On October 19, 2022, at approximately 4 p.m., Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a high-speed vehicle pursuit with speeds exceeding 120 MPH entering the east side of Jefferson County on Highway 34. Iowa State Patrol and US Marshals pursuing the vehicle requested assistance in the pursuit. Jefferson County deputies spotted the suspect vehicle near Lockridge and pursued the vehicle to east side of Fairfield. Near the exit 214, the suspect vehicle lost control, crossed the median and entered the opposite side of highway, driving against traffic. The suspect vehicle ultimately came to rest on the shoulder and driver fled the vehicle on foot.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO