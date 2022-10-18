Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg McElroy projects whether Alabama will look like a national title contender this week
Greg McElroy believes that Alabama can recover from last week’s loss to Tennessee and it will start with a win this week against Mississippi State. McElroy points out that Mississippi State (5-2, 2-2) has often been the opponent for the Crimson Tide when they are coming off of a loss. It’s happened four times. He also mentions that Alabama has outscored Mississippi State 150-16 in their past four games against each other.
apr.org
Issues surround Alabama Homecoming game
Tomorrow is homecoming for the University of Alabama and both the Crimson Tide and its opponent are dealing with incidents not related to the game. Mississippi State University is mourning the death of freshman player Sam Westmoreland. The Crimson Tide is investigating an incident where Wide Receiver Jermaine Burton allegedly hit a Tennessee fan following last week’s loss in Knoxville. Alabama Head coach Nick Saban says the issue may involve Burton’s actions and league policy that allowed students to rush the field…
Nick Saban Said 1 Thing Has "Kept Him Up" At Night This Week
The Alabama Crimson Tide suffered their first loss of the season last weekend against the Tennessee Volunteers. A last-second field goal led the Volunteers to a thrilling 52-49 victory. For Alabama, the loss doesn't take the team out of the College Football Playoff conversation. However, Nick Saban knows the Tide...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama vs. Mississippi State: Prediction and preview
Alabama vs. Mississippi State will be the 107th meeting in the SEC West series, as Alabama has played Mississippi State more than any other opponent. Alabama has a 14-game winning streak in the series, and won last year 49-9. Alabama coach Nick Saban is 19-1 in his career against MSU,...
Ellery Hill elected 2022 University of Alabama homecoming queen, to be crowned at UA-Mississippi State game
Ellery Hill, a senior finance major from Michigan, was elected 2022 University of Alabama homecoming queen Friday at the UA Quad during the annual pep rally and bonfire, the university announced. Nearly 10,000 votes were cast in the homecoming queen election as Hill bested four other candidates: Megan Abrams; Olivia...
Alabama investigates allegation player ran into Tennessee fan after Crimson Tide loss
Alabama is looking into an incident in which wide receiver Jermaine Burton appeared to make contact with a female Tennessee fan while coming off the field following Saturday’s loss. A video posted on TikTok showed Burton thrusting his right arm toward the woman’s head as she celebrated the Volunteers’...
‘Excruciating pain’: woman bitten by copperhead twice in front yard, treated at UAB’s new snakebite program
When she bent down, she came face to face with the perpetrator: a copperhead.
Alabama doctor overprescribed painkillers, used self-invented technique, board says
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – First, it was a pharmacist, who told state regulators patients were traveling from Tennessee to a Tuscaloosa doctor for Oxycontin prescriptions. Then, it was officials with the Medicaid program. They said a Tuscaloosa doctor was engaging in excessive billing. Then, a few years later, another pharmacist spoke up. The same doctor […]
Hoover, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Hoover. The Hoover High School football team will have a game with Thompson High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00. The Oak Mountain High School football team will have a game with Spain Park High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
Birmingham is starving itself to death
This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, Alabama
It's the Halloween season! What can be better than listening to scary stories? Listening to the stories that happened not too far away and realizing you may have a chance to see ghosts or witness some other paranormal activities! That is if you believe in those.
BREAKING: Serious Accident At 69 And Skyland In Tuscaloosa
A serious delay currently due to an overturned dump truck at the intersection of 69 & Skyland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa. Cap'n Ray, Traffic director for Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa reported the accident just a few minutes ago. It is causing long delays at the moment. ALGO has the exact location HERE.
Bham Now
Giving it all away—how Sanjay Singh made a fortune in Birmingham and is giving it back
Picture this. You come to the US from India as a college dropout without much money. You try to go to college again, but the tuition is constantly rising. Barely scraping by and having multiple jobs at once, you work hard to get your Master of Business Administration. Fast forward, you’re a millionaire, a successful entrepreneur and an investor. Sanjay Singh doesn’t have to imagine this—it’s his life. Now, he’s investing back into the community of Birmingham—the city that invested so much into him.
wvtm13.com
One more freezing cold night ahead of a nice warming trend
The first freeze of the season happened Wednesday morning for most of us, and another one comes overnight as temperatures plunge into the upper 20s and lower 30s again. Warmer weather returns soon! Check the video forecast for the latest. ONE MORE FREEZING NIGHT. The arctic invasion did not disappoint...
thebamabuzz.com
5 local restaurants you need to try in Tuscaloosa
Hey all my foodie friends, I hope you’re hungry because we’ve got a guide to five local restaurants you need to try. Keep reading for some of the best eats right here in Tuscaloosa. 1. Depalma’s Italian Cafe. Starting off with one of my personal favorites, Depalma’s...
Alabama teen shot outside apartment complex dies
An Alabama teen shot on Monday night in a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex died Thursday night, authorities reported Friday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death of Ty’nez Lloyd Durden, 17, a student at Woodlawn High School. Durden was shot Monday night outside an apartment...
Child who drowned in Birmingham swimming pool identified
wvtm13.com
Mississippi man dies in vehicle accident in Leeds
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jefferson County coroner has released the name of a man who died in a single-vehicle accident Wednesday morning in Leeds. The Leeds Police Department said William Edward Arnold, 40, of Saltillo, Mississippi, was driving a 2017 Nissan Sentra on Pamela Street when the vehicle lost control and traveled across Montevallo Road onto the property at 1044 Montevallo Road and hit a tree.
wbrc.com
Pastor pursuing peace after Birmingham businessman’s killing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Days after two men were arrested for allegedly killing a man well-loved in the Birmingham community, we’re hearing from his pastor about what he thinks it’ll take to keep this from happening to your loved one. 20-year-old Joshua Jermaine Burns and 18-year-old Jayveon Khiry...
BREAKING: 2 Injured in Thursday Shooting at Tuscaloosa Apartments
Two people were injured Thursday night in a shooting at Tuscaloosa's University Downs apartment complex. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said officers were called to the complex at 7:32 p.m. Two people have been transported to DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries, and no...
