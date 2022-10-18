Man, 19, stabbed at Staten Island Ferry terminal during morning rush; 4 in custody

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 19-year-old man was stabbed inside the St. George Ferry Terminal during the Tuesday morning rush hour, police said.

The victim was attacked following a dispute inside the busy transit hub, which serves the Staten Island Ferry, just before 9 a.m.

Police said he was taken to Richmond University Medical Center in stable condition.

Four men were taken into custody.

It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the dispute or if all four men will face charges in the stabbing.