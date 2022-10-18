Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Fronts All-New Stuart Weitzman Fall 2022 Campaign
Sleek styles, distinct design details and staple silhouettes set the tone for luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman’s Fall 2022 campaign, Stand Strong. With a selection of sultry shoes and everyday essentials, the brand merges its signature styling with a contemporary flair to craft a campaign that transcends trends. In a series of snapshots, Stuart Weitzman’s fall collection of footwear is styled on and worn by the brand’s new ambassador, cultural icon Kim Kardashian.
Luxury in Every Detail! Black Woman Handbag Extraordinaire Designs Italian-Made Luxury Travel Bags
Meet Lola Banjo, the Black woman founder behind the luxury Italian-made handbag and travel accessory line, Silver & Riley. It was during her travels that Banjo realized how hard it was to find a travel bag that was functional, stylish, high-quality, and affordable. Recognizing the highly profitable gap in the market, Banjo sprung into action and Silver & Riley was born.
fashionunited.com
Telfar becomes one of the most valuable resale labels
Luxury resale platform Rebag has revealed that Telfar has become one of the most valuable labels in the resale market, and Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Hermes have reached “unicorn status” for leading the pack in terms of retention value. According to Rebag’s 2022 Clair Report, which investigates the...
Harper's Bazaar
When fashion meets art: the most iconic collaborations of all time
Lobster dresses, pretend boutiques and bags invaded by wide-eyed Sootsprites, wonderful things can happen when fashion and art collide. In celebration of Frieze, we are shining a spotlight on our favourite artist-designer collaborations, from Louis Vuitton’s desire-inducing capsules to a crustacean-emblazoned gown. Below, we round up some of the...
travelnoire.com
Gucci Takes Over Luxury Hotel The Savoy With Luggage Collection
Gucci has taken over the UK’s first-ever luxury hotel, The Savoy. The famous luxury brand is using the Savoy Tea Shop to showcase its latest luggage collection on the ground floor of the famous hotel for the next three months. The installation celebrates Gucci’s contribution to travel luggage and...
Hypebae
Gucci Announces Pop-Ups and Palace Store Takeovers
For the first time since it launched in 2021, Gucci‘s Vault is set to transcend its digital form, resulting in a series of physical pop-ups and Palace store takeovers in honor of the upcoming Palace x Gucci collection. The physical events mark the first time that Palace has allowed...
GOAT Group Buys Fashion Reseller Grailed
ECommerce fashion platform GOAT Group has agreed to acquire apparel reseller Grailed, combining their forces amid a projected boom in second-hand luxury sales. The companies announced the cash and stock deal in a news release Monday (Oct. 17), noting that it creates a community of 50 million members in 170 countries.
hypebeast.com
Levi’s Taps Sami Miró Vintage for an Exclusive New Upcycled Collab Collection
Falling in love with vintage design aesthetics from an early age, fashion designer Sami Miró has been turning her talents toward sustainability and upcycling since she was a teenager. As a result of her creativity and pioneering design technique, global denim behemoth Levi’s has recently tapped Miró for an exclusive new upcycled collab collection.
Carscoops
Lexus RX “Ruby Red Rims” Rides On Massive Wheels Created By Fashion Designer Harris Reed
Lexus is known for unveiling one-offs in collaboration with artists and fashion designers. The latest example is a special Lexus RX by fashion designer Harris Reed, who created a set of “Ruby Red Rims” inspired by Dorothy’s ruby red slippers in “The Wizard of Oz”.
LVMH Opens Doors, Returns With Record Crowds
PARIS — LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s doors opened to all once again. After a four-year hiatus, the world’s largest luxury group’s heritage days returned worldwide from Oct. 14 to 16, adding new houses and events along the way. It’s the fifth edition of the Journées Particulières, which give a peek into its storied ateliers, allowing guests the chance to interact with craftspeople in all things luxury, from Champagne to fine jewelry.More from WWDInside the Launch Party for Pharrell's Joopiter Auction PlatformInside Louis Vuitton's '200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries' Exhibition CelebrationLouis Vuitton's 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition in NYC “It is quite...
Max Mara Unveils Permanent Artwork at Brand’s Milan Flagship
MILAN — Max Mara is making sure its flagship here is one of a kind. The Italian fashion brand, collaborating with the founding family’s contemporary art museum Collezione Maramotti, on Tuesday unveiled a site-specific artwork created by French artist Eva Jospin and called “Microclima.”More from WWDInside Charisse Pearlina Weston's Solo Exhibition at the Queens MuseumFederica Tosi RTW Spring 2023Inside Control Gallery's First Exhibition, 'Post Graffiti' Jospin created a metal glasshouse on the top floor of the store that is both intimate yet also in strict relation with the outdoors. The entrance of the boutique is on the central shopping street Corso Vittorio...
Chanel Brings 90th Anniversary High-Jewelry Collection to L.A.
Right around the time Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel was visiting Hollywood in the early 1930s — at the invitation of producer Samuel Goldwyn, to design costumes for his films — the famed French couturier was creating another game-changer within her atelier: a high-jewelry collection. The professional relationship with Goldwyn didn’t last, though 1931’s Tonight or Never, starring Gloria Swanson, is a terrific look at Chanel’s designs on film. But her idea to produce haute joaillerie (one-of-a-kind jewels that represent the pinnacle of stones and handcraft) has endured and transformed the jewelry industry and red carpets alike.More from The Hollywood ReporterThuso Mbedu and...
Hypebae
Bath & Body Works Introduces Moxy, an Exclusive Beauty and Wellness Brand
Bath & Body Works is a household brand that has been a part of our external body care and lifestyle routines for quite some time. The brand is now interested in looking after us all internally and externally with the launch of its wellness and skincare line, Moxy. The Moxy...
Hypebae
The Retro-Inspired Nike Air Force 1 High Sculpt Goes Green
Last seen in red and silver colorways done in partnership with AsphaltGold, the Nike Air Force 1 Sculpt returns sporting a new hue. The recently revealed model follows in the footsteps of its predecessors with a white tumbled leather base. A vibrant almost “Bottega green” shade adds interest, landing most notably on the Swoosh before accenting the outsole, lining and dubraes.
hypebeast.com
Official Reveal of the Cecilie Bahnsen x ASICS Upcycled Collection
During Paris Fashion Week SS23, Copenhagen-based designer Cecilie Bahnsen presented her latest collection, featuring seven new takes on various. sneakers. The upcycled looks all featured unique flower decorations of different shapes and sizes. Now, after this first look at the collaboration, Bahnsen and ASICS are ready to launch 50 upcycled, one-of-a-kind pairs.
Affluent splash out on pricey Birkin bags but clouds loom
PARIS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Brushing off higher prices, affluent spenders continue to splash out on luxuries including $10,000 handbags and premium drinks, updates from Birkin bag maker Hermes and spirits company Pernod Ricard showed on Thursday.
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
Prada’s 1st Fine Jewelry Line Pushes Industry Standards
Like many of the best, Prada is one of those brands that are instantly recognizable. But how does that translate into fine jewelry, a medium that the brand has never explored before?. To start (and most obviously), Prada’s archetype, its signature triangle, resonates through every piece in the newly released...
Designer Trina Turk Partners With Komar Brands to Launch a Licensed Sleepwear Collection
Those Trina Turk fabrics filled with pops of color and creative designs can now be a part of one’s nighttime routine. Komar Brands and its BedHead PJs label have a license to produce Trina Turk sleepwear, which debuted this week on various websites and in stores.More from WWDInside Elle's Women In Hollywood 2022 EventInside the Golden Goose L.A. Golden Spirit EventA Look At The LAFW Scene “We are thrilled to partner with Trina Turk on a sleepwear capsule that encompasses designer Trina Turk’s iconic aesthetic and BedHead PJs’ signature styles,” said Charlie Komar, president and chief executive of Komar Brands, a sleep-and-intimate...
Hypebae
Hermès Has Launched a Fragrance for Children
Following up on its luxe, over-the-top blotting paper, Hermès has added another unexpected product to its beauty lineup — “Cabriole,” a fragrance for children. Formulated by Christine Nagel, the director of creation and olfactory heritage for Hermès Parfums, explained the inspiration behind the perfume in a press release. “I sought to create a comforting and highly distinctive scented water that signifies the bond between parent and child. I wanted to make a digression, a joyful leap towards a new proposal.” She added, “Deliberately moving away from orange blossom, I used osmanthus and honeysuckle to express in a different way the great fondness I feel for childhood, a time of fearless experimentation and insatiable curiosity. This eau de senteur is an invitation to prolong this state of mind, made of play and freedom, for as long as possible.”
Hypebae
Bella Hadid Stuns in Holiday 2022 Campaign for Swarovski
Swarovski, which appointed Bella Hadid as its brand ambassador earlier this year, has unveiled its Holiday 2022 campaign starring the model. The star — who took Fashion Month by storm this season — is captured wearing some of the jeweler’s highlight collections accompanied by colorful ensembles, serving as an extension of her debut campaign for the brand. The “Stella” collection featuring star-shaped gems is highlighted with rose gold-plated styles as well as contemporary designs with crystal pearls.
