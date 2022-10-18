ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Goldman says ex banker's $23 million whistleblower claim 'lamentable'

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HTQqs_0idbL6cD00

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - A former Goldman Sachs banker and self-proclaimed whistleblower is suing his former employer for more than 20 million pounds ($23 million) for unfair dismissal in a London claim the Wall Street bank has labelled "cynical" and "lamentable".

The bank said the claim by Thomas Doyle, its former EMEA head of synthetic swap sales who is suing Goldman Sachs International and four senior bankers, was "scarcely believable".

"This is not so much a schedule of loss as a schedule of avarice," it stated in documents filed with the central London employment tribunal and seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The public war of words is rare as the vast majority of employment lawsuits are settled before they come to court.

Doyle, who worked at Goldman Sachs (GS.N) from late 2018 to 2021, has alleged he was unfairly dismissed with a "woeful" lack of proper procedure after he made multiple whistleblowing reports to managers and that he was forced to deal with "vile and bullying language".

He alleges he was fired in 2021 with no warning letter or proper performance management after raising concerns about whether the bank was treating customers fairly - and that he was told he was "causing disruption and conflict", a court document seen by Reuters on Monday showed.

Goldman Sachs alleges that Doyle made no real protected disclosures during his tenure and is trying to circumvent a statutory cap of roughly 90,000 pounds on damages for unfair dismissal by bringing an uncapped whistleblowing claim.

"This claim is a cynical and transparent attempt to contrive a whistleblowing claim where none exists in order to circumvent the statutory cap of damages," it alleged.

Doyle's whistleblowing claim was an afterthought and relied on largely historic "business as usual" matters that had been briefly raised, not elevated and then forgotten - but that his problems stemmed from not being able to do the job of his predecessor, the bank alleged in the filing.

"(Doyle) was intransigent, refusing to accept any responsibility for the breakdown in working relationships. A decision was therefore taken to dismiss (him). If anything, this inevitable outcome was overdue," the bank alleged.

The tribunal hearing, which is scheduled to last 13 days, will establish whether the bank is liable. Should Doyle win this stage of his case, a further hearing will establish the level of any damages.

($1 = 0.8834 pounds)

Reporting by Kirstin Ridley Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Robb Report

A Russian Oligarch’s $500 Million Megayacht Just Mysteriously Arrived in Hong Kong

Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this year, authorities have been keeping an eye on the megayachts owned by Russian oligarchs and allies of Vladimir Putin. One such vessel just mysteriously turned up in Hong Kong. On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that the $500 million Nord, which is connected to Alexey Mordashov, had anchored in Hong Kong harbor after spending the past several months in the port of Vladivostok. Mordashov—the largest shareholder in the steelmaker Severstal and the third-richest man in Russia—was sanctioned by the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States after the war in Ukraine began, and he’s...
Discover Politics

The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC

Congressmen: This is a hostile act against the US and a clear signal that they have sided with Russia. A group of US congressmen has proposed withdrawing US troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.
The Hill

How to prepare for a potential recession in 2023

Many market watchers are predicting a recession in 2023 as the Fed continues to raise interest rates in its battle against 40-year-high inflation. Due to a persistently hot job market, a recession is not a certain fate, but the economy has already contracted for two quarters in a row, and a period of cooling off after the blistering recovery from pandemic shutdowns is only logical, some analysts say.
OREGON STATE
24/7 Wall St.

To Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy This Food

After a 10-year period when inflation in America ran about 2% year over previous year, the cost of living in America has surged over 8% so far in 2022, based on the BLS’s Consumer Price Index. A few items have price jumps so high that they have helped pull overall prices up. Among foods, eggs […]
Markets Insider

There's a serious risk the US is headed for a prolonged period of high inflation and low growth, Deutsche Bank says. An era of negative returns for stocks and bonds may be the result.

Good morning. Max Adams writing to you from New York. Markets have been saturated with inflation conversations this year. Have prices peaked? Core versus headline? Is the Fed responding too tough to lagging indicators? Etc. But just as you were probably getting tired of it all, turns out there's a...
The Guardian

Saudi Arabia has screwed over the US – and the world – yet again. Enough is enough

In July, Joe Biden traveled to Saudi Arabia and shared a fist bump with the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman. As a presidential candidate, Biden had promised to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” for its human rights abuses and its seven-year war against Yemen. But a devastating global pandemic and Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine forced him to set these concerns aside in favor of realpolitik. Biden needed the Saudis to increase oil production in order to lower gasoline prices for American consumers, so he swallowed his pride and treated the crown prince as the world leader he aspires to be.
24/7 Wall St.

Here’s What’s Getting More Expensive at Stores in America

Americans who hoped inflation would begin to ease got bad news when the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the September consumer price index. Prices nationwide of goods and services rose 0.4% from August, a four decade high. Compared to September of last year, prices rose 8.2%.  The prices of a number of items in the […]
mailplus.co.uk

Millions facing pain on pensions

MILLIONS of pensioners could face an income squeeze of up to £430 next year after Liz Truss ditched her pledge to protect the ‘triple lock’. In a surprise U-turn, Downing Street warned she was no longer committed to raising pensions in line with inflation, despite having guaranteed just that only two weeks ago.
Motley Fool

Graham Stephan Warns That an Economic Collapse Is Coming

The popular YouTuber thinks we could be due for a repeat of the last financial crisis. Two of the world's largest banks are going through financial difficulties. They could turn things around or get bailed out, but there is the risk one or both goes under. In case of widespread...
Reuters

Reuters

629K+
Followers
361K+
Post
293M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy