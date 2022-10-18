ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, OH

WTAP

OSHP: Plane crash in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Authorities are responding to a plane crash in Marietta. Not much is known about the flight at this time. According to a Twitter post from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened between Interstate 77 and Browns Road. The crash happened near Pioneer Family Auto...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Fatal plane crash wreckage taken to Delaware to continue investigation

MARIETTE, OHIO (WTAP) - Salvage crews cleaned up the scene of Tuesday’s fatal plane crash in Marietta. The plane’s wreckage will be taken Clayton, Delaware, according to lead investigator Aaron McCarter. McCarter says the salvage company specializes in aircraft recovery and has hangers investigators can continue to work...
MARIETTA, OH
WOWK 13 News

Officials give update on Marietta, Ohio plane crash

UPDATE (10:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19): An official with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) provided an update on the investigation into a plane crash in Marietta, Ohio. NTSB Air Safety Manager Aaron McCarter said that a preliminary report of the crash will be available in about 10 days, and then a full factual […]
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Plane crash investigation is underway

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - UPDATE 11:30PM on October 19th, 2022. A plane crash killed two people on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the National Transportation Safety Board gathered news outlets to update the public. The investigation into Tuesday’s fatal plane crash is already underway. Drones mapped out the wreckage Wednesday morning.
MARIETTA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Communities mourn Marietta plane crash victims

MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Communities from central Ohio to Parkersburg, West Virginia are mourning the two lives lost in Tuesday’s plane crash in Marietta. Timothy Gifford, 49, of Orient, OH was a retired Columbus firefighter. Eric Seevers, 45, of Parkersburg, WV was a musician. The people who knew them say they both had a love […]
MARIETTA, OH
WTRF- 7News

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

WTAP

Remembering Eric Seevers - A friend mourns local plane crash victim

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Family and friends are mourning the sudden death of Parkersburg resident Eric Seevers in Tuesday’s plane crash. WTAP spoke to his friend Ric DeRubeis, who had known Seevers for about 17 years. DeRubeis described Seevers as a family man who was always smiling and encouraging...
PARKERSBURG, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

