a stopped school bus, you’ll meet this man or his colleagues
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) This is National School Bus Safety Week. In Belmont County, when the school buses roll this week–mornings and afternoons–there will be an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper nearby. Sgt. Rocky Hise says you need to drive like your kids were on that school bus.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Three arrested in Task Force roundup
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force conducted a warrant roundup in the county. Chief Investigator Jay Barrett, members of the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office Investigative Unit, Ohio Adult Parole Authority, Deputies with the...
Monroe County, Ohio man arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Charles R. Black Jr. announced Thursday on their Facebook page that a Cameron, Ohio man was arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl. Tim Ollom was arrested Thursday on one count of felony 1 rape. He was transported to the Monroe County Jail. […]
Comments / 0