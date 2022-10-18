Read full article on original website
Tanner Maunter Receives Coast Guard Award, Alertness Helped Save Two Kayakers on Tillamook Bay
With all of outdoor recreational activities, there are plenty of things that can go wrong. We are always encouraged by first responders and law enforcement that if you “see something, say something.” In this case, it was when you hear something … The Mautner family live in Barview near the North Jetty and overlooking Tillamook Bay. On Friday evening October 14th at about 8 pm, ten-year-old Tanner Mautner comes in and tells his mom, Tamara, that he heard something, someone calling and whistling out on the bay. Tamara went outside with Tanner and didn’t hear anything and told him that it was probably just a bird. But Tanner was insistent, “No Mom someone is out there, I heard them.”
GORDON’S UPDATE: Weather 10/21/22 – And the rains came …
Today is the day of big change, and just like that, we go from summer to fall! We have a minor atmosphere river event that brought rain today and tonight until around midnight when the front moves across. Then we transition to showers with possible thunderstorms. Fortunately, the front is fairly quick so rainfall totals for today will only be in the neighborhood of ½ to around 1”. The southwesterly winds will shift behind the front, becoming westerly 8-12 gusting to 25 though if a low pressure area develops on the front, as some of the models are now showing, the winds and rainfall totals could be higher, depending on when and where the low moves ashore. In either case, river flood is not a concern.
