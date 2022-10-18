Florida farmers and ranchers could see up to $1.5 billion in Hurricane Ian-related losses

Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
California mental health workers vote to end 10-week strike
A 10-week strike by about 2,000 therapists and other mental health professionals in Northern California ended with a ratification vote announced Friday. The strike, by Kaiser Permanente workers, was one of a growing number of work stoppages nationwide that have been focused on issues other than wages and benefits.
Houston-area twins tell police they escaped after mom and partner were abusing them, authorities say
A Houston-area couple was arrested in Louisiana on Tuesday after two abused children turned up at a home early that morning near their Texas neighborhood, according to authorities and a court document. Harris County deputies responded around 5:30 a.m. ET Tuesday to a home in Cypress for a welfare check...
Meet Massachusetts' new state dinosaur
In addition to a state dog (the Boston terrier) and a state bird (the chickadee), Massachusetts now has an official state dinosaur: the swift-footed lizard of Holyoke. On Wednesday, Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker, surrounded by a group of paleontologists and lawmakers, celebrated the law naming the swift-footed lizard, also known as Podokesaurus holyokensis, the official state dinosaur in a ceremony at the Museum of Science in Boston. The state legislature passed the bill in May, according to a statement from the Museum of Science.
Texas state trooper who was among the first to respond to Uvalde school massacre has been fired, official says
Sgt. Juan Maldonado, a Texas state trooper who was among the first to respond to the Uvalde mass school shooting in May, has been fired from the state Department of Public Safety, spokesperson Ericka Miller told CNN on Friday. The department did not disclose the grounds for termination. CNN has...
Alabama studying video of WR Jermaine Burton allegedly striking woman
Alabama coach Nick Saban said the school is investigating after a video surfaced that apparently shows receiver Jermaine Burton striking a woman after Saturday's 52-49 loss to Tennessee in Knoxville. The video clip was posted to TikTok by Emily Isaacs and included the caption, "Jermaine Burton smacking me in the...
