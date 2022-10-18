ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Muskegon-area high school football scoreboard for Oct. 21

MUSKEGON – Week 9 of the 2022 Michigan high school football season is in the books and there were plenty of noteworthy final scores across the entire West Michigan area from Friday night’s action. Below are the final scores from across the Muskegon area, including some other notable...
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

Vote for the Kalamazoo-area fall sports Athlete of the Week from Oct. 10-15

KALAMAZOO, MI - Football players aren’t the only high school athletes taking the field across Michigan this fall, and the Kalamazoo area, in particular, is loaded with standout performers outside of the gridiron. With that in mind, we’re recognizing some of the area’s top performers in cross country, volleyball,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Kalamazoo-area Week 9 football predictions: Which teams punch 2022 playoff tickets?

KALAMAZOO, MI – It seems like just yesterday Michigan high school football teams were kicking off their 2022 campaigns, but somehow the calendar says Week 9 has arrived. Between Senior Night festivities and the realization that many athletes will never strap on the pads again, the regular season finale is always an emotional one for players, coaches and parents alike.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Belding beats Hopkins to earn first outright league championship since 1998

BELDING – Belding’s football team huddled up after defeating Hopkins 36-14 Friday night and began chanting ‘conference champs.’. The Black Knights are no stranger to championships considering they won the OK Silver Conference title in 2020, but this one is different. This was Belding’s first outright league title since 1998.
BELDING, MI
MLive.com

Muskegon-area teenager honored by University of Michigan marching band

MUSKEGON – Dametrius “Meechie” Walker has become an extended member of the Michigan football family this season and received a special gesture from the University’s band this past weekend prior to kickoff against Penn State. The Muskegon-area teenager had developed into a 3-star prospect as a...
MUSKEGON, MI
AllSyracue

Damarius Owens Details Syracuse Basketball Official Visit

Syracuse basketball hosted one of its priority 2024 targets last weekend for an official visit in forward Damarius Owens. Owens is a 6-8 forward originally from Rochester but currently playing for Western Reserve Academy.   "The visit was great," Owens said. "They showed me around campus ...
SYRACUSE, NY
97.5 NOW FM

Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?

You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Pita Way to open next door to City BBQ in Portage

PORTAGE, MI — Southwest Michigan will soon have its first Pita Way when the Michigan-born and -bred Mediterranean restaurant chain opens in Portage. The restaurant is located in a new building at 6403 S. Westnedge Road, sandwiched between the recently opened City BBQ and Sleep Number store on the east side of the road and in front of Dick’s Sporting Goods. The restaurant is expected to open soon, though is yet to announce an exact date.
PORTAGE, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Missing West Michigan family of 4 spotted in the U.P.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family was spotted earlier this week in the Upper Peninsula, police have confirmed. The Fremont Police Department corroborated the Monday morning, Oct. 17, sighting of the Cirigliano family at a BP gas station in Gulliver – located about 70 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge along U.S. 2.
FREMONT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy