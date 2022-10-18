ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Man, 19, stabbed at Staten Island Ferry terminal during morning rush; 4 in custody

By Brian Brant
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C2bYX_0idbLFTV00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 19-year-old man was stabbed inside the St. George Ferry Terminal during the Tuesday morning rush hour, police said.

The victim was attacked following a dispute inside the busy transit hub, which serves the Staten Island Ferry, just before 9 a.m.

Police said he was taken to Richmond University Medical Center in stable condition.

Four men were taken into custody.

It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the dispute or if all four men will face charges in the stabbing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Woman found dead in a bin in Staten Island driveway

NEW YORK - A woman was found dead in a bin in a Staten Island driveway Friday, and now police are working to figure out the circumstances around her death.Police made the gruesome discovery after responding to a 911 call around 5:45 a.m. at a home on Heberton Avenue in the Port Richmond section. Officers say the body was found wrapped in a blanket inside a plastic storage bin.Edwin Roman lives in the house, which is made up of eight apartments."That is incredibly shocking and so horrifying, right under our nose in our own backyard," he told CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis. "We seen...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Cops: Body of woman found in bin on Staten Island; she was partially-dressed, source says

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The body of a woman was found inside a large bin in a driveway in Port Richmond on Friday morning, according to police. Cops responded to a 911 call around 5:48 a.m. of a person needing assistance outside 245 Heberton Ave. between Castleton and Anderson avenues, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: 2 nabbed in separate gun arrests on Staten Island’s North Shore

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD promoted the confiscation of two guns that led to two separate arrests in Tompkinsville. Eagle-eyed officers apprehended Eric Torres, 23, of Erastina Place in Mariners Harbor, after a car stop around 1 a.m. on Thursday on the 100 block of Montgomery Avenue near Victory Boulevard, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily News

Staten Island slay mystery; mortally wounded gun victim dumped at hospital, cops seek facts of killing

A mortally wounded gunshot victim was dumped at a Staten Island hospital — and detectives tried Thursday to determine where he was shot, police said. A man and woman dropped off the unconscious and unresponsive victim at Staten Island University Hospital South in Princes Bay at about 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, cops said. The man, 36, was initially believed to have just a puncture wound to what ...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily News

Man sought in Brooklyn shooting had a gun when caught for fare evasion at Coney Island subway station, said cops

A person of interest in a Brooklyn shooting was armed with a loaded .357 magnum pistol when officers arrested him for fare evasion at the Coney Island subway station, cops said Thursday. It was the second time in two days that cops found a gun on someone trying to skirt the fare at the Stillwell Ave. stop, police and MTA officials said. Wilfredo Serrano, 20, was caught entering the station ...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

New Dorp man, 53, allegedly caught with gun on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD promoted the seizure of a gun by officers in the 121st Precinct on Staten Island that led to the arrest of a man who lives in New Dorp. Charles Temple, 53, of Ebbitts Street, was arrested with a loaded gun on Tuesday around 8:15 p.m. on Victory Boulevard near Montgomery Avenue in Tompkinsville, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Teen caught with loaded gun at Brooklyn high school: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teenage student was allegedly found in possession of a loaded handgun at a Crown Heights high school on Friday, according to officials. The dean at Middle College High School at Medgar Evers on Carroll Street near Nostrand Avenue stopped the 17-year-old around 10 a.m. because he allegedly smelled of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Dead woman dumped in trash outside Staten Island home, NYPD says

A dead woman was found dumped near some trash outside a Staten Island home Friday, police said. The unidentified victim, who is believed to be in her 30s and was partially clothed from the waist up, was wrapped in blankets next to a blue storage bin and a red truck in the driveway of a Heberton Ave. home near Port Richmond Ave. in Port Richmond about 5:45 a.m., cops said. The body was in front ...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily Mail

Wild-eyed NYC 'subway-shover' maintains stony-silence as he's perp-walked 'for pushing man, 26, onto tracks in unprovoked attack': Victim says 'Thanks to God' suspect is caught

A suspected subway shover maintained a stony silence as he was perp-walked after allegedly pushing a man onto the track in an unprovoked attack. Miguel Ramirez was frogmarched out a police station and into a police car Monday, two days after stalking and shoving German Sabio, 26, into the path of a northbound 6 train at the East 149th Street Station on Saturday morning.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy