With the Pixel 7, Google introduced yet another new feature for the phone app. As some of us forget that, we are supposed to be making phone calls on our phones. And it’s called “Direct My Call”. It does exactly what you’d expect. With some phone numbers, it is able to show you menu options instead of having to wait to hear it, and press that number. It works extremely well, and can even show up before it is said.

2 DAYS AGO