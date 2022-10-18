ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
maritime-executive.com

Mississippi River Water Levels Continue to Drop, Setting New Records

Water levels on the drought-stricken Lower Mississippi continue to drop, setting new low-water records and reducing commercial barge freight capacity in the process. The water level at Memphis hit a new all-time low of -10.7 feet this week, leaving recreational boats high and dry in the mud at a popular marina. At Cairo, the water level is nearly down to the last record set in 1901. In St. Louis, the landmark Tower Rock - an island in the middle of the river - can be reached on foot for the first time since 1988. And all sorts of secrets are popping up in the dry riverbed, including a long-submerged shipwreck in Baton Rouge.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

TVA will open dams to help navigation on Mississippi River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority says it will release water from two dams to help with navigation on the Mississippi River, but it’s not likely to have much of an impact in the Mid-South. Water levels in the Mississippi have dropped to record-setting lows, stranding barges and boats. The river gauge at Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 2

Low water level in Mississippi is dream for some, nightmare for others

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – The low water level in the Mississippi River is creating once-in-a-lifetime moments for some. “It’s beautiful,” Joshua Speakman said. “I think it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing to see the water this low.” The low water level allows tourists to walk from the shore to the landmark island, Tower Rock, because of the low […]
PERRYVILLE, MO
localmemphis.com

Memphis Riverboats sailing steadily despite shrinking Mississippi River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mighty Mississippi River has hit a record low. Yet, riverboat cruises are sailing steadily. "I get people from the UK, I get to meet different people here," explained Jordan Flower, who works for Memphis River Boats. "Hear people’s stories and stuff.”. “At first when...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

PHOTOS: Low Mississippi River levels send boats ashore in Memphis

UPDATE: TVA says it will open dams to help navigation on Mississippi River MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Beached boats are sitting in the mud of the mighty Mississippi in Memphis, and it’s a pretty wild sight to see. NOAA forecasts that the Mississippi River in Memphis is expected to reach -10.8 feet by November 1, which would […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Two Mississippi barrier islands now designated Underground Railroad sites

Two barrier islands off the coast of Mississippi have been recognized as sites of historical significance in the Underground Railroad network. Documentation uncovered by researchers with the National Park Service found that freedom seekers in Mississippi traveled to these islands during the Civil War to enlist with the U.S. Navy to escape slavery. Records from 1861 show the first recorded freedom seeker reached Ship Island that year to enlist with the U.S. Navy. At least eight other men journeyed from Moss Point, Mississippi, to Horn Island in December 1863. Records show they also enlisted in the U.S. Navy, according to the National Park Service.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WQAD

Why parts of the Mississippi River are drying up

MOLINE, Ill. — You've likely seen the dramatic images circulating social media showing massive sandbars, exposed islands and even submerged vehicles being exposed thanks to record-breaking low levels of water flowing through the Mississippi River, especially south of the Quad Cities. How can it be that areas like Memphis,...
MEMPHIS, TN
kcur.org

Drought and low river levels are crippling barge traffic and hurting grain exports

Months of drought are making the Mississippi River nearly unnavigable for barges, and that’s creating problems for farmers looking to ship their harvest. A summer of prolonged drought across the Midwest has led to the low levels. By Oct. 19 the river was 10 feet below normal at Memphis. Vicksburg, Mississippi reported depths as low as one foot.
VICKSBURG, MS
WREG

Low water levels reveal tires, couches in West Memphis bayous

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — A lack of rain in recent weeks is making it a lot easier for the city of West Memphis to do a major cleanup of its 10-mile bayou drainage system. Thursday, the city released drone footage of ‘Operation Clean up, Clear out.’ Mayor Marco McClendon said utility tree trimming and […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Record-low Mississippi River becomes attraction for hidden treasures

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — The record-low Mississippi River is quickly becoming a major attraction for people to see what’s considered a historical event and to hunt for hidden treasures. Thomas Bennett, from Horn Lake, was at Desoto River Park Thursday with binoculars at the ready to watch the record-low Mississippi. “I’ve seen it get […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Jackson, Memphis mayors send letter to TDOT about poor road conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A couple of West Tennessee mayors are making a push to improve state-maintained roads. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Jackson Mayor Scott Conger sent a letter to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. In the letter, the two say data shows state-owned roads in West Tennessee are...
MEMPHIS, TN
iheart.com

This Tennessee City Is One Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022

Tennessee may be the home of country music and hot chicken, but it also houses one of the "rattiest" cities in the country. Orkin recently released its annual list of the 50 rattiest cities around the U.S. Chicago remained undefeated in the No. 1 spot for the eighth year in a row, followed by other major cities like Los Angeles, New York City and Washington, D.C. While it may make sense that cities filled with millions of residents, and even more tourists, have reported a rise in rodent activity, other cities in the list may come as a surprise, including one in the Volunteer State.
TENNESSEE STATE
lakecountybanner.com

Sinova Global to invest $150 million in Lake County

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Sinova Global officials announced today the company will invest $150 million to establish its first manufacturing operations in Tiptonville, Tennessee. Based in Canada, Sinova Global will create 140 new jobs as the company locates a new...
LAKE COUNTY, TN
thecentersquare.com

Three Tennessee companies receive a total of $492M in federal EV supply chain grants

(The Center Square) — Three Tennessee facilities will receive a combined $492 million in federal grants related to the production of electric vehicle batteries. Microvast in Clarksville will receive $200 million, Novonix in Chattanooga will receive $150 million and Piedmont Lithium in McMinn County will receive $141.7 million in the first wave of funding from $7 billion earmarked in the federal in infrastructure law intended to promote and strengthen the domestic electric vehicle supply chain.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy