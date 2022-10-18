Read full article on original website
WIBW
2022 Girls Golf State Championships
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2022 girls golf season is now in the books and here are the winners. Washburn Rural finished fourth, Manhattan finished sixth. Emporia (2nd), Seaman (6th). Spartans Avary Eckert (4th), Vikings Lois Deeter (7th). 4A: Wamego (back-to-back state champs) - Addison Douglass (1st), Ashten Pierson (2nd),...
What are Week 8's must-see Mid-Valley high school volleyball, soccer and football games?
Game of the week: The Sprague football team (4-3, 3-2) will play at No. 10 OSAA-ranked South Salem (6-1, 4-1) in a 6A Special District 1 league game on Friday at 7:15 p.m. Here are the other must-see prep games across the Mid-Valley for Week 8 of the fall high school sports season.
Game of the Week: Goddard vs. Goddard-Eisenhower
For the final game of the week of the high school football regular season, we go out west of Wichita for a great rivalry matchup between the Goddard High Lions and the Goddard-Eisenhower Tigers.
2022 Wyoming High School Girls Swimming & Diving Conference Championships
Wyoming high school girls’ swimming & diving begins its push toward the state championships with the conference meets on Friday and Saturday. Four sites are hosting the two-day competitions. Class 4A has its East Conference Championships in Gillette, and the West Conference Championships are in Casper. Class 3A will...
KVOE
Emporia High boys soccer defeats St. Mary’s Academy on Senior Night
It was a successful Senior Night for the Emporia High boys’ soccer team. The Spartans honored their 11 seniors with a 9-1 victory over St. Mary’s Academy in their final regular season home match at Emporia High School. Senior Gio Garcilazo led the Spartans with a hat trick.
