Hong Kong relaxes public group gatherings to 12 people from 4

 5 days ago
HONG KONG, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong will allow up to 12 people to gather in public from Thursday, up from four people currently, the government said, as it continues unwinding stringent COVID-19 rules.

Dozens weigh bids for Evergrande's Hong Kong headquarters

HONG KONG, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The seized Hong Kong headquarters of embattled China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) has drawn interest from dozens of prospective buyers including local property developers, family offices, and mainland financial firms, said the agent managing the sale.
Australia pledges millions for police deployments in Solomon Islands

SYDNEY, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Australia will set aside A$46 million ($29 million) to fund police deployments in Solomon Islands in next week's budget, part of an increase in spending in the Pacific intended to shore up its standing in the region as China seeks greater influence.
Mayor of Brazil meatpacking hub probed amid wave of electoral coercion cases

SAO PAULO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - A Brazilian labor prosecutor on Friday told the mayor of a major agribusiness town to stop directing companies "to suggest, influence or induce" workers to vote for specific candidates, after he called on business leaders to drum up votes for right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro.
