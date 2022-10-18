Read full article on original website
Coal communities in Pennsylvania and other Appalachian states receiving nearly $47 million for revitalization
Dozens of projects in communities affected by coal-related job losses are receiving nearly $47 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission. The awards through the ARC’s Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization Initiative go to 52 projects in 181 counties, the commission said. It is the largest single awards package from the initiative since it began in 2015, according to the ARC.
echo-pilot.com
Preseason pheasant stockings postponed in 12 Pennsylvania counties
With the statewide pheasant season opening on Saturday, 12 counties pheasant stockings have been postponed by one week because of weather damage to a game farm. Travis Lau, communications director for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said high winds and snow downed nets on the pheasant fields at the Southwest Game Farm in Armstrong County. Crews are restoring the nets and using food to attract the birds back into the large enclosures. “Those birds, by and large, are hanging around the farm,” he said Thursday morning in a telephone interview.
Daylight saving time; library upgrades; Biden’s visit: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. High: 64; Low: 39. Sunny today and tomorrow; cloudy on Sunday. Upstanding upgrade: McCormick Library in Harrisburg celebrated an expansion and the dedication of the T. Morris Chester Welcome Center, which honors a Harrisburg native who was the first Black correspondent during the Civil War.
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Gets First Snowfall of the Season – Photos
We’re coming up on Halloween, but in some areas of Pennsylvania, it’s already looking a lot like Christmas. I’m not ready for it yet, but I guess Mother Nature doesn’t care, because it’s here. Yes, it’s true. Some areas of Pennsylvania have already gotten their...
Interstate 80 back open after crash in central PA
MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Interstate 80 eastbound is open in Northumberland and Montour counties. Original Story: A part of Interstate 80 in central Pennsylvania is shut down after a wreck. According to PennDOT, a tractor-trailer crashed in the eastbound lanes of I-80 between the south Milton exit (215)...
The History of Two Abandoned Ghost Towns in Pennsylvania
There are a handful of "ghost towns" in Pennsylvania. The reasoning for the towns being referred to as such isn't too mystical. The state has a lot of industrial history, and with that comes industrial small-towns whose populations come and go.
WGAL
Two Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 tickets share jackpot; one sold in Harrisburg, one in New Castle
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets will split a jackpot of $200,000. One of the tickets was sold in Dauphin County, and the other was sold in Lawrence County. Each ticket matched the balls drawn on Oct. 20, 2022: 2-3-7-11-12. The winners...
Roadwork to Bring Week-long Detour in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers that roadwork in Clearfield County will bring closure and a week-long detour on Route 3021 (Henrys Road) in Jordan Township. Starting Monday, October 31, crews from PennDOT Clearfield County Maintenance will perform roadway shoulder brushing and tree clearing/ trimming between Route […]
Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry reports record numbers
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Earlier today, the Pa. Department of Labor & Industry (L.I.) released its preliminary employment situation report for September 2022. According to the Department of L.I., the unemployment rate dropped down by one-tenth of a percent over the previous month, leaving the current unemployment rate sitting at 4.1%. This matches the lowest recorded […]
Why everyone in Pennsylvania will be watching Bradford County Friday night
The football capital of Pennsylvania will be far, far away from most of the state this weekend. It won't be Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh or Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. It won't be in State College, even with Saturday night's 'white out.' And it won't be in the typical high school football hotbeds surrounding Harrisburg or the Lehigh Valley. Not this weekend. ...
$200k wood chipper machine vandalized in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for the suspect(s) that reportedly damaged a $200,000 wood chipper from a logging contractor. Sometime between Sept. 9 at 5 p.m. and Sept. 12 at 11:29 a.m., an unknown person(s) damaged A.M. Logging’s wood chipper, state police announced Friday. The equipment was located at the 10400 […]
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This Month
If you didn't get your share of pumpkins and all things fall yet, there are still several local farms and organizations hosting festivals and harvest celebrations for the next month or so.
therecord-online.com
Report: Challenge to revitalize economic dynamism in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania’s possibilities as an innovation hub and entrepreneurial leader are great if it could only seize the opportunities it has so far let pass by, a new report says. “The state really does have substantial potential. Pennsylvania could be a very good investment,” said Mark...
Pennsylvania Mountain Lion Was Regular Sight Until End of 19th Century, Then It Simply Disappeared
While hundreds of Pennsylvanians claim to have seen a mountain lion every year, the last proven sighting of the wild animal was at the end of the 19th century, writes Marcus Schneck for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
4 Great Burger Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Pennsylvania that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
I-80 eastbound reopens after crash in central PA
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A section of Interstate 80 has reopened after it was closed after a tractor-trailer crash in central PA Friday morning. According to PennDOT, Interstate 80 eastbound was closed between Exit 215 (Limestoneville/Route 254) in Northumberland County and Exit 224 (Danville/Route 54) in Montour County. Drivers were being detoured to Routes 54 […]
therecord-online.com
Woolrich Park ownership transfer process continues
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Woolrich Park looks to be continuing in its park capacity for a long, long time. The Clinton County Commissioners at their Thursday meeting approved the park’s donation from the county to Pine Creek Township, the municipality in which the venerable Woolrich landmark is located.
DEP fines Lawrenceville $6,000 for water system violations
Lawrenceville, a community of roughly 600 people, now has to pay $6,000 in taxpayer money to the DEP "as a means of effectively closing this matter", the letter read.
Pennsylvania’s hospitals are in crisis. How will Shapiro, Mastriano address this growing issue?
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Hahnemann University Hospital’s closure back in 2019 left shockwaves in Philadelphia and was a sign of worsening things to come. Chester County kicked off 2021 with five hospitals. In less than a year, the rural county was...
therecord-online.com
Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate down to 4.1 percent in September
HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Friday released its preliminary employment situation report for September 2022. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 4.1 percent in September, matching the lowest rate on record. The U.S. unemployment rate was down two-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 3.5 percent. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 1.7 percentage points below its September 2021 level and the national rate was down 1.2 percentage points over the year.
