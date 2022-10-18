ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Sorrentino Walks Off ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Reunion Set After Verbal Battle with Angelina Pivarnick

By Lucille Barilla
 3 days ago

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Mike Sorrentino walked off the set of the series reunion episode after what appeared to be a verbal battle with castmate Angelina Pivarnick . Tensions between the two castmates escalated throughout the season as Sorrentino became involved in Pivarnick’s personal life. This interaction led to a heated discussion between them, culminating in Sorrentino’s walk-off.

Angelina Pivarnick and Mike Sorrentino | MTV/YouTube

Mike Sorrentino became very involved in Angelina Pivarnick’s personal life in season 5 of ‘JSFV’

Sorrentino spent the better part of his tenure on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation staying out of any roommate drama. However, in season 5, the show teased a return to Mike’s former persona, “The Instigation.” This surprised fans, who believed the reality star would no longer return to the antics that led to an estrangement from his castmates during Jersey Shore ‘s original run.

The reality star told Us Weekly he had no choice but to involve himself in Pivarnick’s drama.

“I had a tough choice to make this season because I felt that I saw one of my castmates being messy, in my opinion,” he revealed. “Do I bring up some accountability there? And I chose that I had to. Maybe you wouldn’t have a good TV show if I didn’t get involved at the end of the day.”

Sorrentino walked off the set of the ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Reunion

In a tweet promoting the MTV series’s upcoming installment, Sorrentino and Pivarnick butted heads.

A video clip showed all the castmates seated for the reunion recap episode. Alongside Sorrentino and Pivarnick sat Vinny Guadagnino, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi , Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Cortese.

Guadagnino opened the clip with “here we go,” followed by Polizzi discussing her alter-ego Dren.

However, things got heated when Sorrentino discussed his involvement in Pivarnick’s personal life. He said, “she has a condition known as liabetes.” Pivarnick responded directly to his remarks, saying, “my life is none of your f****** business.”

“You just can’t play anymore,” said Sorrentino before walking off the set, leading to a shocked reaction from his fellow castmates. “Where is he going?” someone questioned off-camera as the reality star walked into his dressing room and closed the door.

Fans appeared divided over the Twitter teaser

The teaser promises yet another explosive moment during a season with more than its share of drama. Fans appeared divided in their reaction to the clip.

“Mike seriously needs to get over himself. I could have done without him this season. Angelina is right; he needs to stay out of her business!” wrote one fan.

“It’s not his business. Messy, messy Mike,” penned a second viewer.

“She texted him and shared pictures of herself and Luis [‘Potro’ Caballero] from the All-Star Shore show. If she wanted no one in her business, then she shouldn’t have texted Mike the pic,” a third fan tweeted.

“Mike leaving has to be a prank. Maybe?” questioned a fourth commenter.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.

