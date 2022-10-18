ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Greg McElroy projects whether Alabama will look like a national title contender this week

Greg McElroy believes that Alabama can recover from last week’s loss to Tennessee and it will start with a win this week against Mississippi State. McElroy points out that Mississippi State (5-2, 2-2) has often been the opponent for the Crimson Tide when they are coming off of a loss. It’s happened four times. He also mentions that Alabama has outscored Mississippi State 150-16 in their past four games against each other.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
apr.org

Issues surround Alabama Homecoming game

Tomorrow is homecoming for the University of Alabama and both the Crimson Tide and its opponent are dealing with incidents not related to the game. Mississippi State University is mourning the death of freshman player Sam Westmoreland. The Crimson Tide is investigating an incident where Wide Receiver Jermaine Burton allegedly hit a Tennessee fan following last week’s loss in Knoxville. Alabama Head coach Nick Saban says the issue may involve Burton’s actions and league policy that allowed students to rush the field…
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Said 1 Thing Has "Kept Him Up" At Night This Week

The Alabama Crimson Tide suffered their first loss of the season last weekend against the Tennessee Volunteers. A last-second field goal led the Volunteers to a thrilling 52-49 victory. For Alabama, the loss doesn't take the team out of the College Football Playoff conversation. However, Nick Saban knows the Tide...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama vs. Mississippi State: Prediction and preview

Alabama vs. Mississippi State will be the 107th meeting in the SEC West series, as Alabama has played Mississippi State more than any other opponent. Alabama has a 14-game winning streak in the series, and won last year 49-9. Alabama coach Nick Saban is 19-1 in his career against MSU,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Birmingham is starving itself to death

This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Giving it all away—how Sanjay Singh made a fortune in Birmingham and is giving it back

Picture this. You come to the US from India as a college dropout without much money. You try to go to college again, but the tuition is constantly rising. Barely scraping by and having multiple jobs at once, you work hard to get your Master of Business Administration. Fast forward, you’re a millionaire, a successful entrepreneur and an investor. Sanjay Singh doesn’t have to imagine this—it’s his life. Now, he’s investing back into the community of Birmingham—the city that invested so much into him.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

One more freezing cold night ahead of a nice warming trend

The first freeze of the season happened Wednesday morning for most of us, and another one comes overnight as temperatures plunge into the upper 20s and lower 30s again. Warmer weather returns soon! Check the video forecast for the latest. ONE MORE FREEZING NIGHT. The arctic invasion did not disappoint...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thebamabuzz.com

5 local restaurants you need to try in Tuscaloosa

Hey all my foodie friends, I hope you’re hungry because we’ve got a guide to five local restaurants you need to try. Keep reading for some of the best eats right here in Tuscaloosa. 1. Depalma’s Italian Cafe. Starting off with one of my personal favorites, Depalma’s...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama teen shot outside apartment complex dies

An Alabama teen shot on Monday night in a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex died Thursday night, authorities reported Friday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death of Ty’nez Lloyd Durden, 17, a student at Woodlawn High School. Durden was shot Monday night outside an apartment...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Mississippi man dies in vehicle accident in Leeds

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jefferson County coroner has released the name of a man who died in a single-vehicle accident Wednesday morning in Leeds. The Leeds Police Department said William Edward Arnold, 40, of Saltillo, Mississippi, was driving a 2017 Nissan Sentra on Pamela Street when the vehicle lost control and traveled across Montevallo Road onto the property at 1044 Montevallo Road and hit a tree.
LEEDS, AL
wbrc.com

Pastor pursuing peace after Birmingham businessman’s killing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Days after two men were arrested for allegedly killing a man well-loved in the Birmingham community, we’re hearing from his pastor about what he thinks it’ll take to keep this from happening to your loved one. 20-year-old Joshua Jermaine Burns and 18-year-old Jayveon Khiry...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

