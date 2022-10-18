Read full article on original website
Huntington police ask public for information to help in homicide investigation
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Huntington police are asking the public for help in a homicide investigation after a man was found dead inside a home. Kerwin McKinney, 50, of Detroit was found dead at a residence about 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue, according to a news release Friday from the Huntington Police Department.
Man wanted in connection with shooting of woman, dog in Charleston taken into custody
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man wanted in connection with the shooting of a Charleston woman and her dog in September has been taken into custody. Gregory Ray, 35, of Charleston is charged with malicious wounding after Rachel Hall, 28, was found with a gunshot wound to her chest in the 1300 block of Seventh Avenue on Sept. 30, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.
Ohio troopers say man faces multiple charges in Scioto after pursuit, crash
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Troopers in Ohio said a man faces multiple charges in Scioto County after a pursuit that started in a school zone and ended after he crashed his motorcycle and was subdued with a taser. Michael L. Bailey, 39, of Portsmouth failed to stop after...
Man arrested following robbery investigation by Catlettsburg police
CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — Police in Catlettsburg, Kentucky reported making an arrest Thursday following a robbery investigation. William “Nate” Rucker has been arrested and charged with robbery, according to a social media post from the Catlettsburg Police Department. Investigators said the robbery occurred Wednesday morning at America’s...
Cabell deputies say two runaway teens sought in Cabell County
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for two runaway teens. Deputies said Thursday they are looking for Alexa Martin, 14, and Nick Neumyer, 15. Family members report that Martin left Cabell Midland High School about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday and she...
Police: Upset Charleston radio station employees help track down suspects who shot deer
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Employees at a Charleston radio station upset about a deer that visited near the station being shot shared video and information that helped track down three suspects police said shot and killed the doe at night from the back of a pickup truck. West Virginia...
Putnam County deputies say they are trying to identify hit-and-run suspect
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Putnam County deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a female they said is a suspect in a hit-and-run. The sheriff’s office shared pictures of the suspect Friday on the agency’s Facebook page. No further information was immediately available...
I-79 South crash snarls traffic near Elkview after vehicle goes over embankment
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Traffic was snarled on Interstate 79 South Friday afternoon in the Elkview area after a vehicle went over an embankment. Dispatchers said two vehicles were involved in the crash that was reported about 3:25 p.m. near mile marker 13. Southbound lanes were shut down and traffic was being diverted at the Clendenin exit, but one lane reopened about 5 p.m.
Kanawha deputies searching for missing Cross Lanes woman
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies are searching for a missing woman from Cross Lanes. Megan Coles, 36, was reported missing by concerned family members, according to a news release Wednesday from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office. Family members said they haven't heard from Coles since early...
Man accused of threatening to kidnap, kill Kanawha judge sentenced to prison
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man accused of threatening to kidnap and kill a Kanawha County judge was sentenced to up to 30 years in prison Thursday. Matthew Newsome, 29, of Charleston was sentenced to a total of three to 30 years in prison for three counts of the felony crime of retaliation against public officers and employees, according to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office.
Kanawha County woman convicted, sentenced to prison for setting wildfire
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for setting a wildfire that burned one-tenth of an acre of forested land, the West Virginia Division of Forestry said. Hannah Faith Boley, 23, was convicted of the crime of setting fires...
Former Kanawha County volunteer fire chief pleads guilty to embezzlement
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A former chief of the Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department in Kanawha County pleaded guilty Thursday to embezzling money from the department. Steven “PJ” Johnson, 51, is accused of embezzling at least $4,500 from the fire department in 2019, a criminal complaint said.
Sheriff's office identifies truck driver who died following crash involving school bus
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Mingo County deputies have identified the truck driver who died following a crash that also involved a school bus. Thomas Francis, 50, of Omar died after a wreck that was reported about 7 a.m. Tuesday on the King Coal Highway near Mingo Central High School, deputies said.
Two women charged in Putnam County drug investigation
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two women were charged after an undercover drug investigation in Putnam County, officials said. Tina Daniels, 35, and Ashley Spurlock, 32, were arrested Tuesday on drug charges in the Hurricane area, according to mayor Scott Edwards. The women were each charged with delivery of...
School bus crash reported in Greenup County; no students injured
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Greenup County school officials said a bus with five students onboard was involved in a crash, but no students were injured. A feeder bus from Wurtland Middle School to Argillite Elementary was involved in a wreck Wednesday afternoon on Route 1 near W-Hollow, according to a statement issued by the Greenup County Board of Education.
Work to make upgrades at Judicial Annex to affect traffic in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Lots of passers-by will be glancing upward in downtown Charleston over the next several days at work taking place high above street level. A 550-ton hydraulic crane and four support trucks will be installing new air handling equipment on the roof of the seven-story Judicial Building on Virginia Street, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Commission.
W.Va. children's hospitals see increase in RSV cases
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Our region has seen a substantial increase in the number of respiratory syncytial virus cases among young people and the impact is causing issues at area hospitals. Jim Kaufman, president of the West Virginia Hospital Association, reports while they don't have specific numbers, all three children's hospitals in West Virginia have seen a significant increase in RSV cases.
'Anniversary' ambulance unveiled to celebrate 50 years of ambulance service in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fifty years of helping people in emergency situations was marked in the capital city with the unveiling of an ambulance showcasing the original colors of the Charleston Emergency Ambulance Service ambulances – orange and white. Representatives of the city of Charleston and the Charleston...
Charleston fire chief announces plans to retire
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston Fire Chief Shawn Wanner is retiring, the city confirmed Wednesday. Wanner, who joined the fire department in 1996, has served as fire chief since 2020. He replaced Jeff Jackson as the department’s 23rd leader. Prior to his promotion, Wanner served as assistant fire...
Kanawha health officials confirm one more COVID-19 related death
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported another COVID-19-related death in Kanawha County. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed in a news release Thursday the death of a 52-year-old man from virus-related causes. Kanawha County’s pandemic death total is now at 732. Active cases were at 108, up five....
