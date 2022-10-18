ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Huntington police ask public for information to help in homicide investigation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Huntington police are asking the public for help in a homicide investigation after a man was found dead inside a home. Kerwin McKinney, 50, of Detroit was found dead at a residence about 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue, according to a news release Friday from the Huntington Police Department.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Man wanted in connection with shooting of woman, dog in Charleston taken into custody

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man wanted in connection with the shooting of a Charleston woman and her dog in September has been taken into custody. Gregory Ray, 35, of Charleston is charged with malicious wounding after Rachel Hall, 28, was found with a gunshot wound to her chest in the 1300 block of Seventh Avenue on Sept. 30, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.
CHARLESTON, WV
Man arrested following robbery investigation by Catlettsburg police

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — Police in Catlettsburg, Kentucky reported making an arrest Thursday following a robbery investigation. William “Nate” Rucker has been arrested and charged with robbery, according to a social media post from the Catlettsburg Police Department. Investigators said the robbery occurred Wednesday morning at America’s...
CATLETTSBURG, KY
Cabell deputies say two runaway teens sought in Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for two runaway teens. Deputies said Thursday they are looking for Alexa Martin, 14, and Nick Neumyer, 15. Family members report that Martin left Cabell Midland High School about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday and she...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
Putnam County deputies say they are trying to identify hit-and-run suspect

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Putnam County deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a female they said is a suspect in a hit-and-run. The sheriff’s office shared pictures of the suspect Friday on the agency’s Facebook page. No further information was immediately available...
I-79 South crash snarls traffic near Elkview after vehicle goes over embankment

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Traffic was snarled on Interstate 79 South Friday afternoon in the Elkview area after a vehicle went over an embankment. Dispatchers said two vehicles were involved in the crash that was reported about 3:25 p.m. near mile marker 13. Southbound lanes were shut down and traffic was being diverted at the Clendenin exit, but one lane reopened about 5 p.m.
ELKVIEW, WV
Kanawha deputies searching for missing Cross Lanes woman

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies are searching for a missing woman from Cross Lanes. Megan Coles, 36, was reported missing by concerned family members, according to a news release Wednesday from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office. Family members said they haven't heard from Coles since early...
CROSS LANES, WV
Man accused of threatening to kidnap, kill Kanawha judge sentenced to prison

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man accused of threatening to kidnap and kill a Kanawha County judge was sentenced to up to 30 years in prison Thursday. Matthew Newsome, 29, of Charleston was sentenced to a total of three to 30 years in prison for three counts of the felony crime of retaliation against public officers and employees, according to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Two women charged in Putnam County drug investigation

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two women were charged after an undercover drug investigation in Putnam County, officials said. Tina Daniels, 35, and Ashley Spurlock, 32, were arrested Tuesday on drug charges in the Hurricane area, according to mayor Scott Edwards. The women were each charged with delivery of...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
School bus crash reported in Greenup County; no students injured

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Greenup County school officials said a bus with five students onboard was involved in a crash, but no students were injured. A feeder bus from Wurtland Middle School to Argillite Elementary was involved in a wreck Wednesday afternoon on Route 1 near W-Hollow, according to a statement issued by the Greenup County Board of Education.
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
Work to make upgrades at Judicial Annex to affect traffic in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Lots of passers-by will be glancing upward in downtown Charleston over the next several days at work taking place high above street level. A 550-ton hydraulic crane and four support trucks will be installing new air handling equipment on the roof of the seven-story Judicial Building on Virginia Street, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Commission.
CHARLESTON, WV
W.Va. children's hospitals see increase in RSV cases

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Our region has seen a substantial increase in the number of respiratory syncytial virus cases among young people and the impact is causing issues at area hospitals. Jim Kaufman, president of the West Virginia Hospital Association, reports while they don't have specific numbers, all three children's hospitals in West Virginia have seen a significant increase in RSV cases.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Charleston fire chief announces plans to retire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston Fire Chief Shawn Wanner is retiring, the city confirmed Wednesday. Wanner, who joined the fire department in 1996, has served as fire chief since 2020. He replaced Jeff Jackson as the department’s 23rd leader. Prior to his promotion, Wanner served as assistant fire...
CHARLESTON, WV
Kanawha health officials confirm one more COVID-19 related death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported another COVID-19-related death in Kanawha County. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed in a news release Thursday the death of a 52-year-old man from virus-related causes. Kanawha County’s pandemic death total is now at 732. Active cases were at 108, up five....
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

