Android Headlines
Best Google Pixel Watch Apps
Honestly, the best apps for the Google Pixel Watch are the apps that you’ll actually use, and use often. But with that said, there are some really great apps that are worth checking out if they aren’t apps that are already part of your daily routine. Like the other smartwatches that run on Wear OS, the Pixel Watch has a lot of apps that are at your disposal.
Google Chat Adds In-Line Threading
When using a chat app that allows plenty of people to converse at once, things can get pretty cluttered. This is why messaging platforms let people reply within threads. Google Chat is the next platform to add in-line threading. Google Chat is the company’s latest chat platform rising from the...
Samsung Is Secretly Working On A New AR Product
Samsung may have a new AR (augmented reality) product in the works. Dutch publication GalaxyClub spotted the product in development with the model number SM-I120, but details are scarce. It is likely a pair of AR glasses, though we can’t rule out the possibility of a more sophisticated headset.
Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 Is Here & You Can Download It Now
Google has just released Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3, and you can download it now if you have a compatible Pixel device. You’ll also need to be a part of the Android beta program. Otherwise you won’t receive an over-the-air update to install the software even if you use a compatible device. To join the Android beta program, Google recommends heading to the official beta enrollment web page to get started.
Frame Rate Mathing Is On Chromecast, But You Can't Use It
Android 12 has landed on the Google Chromecast, and it comes with the new Google Chromecast with Google TV. This platform update didn’t bring too many major changes, but it did bring a handful of useful additions. The main change, frame rate matching, is here, but you can’t really use it on your Chromecast device just yet.
Nothing Phone (1) Gets Android 13, But An Unofficial Build
Android 13 is now available for the Nothing Phone (1), but this is an unofficial build. We’re talking about Paranoid Android here, as Topaz Alpha 1 custom ROM is now available. Unofficial build of Android 13 is now available for the Nothing Phone (1) This has been confirmed by...
Pixel 7 Series Will Get Free Google One VPN In December
Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro buyers will get free access to Google One VPN in December. The company recently confirmed this in an official support document (via). It previously said the freebie will be rolled out later this year without giving a precise timeframe. We still don’t have a date, but if you’ve purchased late latest Pixel smartphones and live in a supported country, you will get a free VPN service in December.
Galaxy Z Fold 2 Also Gets Samsung's Android 13 Beta
Samsung is on a roll lately. The company has released new Android 13 beta updates to multiple Galaxy devices over the past few days. It also opened the beta program to several more devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and the Galaxy Note 20. Today, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is also joining the party. The Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta is now available to the 2020 foldable in South Korea (via). The beta program may open up in more markets in the coming days.
Some users seeing OLED Burn-In on Google Pixel Watch after 1 week
The Google Pixel Watch has been out right around a week at this point, having launched last Thursday, October 13. And we’re still learning about the Pixel Watch. Like OLED burn-in. We’ve seen a few people on Reddit talking about it, and now we’re seeing it from YouTuber M. Brandon Lee, who posted on Twitter overnight about it.
Android 13 (Go Edition) Brings Material You To Budget Phones
Google has just announced Android 13 (Go edition), a build of Android 13 for budget smartphones. It has been five years since Android (Go edition) was announced, and Google said that there are now over 250 million monthly active devices powered by Android Go. Android 13 (Go edition) is now...
Pixel 7 & 7 Pro Users Can't Install First Google Play System Update
A new Google Play System update has appeared for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro users, but they can’t install it. It is worth noting that it has not appeared for all users, and it’s possible this was a mistake on Google’s part. New Google Play system...
Amazon Already Lets You Subcribe For The Pixel 7a
The Google Pixel 6a was one of the most popular mid-range devices of 2022. While this device is still relatively new, it doesn’t mean that we can’t cover rumors about its successor. You can now subscribe to get updates about the Pixel 7a on Amazon, according to GSM Arena.
The New Oppo Foldables Just Had Their Specs Leaked
Oppo is one of the few companies that can give Samsung’s foldables a run for their money. It looks like the Chinese company is getting ready to launch its next duo of foldable phones, and they just had their specs leaked. These specs show us some powerful devices coming down the pipeline.
Samsung Launches New 200MP Camera, But Galaxy S23 Ultra May Not Get It
Samsung has launched a new 200MP smartphone camera. Called the ISOCELL HPX, this is the company’s third 200MP image sensor, following the ISOCELL HP1 in September last year and the ISOCELL HP3 in June this year. The new camera may not come on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, though. More on that later.
How to turn on the Pixel's Direct My Call feature
With the Pixel 7, Google introduced yet another new feature for the phone app. As some of us forget that, we are supposed to be making phone calls on our phones. And it’s called “Direct My Call”. It does exactly what you’d expect. With some phone numbers, it is able to show you menu options instead of having to wait to hear it, and press that number. It works extremely well, and can even show up before it is said.
Verizon Starts Selling Samsung's Rugged Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro
Samsung‘s latest rugged smartphone, the Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro, is now available in the US. Verizon is the first carrier to sell the phone stateside. The handset debuted in Europe earlier this year, in July. Verizon is targeting the Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro to business customers. Calling it an...
How To Transfer Your Stadia Game Saves To PC
Even though Stadia shuts down near the end of January 2023, you can still transfer your game saves to PC if you have the PC to transfer them to, and the desire to go through the process. The process isn’t lengthy but it’s not as simple as uploading save data to the cloud then downloading it on another platform. Unfortunately, there are a few more steps than that.
How To Edit PDF Text And Image On Mac In 2022
PDF files are widely used for academic purposes to create projects, assignments, and research reports. To ensure that your assignments or projects in a PDF format are professionally edited, you would require a powerful free PDF editor. For MacBook users, you should consider a professional PDF editor that consists of all basic and advanced functions.
OSOM Reveals Detailed Specs & Price Of The Saga Phone
OSOM is gearing up to launch its first smartphone early next year. Called the Saga (formerly OV1), the handset is the spiritual successor to the Essential Phone 1. Ahead of its debut, Solana Mobile has revealed the phone’s price and detailed specs. It has also opened a paid pre-order waitlist for the device.
Messages by Google gets a new icon & other iMessage-like features
Google is announcing a slew of new features for the Messages app today, and it’s also getting a new icon. Actually, the Phone app, Contacts app and Messages app are all getting new icons. They have been designed to look cohesive as one single app, even though they are three separate ones.
