Conscription Officers in Russia Keep Suffering a Grim Fate

Several Russian conscription officers have suffered grim fates since President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization in September.

Roman Malyk, an enlistment officer in charge of mobilization in the Partisansky and Lazovsky districts of the Primorsky region in Russia's far east, was found dead on the evening of October 14, local officials said.

Reservists drafted during the partial mobilization attend a departure ceremony in Sevastopol, Crimea, on September 27, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on September 21 a mobilization of hundreds of thousands of Russian men to bolster Moscow's army in Ukraine, sparking demonstrations and an exodus of men abroad. A Russian conscription officer was found dead on October 14. STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images

"The heart of a strong and courageous man who went through 'hot spots', but did not break under the weight of harsh military events and heavy losses, has died," a statement from local officials said, calling Malyk's death "tragic."

A local news outlet reported that Malyk's body was found "with signs of suicide."

The Telegram channel Amur Mash separately reported that police are still investigating if Malyk's death was a murder or a suicide, adding his relatives do not believe that he took his own life.

Malyk's death comes after a young Russian man opened fire at a military registration and enlistment office in Russia's Irkutsk region last month.

Igor Kobzev, the governor of the region, said on his Telegram channel at the time that there had been "an emergency" in the area.

"A young man fired at the military registration and enlistment office," he said, noting that the military commissar, Alexander Vladimirovich Eliseev, was in intensive care and in serious condition.

According to multiple reports, before the shooting, the man said: "No one will fight" and "now we'll all go home."

Kobzev said the man was "immediately" arrested. Local Telegram channel ASTRA said it had contacted the alleged shooter's mother, Marina Zinina, who reportedly said that her son didn't receive a summons himself, but that his best friend had been called up to fight in Ukraine.

"Ruslan was very upset because of this, because [his] friend did not serve in the army. They said that there would be partial mobilization, but it turns out that they take everyone," she reportedly said.

Meanwhile, at least two officials responsible for mobilization in Russia have been dismissed or suspended in recent weeks.

On Monday, Viktor Shevchenko, head of the mobilization department in St. Petersburg, was dismissed by Governor Alexander Beglov.

And earlier this month, an enlistment officer in Khabarovsk, a far eastern Russian region, was suspended after thousands of people were mistakenly drafted, officials said.

"Out of several thousand compatriots who received a summons and arrived at military enlistment offices in the past 10 days, around half were sent back home for failing to meet the selection criteria," the region's governor, Mikhail Degtyaryov, said in a Telegram video.

Attacks on military registration and enlistment offices nationwide have also grown since Putin's decision to partially mobilize reserve troops to fight in Ukraine.

State Duma Deputy Alexander Khinshtein announced Sunday that Russia's National Guard has been deployed in a number of cities, including Moscow, over the "increased attacks."

"In connection with the increased attacks on military registration and enlistment offices, the Russian Guard has taken measures to protect them," Khinshtein wrote on his Telegram channel."In addition, the offices are included on the routes of patrol units of non-departmental guards all over the country."

Newsweek has reached out to Russia's Foreign Ministry for comment.