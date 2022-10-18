Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
maritime-executive.com
Mississippi River Water Levels Continue to Drop, Setting New Records
Water levels on the drought-stricken Lower Mississippi continue to drop, setting new low-water records and reducing commercial barge freight capacity in the process. The water level at Memphis hit a new all-time low of -10.7 feet this week, leaving recreational boats high and dry in the mud at a popular marina. At Cairo, the water level is nearly down to the last record set in 1901. In St. Louis, the landmark Tower Rock - an island in the middle of the river - can be reached on foot for the first time since 1988. And all sorts of secrets are popping up in the dry riverbed, including a long-submerged shipwreck in Baton Rouge.
philstockworld.com
“It’s Disastrous”: Mississippi Barge Captain Warns About Supply Chain Crisis As Water Levels Drop
A stretch of the Mississippi River just northeast of Memphis, near Hickman, Kentucky, was closed on Monday because water levels reached record low levels. This caused a logjam of vessels and barges. And it’s the third time a portion of the river has been shuttered in weeks. We’ve reported...
wccbcharlotte.com
Mississippi River Hits Lowest-Ever Recorded Water Level In Memphis, Tennessee
MISSISSIPPI RIVER — On Tuesday, October 18th, the Mississippi River gauges at Memphis displayed an all time low of -10.79 ft. This broke the previous all time record low set on July 10th, 1988 of -10.70 feet. For perspective, the average level is 4.00 feet!. The Tennessee Valley Authority...
TVA will open dams to help navigation on Mississippi River
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority says it will release water from two dams to help with navigation on the Mississippi River, but it’s not likely to have much of an impact in the Mid-South. Water levels in the Mississippi have dropped to record-setting lows, stranding barges and boats. The river gauge at Memphis […]
Low water level in Mississippi is dream for some, nightmare for others
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – The low water level in the Mississippi River is creating once-in-a-lifetime moments for some. “It’s beautiful,” Joshua Speakman said. “I think it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing to see the water this low.” The low water level allows tourists to walk from the shore to the landmark island, Tower Rock, because of the low […]
localmemphis.com
Memphis Riverboats sailing steadily despite shrinking Mississippi River
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mighty Mississippi River has hit a record low. Yet, riverboat cruises are sailing steadily. "I get people from the UK, I get to meet different people here," explained Jordan Flower, who works for Memphis River Boats. "Hear people’s stories and stuff.”. “At first when...
impact601.com
Record fish caught in Mississippi
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Mississippi from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
PHOTOS: Low Mississippi River levels send boats ashore in Memphis
UPDATE: TVA says it will open dams to help navigation on Mississippi River MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Beached boats are sitting in the mud of the mighty Mississippi in Memphis, and it’s a pretty wild sight to see. NOAA forecasts that the Mississippi River in Memphis is expected to reach -10.8 feet by November 1, which would […]
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Two Mississippi barrier islands now designated Underground Railroad sites
Two barrier islands off the coast of Mississippi have been recognized as sites of historical significance in the Underground Railroad network. Documentation uncovered by researchers with the National Park Service found that freedom seekers in Mississippi traveled to these islands during the Civil War to enlist with the U.S. Navy to escape slavery. Records from 1861 show the first recorded freedom seeker reached Ship Island that year to enlist with the U.S. Navy. At least eight other men journeyed from Moss Point, Mississippi, to Horn Island in December 1863. Records show they also enlisted in the U.S. Navy, according to the National Park Service.
WQAD
Why parts of the Mississippi River are drying up
MOLINE, Ill. — You've likely seen the dramatic images circulating social media showing massive sandbars, exposed islands and even submerged vehicles being exposed thanks to record-breaking low levels of water flowing through the Mississippi River, especially south of the Quad Cities. How can it be that areas like Memphis,...
kcur.org
Drought and low river levels are crippling barge traffic and hurting grain exports
Months of drought are making the Mississippi River nearly unnavigable for barges, and that’s creating problems for farmers looking to ship their harvest. A summer of prolonged drought across the Midwest has led to the low levels. By Oct. 19 the river was 10 feet below normal at Memphis. Vicksburg, Mississippi reported depths as low as one foot.
Officials: Mississippi residents should ‘shake it out’ during today’s annual earthquake drill
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency encourages Mississippians of all ages to participate in the annual “Great ShakeOut” earthquake drill on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 10:20 a.m. This self-led earthquake drill can be done at home, school or at work. To participate, individuals are asked to stop what they...
Low water levels reveal tires, couches in West Memphis bayous
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — A lack of rain in recent weeks is making it a lot easier for the city of West Memphis to do a major cleanup of its 10-mile bayou drainage system. Thursday, the city released drone footage of ‘Operation Clean up, Clear out.’ Mayor Marco McClendon said utility tree trimming and […]
Record-low Mississippi River becomes attraction for hidden treasures
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — The record-low Mississippi River is quickly becoming a major attraction for people to see what’s considered a historical event and to hunt for hidden treasures. Thomas Bennett, from Horn Lake, was at Desoto River Park Thursday with binoculars at the ready to watch the record-low Mississippi. “I’ve seen it get […]
838 acres added to Fall Creek Falls State Park with caves home to bats, miles of streams
The park, which has one of the highest waterfalls in the eastern United States, will be adding an additional 838 acres of land to its site on the Cumberland Plateau.
actionnews5.com
Jackson, Memphis mayors send letter to TDOT about poor road conditions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A couple of West Tennessee mayors are making a push to improve state-maintained roads. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Jackson Mayor Scott Conger sent a letter to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. In the letter, the two say data shows state-owned roads in West Tennessee are...
iheart.com
This Tennessee City Is One Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022
Tennessee may be the home of country music and hot chicken, but it also houses one of the "rattiest" cities in the country. Orkin recently released its annual list of the 50 rattiest cities around the U.S. Chicago remained undefeated in the No. 1 spot for the eighth year in a row, followed by other major cities like Los Angeles, New York City and Washington, D.C. While it may make sense that cities filled with millions of residents, and even more tourists, have reported a rise in rodent activity, other cities in the list may come as a surprise, including one in the Volunteer State.
lakecountybanner.com
Sinova Global to invest $150 million in Lake County
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Sinova Global officials announced today the company will invest $150 million to establish its first manufacturing operations in Tiptonville, Tennessee. Based in Canada, Sinova Global will create 140 new jobs as the company locates a new...
localmemphis.com
Opinion | Homicide rate data shows Memphis may have turned a corner | Richard Ransom
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are some revealing numbers when it comes to how cities are dealing with their homicide rates. For once, Memphis isn't on a top 10 list that nobody wants to be on. WalletHub analyzed the data for all the major cities and found Memphis isn't struggling as much as other cities in terms of where homicides are spiking.
thecentersquare.com
Three Tennessee companies receive a total of $492M in federal EV supply chain grants
(The Center Square) — Three Tennessee facilities will receive a combined $492 million in federal grants related to the production of electric vehicle batteries. Microvast in Clarksville will receive $200 million, Novonix in Chattanooga will receive $150 million and Piedmont Lithium in McMinn County will receive $141.7 million in the first wave of funding from $7 billion earmarked in the federal in infrastructure law intended to promote and strengthen the domestic electric vehicle supply chain.
Comments / 0