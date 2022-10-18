Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County Board denies special use permit for landscaping business in split vote
The Kendall County Board voted five to three on Tuesday to deny a landscaping business's special use permit. The business has been operating for a few years without a special use permit in the 1000 block of Harvey Road near Oswego and has racked up some fines, including a court issued $32,800 judgement against the business for various violations.
WSPY NEWS
Unaminous vote results in first city administrator for Sandwich
For the first time in its 163-year history, the city of Sandwich has hired a city administrator. Geoff Penman was unanimously approved for the position after a 45 minutes executive closed session. Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham spoke about Penman. Penman, who has lived in Sandwich for 46 years, previously was...
wjol.com
First Electric School Bus Delivered To School In Will County
The very first electric school bus has been delivered to a local school district. Lion Electric based in Joliet delivered the first bus to Troy Community Consolidated School District 30C.
WSPY NEWS
Residents oppose new apartment complex in Oswego
Only a concept plan, residents showed up at this week’s Oswego Village Board meeting to oppose the project, while a motion to table a vote by trustees failed 4-2. Called Birchway, the 306-unit three-story, seven-building apartment complex is just west of the Ogden Falls Subdivision and Rt. 34 to the north, near the route 30-34 intersection.
WSPY NEWS
Eldamain Road Bridge expected to be done in the spring
The Eldamain Road Bridge crossing the Fox River between Plano and Yorkville is now expected to be completed by spring next year. Kendall County Highway Engineer Klaas was hoping to have the bridge opened by the end of this year. Klaas gave an update to the Kendall County Board on...
WSPY NEWS
Sandwich PD using lateral transfer to hire officers
The Sandwich Police Department is establishing a lateral transfer police officer eligibility list which will expedite the hiring process. Current full time and part time police officers certified by Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board are needed, says its news release. A testing session is scheduled for early November.
WSPY NEWS
Forecast for Oswego tax levy is a drop
With a general fund showing its biggest reserve in 10 years, the village of Oswego is poised to lower its tax rate for the fourth straight year. Four options were presented at the Oswego Village Board meeting Tuesday from keeping the same rate to lowering it by a half percent, one percent, or two percent.
starvedrock.media
Firemen respond to fire at rural Mendota Ag facility
No significant damage to a rural Mendota corn dryer after a fire Sunday. The dryer caught fire after 11:30 at the Northern Partners facility north of town. Firefighter Brady Rutishauser said smoke was coming from the fifty foot structure when they arrived before noon. Corn had to be removed from...
wcsjnews.com
Four New Businesses Coming To Morris
The Morris City Council last night heard about new businesses coming to the area. Here is Alderman Jake Duvick. Your browser does not support the audio element. The council then approved increasing the number Class E liquor licenses. Here is Duvick and Mayor Chris Brown talking about the businesses that will be getting a class E liquor license.
‘Support local families in need': Residents oppose $50M plan to relocate Aurora casino
Aurora residents said they oppose a proposal to use city funds to cover some of the costs of moving the Hollywood Casino. Penn Entertainment wants to move the casino from along the Fox River to a new site near Interstate 88 and Farnsworth Avenue.
WSPY NEWS
Plano sees consistent development in third quarter
Plano Director of Building, Planning, and Zoning Jeff Sobotka says that the city development remains consistent. Sobotka's department had a busy third quarter overall. Your browser does not support the audio element. Sobotka thinks the city's development is going to keep increasing. Your browser does not support the audio element.
starvedrock.media
Groundbreaking Held For New Ottawa Y
The first dirt has officially been moved on the site of a future YMCA in Ottawa. Dignitaries grabbed the shovels Tuesday morning to mark the exciting moment. The over $25 million facility will go up on the former Central School track site behind the old Knights of Columbus Hall. Grant money and donations have gotten the project off to a great start financially. There is a capital campaign also underway to help pay for the new Y.
Mountain Lion Killed in Car Accident in Whiteside County, Illinois
A mountain lion spotted last week in Morrison is believed to have been hit and killed by a vehicle in Dekalb...around 80 miles away from the last spot it was seen in Morrison, Il. According to CBSNews, the cougar (otherwise known as a mountain lion) was hit and killed by...
fox32chicago.com
South suburban first responders receive $100k donation
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - First responders got a big donation in the south suburbs on Tuesday. To mark a decade in business, EZ Cloud Solutions, which is located in Orland Park, donated $100,000 worth of respirators. The N99 masks will be given to Orland Park fire and police, as well...
wjol.com
A Leader In Joliet Dies Suddenly
The president of the NAACP Joliet branch and served as Chairman of the African American Business Association Michael Clark has died. Clark was also actively involved with the Joliet Chamber of Commerce. He died Wednesday morning from an apparent heart attack at the age of 41. Clark was appointed to...
fox32chicago.com
Body found in water at Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton
WHEATON, Ill. - A body was found in the water at Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton Wednesday, DuPage County officials confirm. At about 9:35 a.m., Wheaton police and the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County were investigating near Lincoln Marsh when they located a dead person in the water at the end of the pier.
wcsjnews.com
Village of Channahon Could Be Getting a Dairy Queen
The Village of Channahon could be getting a Dairy Queen. Channahon Director of Community Development and Information Systems Mike Petrick spoke about the project. He said Dairy Queen will need to get a special use permit. Your browser does not support the audio element. He also had this to report.
wjol.com
A Joliet Institution Expected To Close Sometime Next Year
The future of Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home in Joliet is on life support. WJOL has learned the facility could be closing as early as the first month of the new year. Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home was born out of the mission of the Joliet Franciscan Sisters to meet the unmet needs of people. The land at 1201 Wyoming Avenue on Joliet’s west side is owned by the Sisters and ground was broken on May 1st, 1960. The first residents began moving into the new facility in January of 1962. OLA became the gold standard for rehabilitation and long term care and independent living within the Joliet community. But the building at Wyoming has fallen into disrepair over the years. Problems with elevators not working or broken dishwashers. An outside management team has been running the day-to-day operations and when food service wasn’t available, they had to order in breakfast from McDonald’s. Residents are eating off of paper plates and it’s been hard to keep staff.
starvedrock.media
First Female La Salle County Deputy Passes Away
A trailblazing law enforcement officer has died. Seventy-one-year-old Tina Reynolds of Ottawa died Sunday. Reynolds was a deputy with the La Salle County Sheriff's Office for 35 years before retiring. At the time of her hiring, she became La Salle County's first female deputy. Services for Tina Reynolds are with...
dgsd.org
For Sale! Used Equipment Sale
The District is having a used equipment sale. The used equipment is a 2014 Club Car Carry-All electric golf cart. Those interested can submit a sealed bid to the District office, 2710 Curtiss Street, Downers Grove. Bids will be accepted until 10 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 and at that time will be publicly opened and read. For more information and minimum bid price, visit https://www.dgsd.org/opportunities/#sale.
