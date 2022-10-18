ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Linn County Board of Supervisors awards second round of ARPA funding

The Linn County Board of Supervisors awarded the second round of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars it received from the federal government. ARPA funding is meant to speed up the United States' recovery from the economic and health effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Board...
LINN COUNTY, IA
Finley Hospital hosting Sunshine Circle Holiday Shopping Extravaganza

Dubuque — Finley Hospital will be hosting their annual Holiday Shopping Extravaganza on November 6 from 11a.m. - 4p.m. and November 7 from 8a.m. - 2p.m. at the main entrance lobby. The event also kicks off the Sunshine Circle’s poinsettia fundraiser. The group will be taking orders on both...
DUBUQUE, IA
Dubuque Fire Captain saved by fire staff after suffering sudden cardiac arrest

DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — October is Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month and the Dubuque Fire Department hopes the recent experience of a Dubuque firefighter will increase awareness of the importance of recognizing sudden cardiac arrest, calling 9-1-1, and knowing CPR. According to the Mayo Clinic, sudden cardiac...
DUBUQUE, IA
Bohlmann leads to Tipton to narrow win at District XC

MONTICELLO, Iowa — Sophomore Clay Bohlmann's second place finish helped #4 Tipton to a victory at the 2A District meet on Thursday afternoon. The Tigers finished with 50 points, narrowly beating #2 Waukon's 58 points. Sumner-Fredericksburg junior Hillary Trainor won the girls race, while Monticello's top-ranked girls won the...
TIPTON, IA

