Following up on its luxe, over-the-top blotting paper, Hermès has added another unexpected product to its beauty lineup — “Cabriole,” a fragrance for children. Formulated by Christine Nagel, the director of creation and olfactory heritage for Hermès Parfums, explained the inspiration behind the perfume in a press release. “I sought to create a comforting and highly distinctive scented water that signifies the bond between parent and child. I wanted to make a digression, a joyful leap towards a new proposal.” She added, “Deliberately moving away from orange blossom, I used osmanthus and honeysuckle to express in a different way the great fondness I feel for childhood, a time of fearless experimentation and insatiable curiosity. This eau de senteur is an invitation to prolong this state of mind, made of play and freedom, for as long as possible.”

18 HOURS AGO