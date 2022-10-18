Hong Kong relaxes public group gatherings to 12 people from 4

HONG KONG, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong will allow up to 12 people to gather in public from Thursday, up from four people currently, the government said, as it continues unwinding stringent COVID-19 rules.

Japan travel industry's recovery depends on China reopening- Narita Airport CEO, article with gallery

Asia Pacific ·

October 18, 2022 · 7:56 AM UTC

Japan is already seeing an increase in inbound travellers since relaxing its COVID-19 border controls last week, but a full recovery will remain elusive until China opens up, said the head of the country's biggest international airport.