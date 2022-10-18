Today is the day of big change, and just like that, we go from summer to fall! We have a minor atmosphere river event that brought rain today and tonight until around midnight when the front moves across. Then we transition to showers with possible thunderstorms. Fortunately, the front is fairly quick so rainfall totals for today will only be in the neighborhood of ½ to around 1”. The southwesterly winds will shift behind the front, becoming westerly 8-12 gusting to 25 though if a low pressure area develops on the front, as some of the models are now showing, the winds and rainfall totals could be higher, depending on when and where the low moves ashore. In either case, river flood is not a concern.

OREGON STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO