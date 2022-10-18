ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida farmers and ranchers could see up to $1.5 billion in Hurricane Ian-related losses

By Vanessa Yurkevich, CNN
Henry County Daily Herald
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Henry County Daily Herald

California mental health workers vote to end 10-week strike

A 10-week strike by about 2,000 therapists and other mental health professionals in Northern California ended with a ratification vote announced Friday. The strike, by Kaiser Permanente workers, was one of a growing number of work stoppages nationwide that have been focused on issues other than wages and benefits.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Henry County Daily Herald

Meet Massachusetts' new state dinosaur

In addition to a state dog (the Boston terrier) and a state bird (the chickadee), Massachusetts now has an official state dinosaur: the swift-footed lizard of Holyoke. On Wednesday, Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker, surrounded by a group of paleontologists and lawmakers, celebrated the law naming the swift-footed lizard, also known as Podokesaurus holyokensis, the official state dinosaur in a ceremony at the Museum of Science in Boston. The state legislature passed the bill in May, according to a statement from the Museum of Science.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Henry County Daily Herald

Alabama studying video of WR Jermaine Burton allegedly striking woman

Alabama coach Nick Saban said the school is investigating after a video surfaced that apparently shows receiver Jermaine Burton striking a woman after Saturday's 52-49 loss to Tennessee in Knoxville. The video clip was posted to TikTok by Emily Isaacs and included the caption, "Jermaine Burton smacking me in the...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy