Hong Kong relaxes public group gatherings to 12 people from 4
HONG KONG, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong will allow up to 12 people to gather in public from Thursday, up from four people currently, the government said, as it continues unwinding stringent COVID-19 rules.
Japan travel industry's recovery depends on China reopening- Narita Airport CEO, article with gallery
October 18, 2022 · 7:56 AM UTC
Japan is already seeing an increase in inbound travellers since relaxing its COVID-19 border controls last week, but a full recovery will remain elusive until China opens up, said the head of the country's biggest international airport.
