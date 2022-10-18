Read full article on original website
Regina R. “Sis” Johnston
Regina R. “Sis” Johnston, 80, of Fort Madison Iowa, passed away at 7:50 p.m. Monday, October 17, 2022, at The Madison in Fort Madison, Iowa. She and her brother, Raymond, were born the twins of Richard Lee and Genevieve Rose (Vogel) Johnston, on December 4, 1941, in Washington, Iowa,
Dean W. Messer
Dean W. Messer, 82, of Mt. Pleasant, died Thursday, October 20, 2022 at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. On-Line condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.
Janet A. Olson
Janet A. Olson, 71, of Mount Pleasant died Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Henry County Health Center. Janet was born April 17, 1951, in Mount Pleasant, the daughter of Paul and Miriam (Anderson) Olson. She graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 1970. She worked at Heatilator as a production worker. Janet loved to volunteer her time to many different causes and organizations. She loved animals, especially cats. Janet was a member of the First United Methodist Church.
NOTICE OF ELECTION TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF HENRY COUNTY
In compliance with Provision 49.53 of the Code of Iowa, I, Shelly Barber, Commissioner of Elections of Henry County, State of Iowa, do hereby proclaim that on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, a General Election will be held for the purpose of electing candidates for the various offices. Qualified electors may...
CHAMBER ANNOUNCES GRAND MARSHALLS FOR THE HOLIDAY PARADE
MOUNT PLEASANT— In honor of their retirement and their support of the Mount Pleasant community, Jim and Marlene DePriest have been named the Grand Marshalls for the annual Holiday Parade. The parade will take place on Thursday, December 1 at 5:15 pm through downtown Mount Pleasant. “We can’t think...
From the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office Re: Pursuit
On October 19, 2022, at approximately 4 p.m., Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a high-speed vehicle pursuit with speeds exceeding 120 MPH entering the east side of Jefferson County on Highway 34. Iowa State Patrol and US Marshals pursuing the vehicle requested assistance in the pursuit. Jefferson County deputies spotted the suspect vehicle near Lockridge and pursued the vehicle to east side of Fairfield. Near the exit 214, the suspect vehicle lost control, crossed the median and entered the opposite side of highway, driving against traffic. The suspect vehicle ultimately came to rest on the shoulder and driver fled the vehicle on foot.
IowaWINs (Iowa Welcomes Immigrant Neighbors) Holds Annual Meeting
IowaWINs (Iowa Welcomes Immigrant Neighbors) will hold its annual meeting on Saturday, October 29, at 11:00 AM in the Fellowship Hall of First Presbyterian Church (902 S Walnut St, Mount Pleasant). The meeting is open to the public and all supporters are welcome to attend. The guest speakers for the...
Keokuk Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Drug and Firearm Charges
DAVENPORT, IA – John Herman Soper, age 50 of Keokuk, was sentenced today, October 19, 2022, to 19 years in prison following his plea to the charges of Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of a Firearm and. Ammunition. According...
