veronapress.com
Letter: Support Verona schools referendum
As a parent of a Sugar Creek Elementary student and a Verona resident, I'm urging community members to support the Verona school district referendum. Our public schools are the cornerstone of our community. When our schools are successful, that means that our community is successful. Every Verona resident benefits from living in a city with a strong public school system.
veronapress.com
Letter: Americans need to be better
As we stagger through another election, it’s clear that the “democracy “ touted by the mainstream media is anything but. Our democracy is a sham. Soon , it will be an authoritarian government cheered on by a mainstream media that gladly accepts any and all campaign monies. Millions upon millions of dollars, laundered as campaign ads.
veronapress.com
Volleyball: Verona takes second in Big Eight Conference Tournament
The Verona volleyball team went 3-1 to finish second place in the Big Eight Conference Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Janesville Parker High School. Verona sophomore middle hitter Allison Bostley racked up 21 kills and six blocks in four matches. Junior MiKayla Ott had a team-high 16 aces and 21 digs in the tournament. Both junior Reagan McIntosh, a Middle Tennessee State verbal commit, and senior Sydney Schultz dished out 40 assists in the tournament.
veronapress.com
Girls tennis: How Verona’s Naisha Nagpal closed her state run in the Round of 16
For the second straight year, Verona sophomore Naisha Nagpal reached the Round of 16 at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament, but came one win away from winning a medal. Muskego junior Emily Pan, the seventh seed, defeated 10th-seeded Nagpal 6-0, 6-3 in a third-round match at state on Friday, Oct. 14, at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison. Pan went on to beat second-seeded Olivia Minikel of Manitowoc Lincoln in a quarterfinal match and finished as the state runner-up. Elkhorn sophomore Parker Christensen defeated Pan in the championship match 6-0, 6-1.
