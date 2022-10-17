Read full article on original website
Related
buzzfeednews.com
The Man Who Allegedly Shot And Killed A 21-Year-Old Woman Who Beat Him At A Basketball Game Has Been Arrested
A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Asia Womack, a 21-year-old woman who allegedly beat him at a pickup basketball game, Dallas police announced on Thursday. Cameron Hogg, 31, was taken into custody on Thursday morning, according to police, after a warrant was...
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
A 14-year-old girl in Florida took $13,500 in cash from her grandma's life savings and gave it out to her classmates, police says
Police showed up at Lake Weir Middle School on Thursday following reports that the girl was giving out hundreds of dollars to other students.
iheart.com
New Details Unearthed About Car Found Under $15 Million Silicon Valley Home
Authorities in California revealed new details about a car that was discovered buried in the yard of a $15 million mansion in Silicon Valley. KTVU reported that the vehicle was a Mercedes 560 SL that was reported stolen in 1992. Police believe the car was buried around the same time...
Comments / 0