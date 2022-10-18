ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Portsmouth Loves Missy Elliott!

The city of Portsmouth held a street renaming ceremony for Portsmouth native and Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Missy Elliott, who graduated in 1990 from Manor High. McLean Street has been renamed Missy Elliot Boulevard and will run from Airline Boulevard to Greenwood Drive near Tidewater Community College and the future Portsmouth Rivers Casino, which is currently under construction. McLean Street is named for George Tutton McLean, who developed the Cavalier Manor neighborhood in the 1950s.
Youngkin declares Missy Elliott Day in Virginia

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) honored hip-hop star Missy Elliott on Tuesday by declaring “Missy Elliott Day” across the state. The Virginia native, who is known for hits like “Get Ur Freak On” and “Work It,” grew up in Portsmouth, Va., becoming active in her church choir before forming R&B group Sista and rising to fame.
WVBW (100.5 The Vibe)/Hampton Roads, VA Renamed '100.5 Missy FM'

MAX MEDIA R&B/Urban Adult Hits WVBW (100.5 THE VIBE)/HAMPTON ROADS, VA is celebrating five-time GRAMMY winner and HAMPTON ROADS native MISSY ELLIOTT by renaming the station "100.5 MISSY FM" for the day. ELLIOTT returns to her hometown of PORTSMOUTH, VA to get a key to the city and a portion of MCLEAN STREET in PORTSMOUTH renamed MISSY ELLIOTT BOULEVARD.
Foundation of Renowned Artist Missy Elliott Makes $20,000 Gift to new Atlanta National Hampton Alumni Association Current Use Scholarship

HAMPTON, VA (Sept. 21, 2022) — Hampton University announced that the Foundation for Grammy awarding winning artist Missy Elliott has provided a gift of $20,000 to fund a new, current-use scholarship for the Atlanta Chapter of the National Hampton Alumni Association (NHAA). “Missy Elliott hails from Portsmouth Virginia, and...
Heavy traffic on I-664 crossing MMMBT in both directions

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The north and south lanes of Interstate-664 in the area of the Monitor–Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) are seeing major traffic backups Wednesday afternoon. Drivers coming from Newport News should expect a backup of 1.5 miles, while those coming from Suffolk will see a backup...
Two abducted children from VA, found safe

UPDATE: 10/18/2022 7:00 A.M. — According to the Hampton, Virginia Police Department Twitter page, Adriana Truitt and Jaxon Truitt, have been found safe. They were reportedly abducted on October 16, 2022 at 2:30 P.M. HAMPTON, VA (WVNS) — The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an AMBER Alert today, October […]
