Portsmouth Loves Missy Elliott!
The city of Portsmouth held a street renaming ceremony for Portsmouth native and Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Missy Elliott, who graduated in 1990 from Manor High. McLean Street has been renamed Missy Elliot Boulevard and will run from Airline Boulevard to Greenwood Drive near Tidewater Community College and the future Portsmouth Rivers Casino, which is currently under construction. McLean Street is named for George Tutton McLean, who developed the Cavalier Manor neighborhood in the 1950s.
Rap Star Missy Elliott Gets Her Own Street in Virginia
She might not be able to stand the rain but now she can stand on her very own street. That’s right, the Grammy Award-winning rap star Missy Elliott has earned her very own street in Virginia. On Monday (October 17), Elliott also received a key to the city, as...
On ‘Missy Elliott Day,’ hip hop superstar tells joyous Portsmouth crowd she always ‘took Virginia’ with her
And, her hometown came out to celebrate her. Portsmouth native and hip-hop star Missy Elliott returned to her alma mater, Manor High School, Monday afternoon for the dedication ceremony of “Missy Elliott Boulevard.”. “757, 804, seven cities, I am so proud to be from Portsmouth, Virginia,” Elliott yelled into...
Youngkin declares Missy Elliott Day in Virginia
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) honored hip-hop star Missy Elliott on Tuesday by declaring “Missy Elliott Day” across the state. The Virginia native, who is known for hits like “Get Ur Freak On” and “Work It,” grew up in Portsmouth, Va., becoming active in her church choir before forming R&B group Sista and rising to fame.
WVBW (100.5 The Vibe)/Hampton Roads, VA Renamed '100.5 Missy FM'
MAX MEDIA R&B/Urban Adult Hits WVBW (100.5 THE VIBE)/HAMPTON ROADS, VA is celebrating five-time GRAMMY winner and HAMPTON ROADS native MISSY ELLIOTT by renaming the station "100.5 MISSY FM" for the day. ELLIOTT returns to her hometown of PORTSMOUTH, VA to get a key to the city and a portion of MCLEAN STREET in PORTSMOUTH renamed MISSY ELLIOTT BOULEVARD.
Foundation of Renowned Artist Missy Elliott Makes $20,000 Gift to new Atlanta National Hampton Alumni Association Current Use Scholarship
HAMPTON, VA (Sept. 21, 2022) — Hampton University announced that the Foundation for Grammy awarding winning artist Missy Elliott has provided a gift of $20,000 to fund a new, current-use scholarship for the Atlanta Chapter of the National Hampton Alumni Association (NHAA). “Missy Elliott hails from Portsmouth Virginia, and...
‘It does not get easier’: Norfolk family mourns as murder remains unsolved for 7 years
There's an old saying that time heals all wounds, but each passing day is just as painful as the next for Travis Whitaker's family.
Former police chief in Virginia weighs in on the search for Norfolk's new top cop
NORFOLK, Va. — Finding Norfolk’s new police chief is not an easy task. City leaders are about to post an advertisement for the position, more than six months after former Police Chief Larry Boone abruptly retired. Throughout the process, they’ve asked community members what qualities they want in...
‘I was screaming like a lunatic!’: Woman wins jackpot playing Virginia Lottery
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman from Virginia Beach won the jackpot while playing an online Virginia Lottery game. Sandra McGuckin told lottery officials she likes to play online games at night to relax. Her nighttime routine was anything but quiet after she found out she won the jackpot in Virginia Lottery’s Prospector’s Gold game.
Virginia Beach forms cannabis task force
The task force's job will be to review all cannabis-related laws and make recommendations on how to regulate the industry in the resort city.
Police calm fears over bizarre encounters with woman in Virginia Beach
Police say they’re investigating a woman who’s had bizarre encounters with Virginia Beach families over the past month.
Break the Cycle: Hampton woman questions legal system after violent ex released from jail
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton family believes the legal system failed a survivor of domestic violence. On July 25, Hampton police officers were called to Winder Court for a stabbing just before 5 a.m. In a press release, police confirmed the attacker, 58-year-old Richard “Ricky” Stanley Hogarth, died at the scene after he was hit in […]
Seaview Lofts tenants, landlord, trying to come to resolution outside of court
The owner of a now-condemned Newport News apartment building may avoid more time in court.
Norfolk career fair to feature more than 70 employers
The Hampton Roads Workforce Council is set to host its Fall Career Fair. It's happening Oct. 25 at the Norfolk Scope Arena on Brambleton Avenue. More than 70 employees will be present.
TikTok challenge blamed for hundreds of stolen Kias, Hyundais in Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – With nearly 1,300 attempted car thefts reported in Norfolk, Virginia, this year, some local law enforcement agencies are placing part of the blame on a social media challenges encouraging people to steal cars and post about it on online platforms. From Oct. 1 to Oct....
18-year-old killed in shooting on B Avenue in Norfolk
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 6:35 p.m. in the 800 block of B Avenue.
Heavy traffic on I-664 crossing MMMBT in both directions
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The north and south lanes of Interstate-664 in the area of the Monitor–Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) are seeing major traffic backups Wednesday afternoon. Drivers coming from Newport News should expect a backup of 1.5 miles, while those coming from Suffolk will see a backup...
New Kent man wanted, accused of illegally filming woman in Williamsburg
Police in Williamsburg are looking for a man they say unlawfully filmed a woman.
Two abducted children from VA, found safe
UPDATE: 10/18/2022 7:00 A.M. — According to the Hampton, Virginia Police Department Twitter page, Adriana Truitt and Jaxon Truitt, have been found safe. They were reportedly abducted on October 16, 2022 at 2:30 P.M. HAMPTON, VA (WVNS) — The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an AMBER Alert today, October […]
