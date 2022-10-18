Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs2iowa.com
Linn County Board of Supervisors awards second round of ARPA funding
The Linn County Board of Supervisors awarded the second round of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars it received from the federal government. ARPA funding is meant to speed up the United States' recovery from the economic and health effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Board...
cbs2iowa.com
Finley Hospital hosting Sunshine Circle Holiday Shopping Extravaganza
Dubuque — Finley Hospital will be hosting their annual Holiday Shopping Extravaganza on November 6 from 11a.m. - 4p.m. and November 7 from 8a.m. - 2p.m. at the main entrance lobby. The event also kicks off the Sunshine Circle’s poinsettia fundraiser. The group will be taking orders on both...
cbs2iowa.com
Local hospitals see an increase in children with respiratory infections
The numbers on kids coming into the hospital with respiratory infections are increasing throughout the country. Hospitals are seeing numbers so high, they are running out of bed space. Here in Iowa, hospitals are reporting an uptick in the patients they're treating but all seem to align with the fact...
cbs2iowa.com
Dubuque Fire Captain saved by fire staff after suffering sudden cardiac arrest
DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — October is Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month and the Dubuque Fire Department hopes the recent experience of a Dubuque firefighter will increase awareness of the importance of recognizing sudden cardiac arrest, calling 9-1-1, and knowing CPR. According to the Mayo Clinic, sudden cardiac...
cbs2iowa.com
Bohlmann leads to Tipton to narrow win at District XC
MONTICELLO, Iowa — Sophomore Clay Bohlmann's second place finish helped #4 Tipton to a victory at the 2A District meet on Thursday afternoon. The Tigers finished with 50 points, narrowly beating #2 Waukon's 58 points. Sumner-Fredericksburg junior Hillary Trainor won the girls race, while Monticello's top-ranked girls won the...
cbs2iowa.com
Lisbon volleyball takes another step toward first ever State tournament
LISBON, Iowa — The Lisbon volleyball team is now two games away from its first ever appearance at the State volleyball tournament. The Lions beat Colfax-Mingo 3-0 in Wednesday's Regional quarterfinals.
Comments / 0