ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Woman arrested over killing of girl found in suitcase in Paris

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SfhQL_0idbLJ0P00
Flowers are left outside the building in Paris where 12-year-old Lola lived.

French authorities have arrested a 24-year-old woman on suspicion of killing a 12-year-old girl whose body, covered in cuts and bruises, was found in a plastic suitcase outside her home in Paris.

The death of the girl, named Lola, quickly became a source of political tension, with opposition parties seizing on the profile of the suspect – who was in the country illegally – to call for tougher immigration policies.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said the girl disappeared on Friday afternoon and her body was discovered that evening by a homeless man outside her building in the 19th arrondissement. She had been asphyxiated, prosecutors said.

The main suspect was seen on CCTV exiting the building in the afternoon carrying heavy luggage, including the suitcase in which the victim was found.

She was arrested on Monday and put under formal investigation on accusations of murder, rape and acts of torture, a judicial source said.

Neighbours laid flowers and candles in tribute to the girl. “It’s unbearable,” said one, who declined to give her name. “We’ve been living in this neighbourhood for years and we’ve just come here to give support to the family, in leaving a bouquet, because like many people this breaks our hearts.”

Another neighbour said: “Twelve years old … poor girl … it doesn’t make any sense.”

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, met the girl’s parents. His office said he “offered them his condolences and assured them of all his solidarity and support in the ordeal they are going through and which upsets us all”.

The far right and some in the conservatives’ ranks said the incident showed failings in the government’s law and order policies.

“This murder should not have happened. The assassin should not have been in France,” said Olivier Marleix, the president of the conservative Les Républicains group in the national assembly. “There is a very deep emotion in our country.”

The far-right leader Marine Le Pen said in parliament: “Too many crimes are being committed by clandestine immigrants one has not been able or willing to deport.” The prime minister, Élisabeth Borne, asked Le Pen to “show some decency”.

Alexandre Silva, a lawyer representing the suspect, told BFM TV that he could not comment on the case.

Newspapers, citing police and judicial sources, said the suspect was Algerian.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Mother says police beat daughter to death in Iranian protests

The mother of a 16-year-old Iranian girl, Nika Shakarami, who died during protests that continue to sweep the country, has rejected official claims that her death was caused by falling from a building and insisted she was beaten to death by regime forces. Nasreen Shakarami said authorities refused to notify...
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
International Business Times

60-year-old Woman Stripped, Tied To Tree Over Suspicion Of Being A Witch

A 60-year-old Indian woman accused a trio of stripping her and tying her to a tree after locals suspected her of being a witch. The incident took place in a village located in the Indian state of Jharkhand, police said Thursday. Residents in the woman's village branded her as a witch, leading to her being stripped and tied to a tree as part of the so-called witch-hunting led by a group of people.
The Independent

Girl, 11, says she was gang-raped by fellow pupils in Delhi school bathroom

An 11-year-old girl in India’s capital Delhi says she was gangraped in a school washroom by two older boys from the same school.The incident was brought to light after the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued notices to the school authorities and Delhi police.According to the DCW notice, the incident took place in July when the 11-year-old girl was going to her classroom when she bumped into two boys who go to the same school and study in class 11-12, making them between 16 and 18 years old.सरकारी स्कूल में 11 साल की बच्ची के साथ हुए दुष्कर्म के...
Daily Mail

'Drug dealer' who was ninth person arrested over murder of council worker Ashley Dale who was shot dead 'in case of mistaken identity' is released on bail

An alleged drug dealer who was arrested yesterday as part of an investigation into the murder of a council worker has been released on bail. The 22-year-old man, from Liverpool, was the ninth person arrested by police investigating the death of Ashley Dale, 28, who was found with gunshot wounds in the garden of her home in Old Swan, Liverpool, on August 21.
Daily Mail

Two more 'Green Goblin' gang members hand themselves in after friend is freed without bail for battering and robbing teenage girls on NYC subway: One remains on run with five unidentified

Two more suspected members of the 'Green Goblin' crew of women that robbed and beat two teenage girls while wearing neon green jumpsuits have turned themselves in to police. Ciante Alston, 26, and Emily Soto, 34, handed themselves in on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively after police identified them as being involved in the brutal New York subway attack on October 2.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Black Enterprise

Boyfriend Suspected of Dismembering NYC Woman Allowed Other Girlfriend to Use Her EBT Card

More gruesome discoveries are coming to light as police investigate the murder and dismembering of Dasia Johnson in Brooklyn, New York. Investigators are still searching for the five women and one man captured on surveillance cameras leaving the apartment of Johnson, the 22-year-old woman whose murder was discovered after authorities located her dismembered remains inside a suitcase in her East New York apartment last month.
BROOKLYN, NY
International Business Times

Family Tortured With Iron Rod, Forced To Eat Human Excreta Over Suspicion Of Witchcraft

A family of four in India, including three women, were tortured with a hot iron rod and forced to eat human excreta over allegations that they practiced witchcraft, reports said. The horrific incident occurred in Aswari village in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand over the weekend. The police arrested...
The Independent

Four friends found dismembered a week after disappearing on evening bike ride

The dismembered remains of four men have been found in Oklahoma a week after they went missing. Police in Okmulgee identified the victims as brothers Billy Chastain, 30, and Mark Chastain, 32, and their friends, 29-year-old Alex Stevens and Mike Sparks, 32. Authorities said in a statement that they were last seen leaving Billy Chastain’s home on bicycles around 8pm on 9 October. Their dismembered bodies were discovered in the Deep Fork River on Saturday. Each victim suffered gunshot wounds, police said during a press conference on Monday. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said that the killings had...
OKMULGEE, OK
The Independent

Youngest member of mother’s ride-out gang locked up over killing of 17-year-old

The youngest member of a pack of youths who fatally stabbed a teenager after being driven to the scene by one of their mothers has been locked up for more than six years.The boy was aged just 14 when he was recruited to join in on the revenge attack on 17-year-old Levi Ernest Morrison on April 10 last year.The group of youths had been armed with three machetes and a knife when they chased Levi and his friend in Sydenham, south London.The Old Bailey had heard how the immediate trigger was the appearance of a rival at Nichola Leighton’s home...
The Guardian

The Guardian

482K+
Followers
109K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy