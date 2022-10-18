ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holcim supports resolution with U.S. regarding legacy operations in Syria

 5 days ago
ZURICH, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Holcim (HOLN.S) said it supported the agreement made by Lafarge SA with the United States Department of Justice on Tuesday regarding the company's funding of Islamic State to allow it to keep a cement plant running in Syria.

A financial penalty of $778 million and a plea agreement has been arranged to resolve the DoJ inquiry into Lafarge, which is now part of Holcim following the companies' 2015 merger.

"None of the conduct involved Holcim, which has never operated in Syria, or any Lafarge operations or employees in the United States, and it is in stark contrast with everything that Holcim stands for," Holcim said in a statement.

Reporting by John Revill, editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
