erienewsnow.com
New S.R.O. Hopes To Ease Anxiety, Improve School Safety In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – In an effort to ease anxiety and keep the school safe, Jamestown Public Schools has brought on a new School Resource Officer. While the officer officially took the job earlier this school year, the importance of having a police presence on campus rose to the forefront last week when a local mother spoke out about her son’s continued bullying at Jamestown High School.
erienewsnow.com
CDC: Crawford County Seeing High Community Level of COVID-19; Mask Wearing Indoors Recommended
Crawford County is seeing a high community level of COVID-19, according to the latest data from the CDC on Thursday. It is currently the only county in the state rated as high. Erie and Warren Counties are elevated with a medium community level. At the medium level, the CDC suggests...
erienewsnow.com
Borrello: New State Requirements Burden Chautauqua County Farmers
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – New requirements for local farmers took effect this month in Chautauqua County, as part of state changes to their overtime pay threshold. An issue for the agriculture community, and some GOP lawmakers, is the new financial burden placed on family farms in our community which will now have to dole out bigger paychecks.
erienewsnow.com
Social Security Checks To Increase
Like thousands of local seniors, Claudia Schneider watched her finances in the last year. "I find that I am going into my savings more than I was," she said. "It's unbelievable when you go to the stores and you say, 'Gee, I don't think I paid that much for this just last week.'" she said.
erienewsnow.com
Red Letter Hospitality Donates Meals to North East School District
Faculty and staff of the North East School District received a special treat to wrap up their work week. Red Letter Hospitality dropped off more than 250 lunches as a thank you for all their work. The local company owns the Skunk and Goat Tavern in North East, along with...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Giant Eagle Stores Hosting Hiring Events to Fill 150 Positions
All Erie-area Giant Eagle stores will be hosting hiring events Tuesday, Oct. 25, to fill more than 150 positions, the company announced Friday. Candidates will be able to interview in-store from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will have the opportunity to receive a same-day job offer. Opportunities range from...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Area Mom Touts Dangers Of Lead Paint Poisoning
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown area mother is touting the danger of lead paint poisoning, after her son suffered severe side effects when he came in contact with the toxic compound. The issue is a big problem in Chautauqua County specifically because of the area’s high...
erienewsnow.com
Erie County Councilman Removes Appointment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission
Erie County Councilman Charlie Bayle issued a letter Friday, removing his appointment, Matt Harris, from the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Commission. "The allocation of the first round of DEI funding by the DEI Commission to the East Side Renaissance, an organization in which you hold leadership creates a perception which I cannot support nor project to the community," said Bayle in the letter.
erienewsnow.com
District 10 Announces the Girls Volleyball Playoff Field
Twenty-eight teams will begin their pursuit of a District 10 girls volleyball championship next week. One championship game is already set. Erie High will face McDowell on Tuesday, Oct 25 for the 4A title. The match begins at 6 p.m. Below are the brackets for all four classes.
erienewsnow.com
This Chautauqua County Pharmacy Is Closing Their Doors
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A Chautauqua County pharmacy is closing their doors. Walgreens confirmed in a statement to WNY News Now they plan to shutter their Dunkirk location next month. Located at 327 Main Street, the chain’s last day in business is Monday, November 14. Before that...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Bed Bath & Beyond Store to Close
The Bed Bath and Beyond store in Erie is closing, according to an email sent to customers. The store is located at 6720 Peach St. No date was given for the closure, but the email advertised discounts on the store's remaining inventory and said all sales are final. Erie News...
Farm and Dairy
Geneva hunting now limited to archery
GENEVA, Ohio — There are new rules for hunters at Geneva State Park. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, only archery is permitted in designated hunting areas as of the beginning of the season on Oct. 15. “The safety of hunters and park visitors alike is our...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown’s New City-Wide Alert System Is Now Operational
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new way to keep those in Jamestown up-to-date with municipal news is up and running. Installed by Alertmedia out of Austin Texas, this new city-wide alert system was first introduced by Mayor Eddie Sundquist and approved for purchase by city council over the summer.
explore venango
Governor Wolf Announces $2.6MM Investment in Cranberry Mall Water Treatment Plant
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday that Venango County will receive a $2,636,675 loan to construct a new 350 gallons-per-minute water filtration unit at the existing Cranberry Mall water treatment plant. This loan is part of a $236 million investment for drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, and non-point source projects across the state through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST).
Video: Intense waves seen ‘dancing’ on Lake Erie’s Canadian side
Lake Erie is seeing some pretty intense waves on its Canadian side Tuesday, but what could that mean for us here in Northeast Ohio?
erienewsnow.com
School Bus Crashes Into Corn Field In Chautauqua County
STOCKTON, NY (WNY News Now) – A school bus crashed into a corn field in Chautauqua County on Friday afternoon. The accident, which involved a First Student Bus, happened on Route 380 between Pearson and Cemetery Roads in the Town of Stockton around noon. There was an adult driver...
erienewsnow.com
Bemus Point Pizzaria Unveils New Buffalo Bills Themed Take-Home Pizza
BEMUS POINT, NY (WNY News Now) – A new sports themed take-home pizza is keeping the bellies of Buffalo Bills fans full and happy. Those with Coppola’s Pizzaria in Bemus Point are selling their famous Buffalo Bills pizza, not just fresh out of the oven, but also new this year, to take home and bake yourself.
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Structural Concerns Force PennDOT to Close Petroleum Center Truss Bridge
OIL CITY, Pa. – In the interest of public safety, the truss bridge that carries Petroleum Center Road (Route 1004) over Oil Creek in Cornplanter Township, Venango County was closed today due to advanced deterioration and structural concerns discovered during a recent inspection. The bridge is located within Oil...
Beacon
Lake Erie yellow perch fishing on fire!
The Lake Erie Erie yellow perch fishing may be languishing in the Central Basin and Eastern Basin off Lake Erie, but arround the Lake Erie Islands it is on fire right now!. It has been a few years since we’ve had such a wonderful fall bite of yellow perch, a favorite of fishermen. This is a good thing for the area. We are still battling high winds, but it is not stopping the perch from biting.
Frustrated would-be-gambler dumps tacklebox on casino floor
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A tacklebox led to an altercation at a local casino recently. A 52-year-old Cleveland man tried to enter Presque Isle Downs and Casino with a tacklebox at about 5 a.m. on Oct. 11. He was stopped at the security podium. After being denied entry, the man allegedly dumped the contents of the tacklebox […]
