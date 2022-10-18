ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WITF

Coal communities in Pennsylvania and other Appalachian states receiving nearly $47 million for revitalization

Dozens of projects in communities affected by coal-related job losses are receiving nearly $47 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission. The awards through the ARC’s Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization Initiative go to 52 projects in 181 counties, the commission said. It is the largest single awards package from the initiative since it began in 2015, according to the ARC.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
echo-pilot.com

Preseason pheasant stockings postponed in 12 Pennsylvania counties

With the statewide pheasant season opening on Saturday, 12 counties pheasant stockings have been postponed by one week because of weather damage to a game farm. Travis Lau, communications director for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said high winds and snow downed nets on the pheasant fields at the Southwest Game Farm in Armstrong County. Crews are restoring the nets and using food to attract the birds back into the large enclosures. “Those birds, by and large, are hanging around the farm,” he said Thursday morning in a telephone interview.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Gets First Snowfall of the Season – Photos

We’re coming up on Halloween, but in some areas of Pennsylvania, it’s already looking a lot like Christmas. I’m not ready for it yet, but I guess Mother Nature doesn’t care, because it’s here. Yes, it’s true. Some areas of Pennsylvania have already gotten their...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Interstate 80 back open after crash in central PA

MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Interstate 80 eastbound is open in Northumberland and Montour counties. Original Story: A part of Interstate 80 in central Pennsylvania is shut down after a wreck. According to PennDOT, a tractor-trailer crashed in the eastbound lanes of I-80 between the south Milton exit (215)...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Roadwork to Bring Week-long Detour in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers that roadwork in Clearfield County will bring closure and a week-long detour on Route 3021 (Henrys Road) in Jordan Township. Starting Monday, October 31, crews from PennDOT Clearfield County Maintenance will perform roadway shoulder brushing and tree clearing/ trimming between Route […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry reports record numbers

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Earlier today, the Pa. Department of Labor & Industry (L.I.) released its preliminary employment situation report for September 2022. According to the Department of L.I., the unemployment rate dropped down by one-tenth of a percent over the previous month, leaving the current unemployment rate sitting at 4.1%. This matches the lowest recorded […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Why everyone in Pennsylvania will be watching Bradford County Friday night

The football capital of Pennsylvania will be far, far away from most of the state this weekend. It won't be Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh or Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. It won't be in State College, even with Saturday night's 'white out.' And it won't be in the typical high school football hotbeds surrounding Harrisburg or the Lehigh Valley. Not this weekend. ...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

$200k wood chipper machine vandalized in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for the suspect(s) that reportedly damaged a $200,000 wood chipper from a logging contractor. Sometime between Sept. 9 at 5 p.m. and Sept. 12 at 11:29 a.m., an unknown person(s) damaged A.M. Logging’s wood chipper, state police announced Friday. The equipment was located at the 10400 […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Report: Challenge to revitalize economic dynamism in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania’s possibilities as an innovation hub and entrepreneurial leader are great if it could only seize the opportunities it has so far let pass by, a new report says. “The state really does have substantial potential. Pennsylvania could be a very good investment,” said Mark...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

I-80 eastbound reopens after crash in central PA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A section of Interstate 80 has reopened after it was closed after a tractor-trailer crash in central PA Friday morning. According to PennDOT, Interstate 80 eastbound was closed between Exit 215 (Limestoneville/Route 254) in Northumberland County and Exit 224 (Danville/Route 54) in Montour County. Drivers were being detoured to Routes 54 […]
therecord-online.com

Woolrich Park ownership transfer process continues

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Woolrich Park looks to be continuing in its park capacity for a long, long time. The Clinton County Commissioners at their Thursday meeting approved the park’s donation from the county to Pine Creek Township, the municipality in which the venerable Woolrich landmark is located.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate down to 4.1 percent in September

HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Friday released its preliminary employment situation report for September 2022. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 4.1 percent in September, matching the lowest rate on record. The U.S. unemployment rate was down two-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 3.5 percent. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 1.7 percentage points below its September 2021 level and the national rate was down 1.2 percentage points over the year.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

