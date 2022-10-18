KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Traffic was snarled on Interstate 79 South Friday afternoon in the Elkview area after a vehicle went over an embankment. Dispatchers said two vehicles were involved in the crash that was reported about 3:25 p.m. near mile marker 13. Southbound lanes were shut down and traffic was being diverted at the Clendenin exit, but one lane reopened about 5 p.m.

ELKVIEW, WV ・ 10 HOURS AGO