ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

EXCLUSIVE: Santa Barbara developers discuss Funk Zone ‘SOMOfunk’ project for first time

The Funk Zone project entails more than 140 apartments on the second and third floors; the top and fourth floors would encompass 13 for-sale condos -- two, affordable; the ground level would consist of roughly 18-thousand square feet of commercial space. The post EXCLUSIVE: Santa Barbara developers discuss Funk Zone ‘SOMOfunk’ project for first time appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Carpinteria Approves Draft Housing Element, Will Submit to State for Review

Carpinteria is well on track to complete its Housing Element drafting process, proving to the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) that it could accommodate the state-allocated figure of 901 housing units over the next eight-year cycle from 2023 to 2031. While the number is one of the...
CARPINTERIA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Look Down at Scintillating Sidewalk Art During ‘Lompoc Chalks'

LOOKING UP IN LOMPOC: It's difficult to know whether you should gaze down, up, or straight ahead in and around Lompoc, that lovely and history-laden Santa Barbara County burg. If you're looking up, you may be wowing-out over a Vanderberg Air Force Base launch. If you're gazing straight ahead, it could be to admire Lompoc's famous murals, which colorfully punctuate some of Lompoc's largest exterior walls. And gazing down? Perhaps you're a petal person and you're enjoying the area's Flower Trail, which blooms each year in the spring and summertime. There are, in short, several sights to savor while in the area, whether you're looking skyward, straight ahead, or at the ground. It's this last category that's going to be in focus from Oct. 21 through 23 when a bevy of talented madonnari make for the Lompoc Airport to create several masterful artworks, one chalk stroke at a time.
LOMPOC, CA
pacbiztimes.com

Real Estate: L.A. firm buys Ventura complex, hints at more purchases to come

The Hacienda Villas in Ventura recently sold for $12.55 million. (courtesy photo) Universe Holdings has bought Hacienda Villas, a 34-unit apartment complex in Ventura, for $12.55 million, Universe announced Oct. 19. Universe Holdings, a real estate investment firm in Los Angeles, entered the Ventura multifamily market in 2018, when it bought Capes at Ventura, a…
VENTURA, CA
Ventura County Reporter

Thrift stores face challenges, Halloween provides opportunities

Buying your Halloween costume at a thrift store has always been a great value, but this year, there are more reasons to try a thrift store first before looking elsewhere. Thrift stores are facing challenges due to a drop in value for textiles sold as scrap, increased labor costs, rising fuel costs, online competition and a decrease in the percentage of clothing designed for durability.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Daily Nexus

Quite a catch: the Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival

The Saturday rain cleared up just in time for the annual 19th Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival. All things seafood and maritime, the free community event showcased the ocean’s freshest ingredients. Food trucks and tents served up hot lobster rolls, fish tacos and clam chowder. A delicious, smoky...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
venturabreeze.com

Rudd has to clear out Bank of Books by the end of the month

Rudd has to clear out Bank of Books by the end of the month. Photo by Patricia Schallert. It was in June 1974. that Clarey Rudd, age 22, first opened a bookstore in Ventura called Rudds. A second store for the family business. He grew up working in his parents’ bookstore in Oxnard. During Rudd’s time at CSUF, he was invited by the owner to work at one of the largest independent bookstores in the nation. A year later, after his Junior year at Biola University, he became manager of their bookstore. Being part of the staff, he had to complete his marketing and management degree back at CSUF. At that time, he decided he was going to open a bookstore in Ventura.
VENTURA, CA
onscene.tv

Crews Quickly Extinguish Small Brush Fire | Oxnard

10.20.2022 | 1:23 AM | OXNARD – Oxnard and Ventura City Fire crews responded to a small brush fire in the Santa Clara River bottom just west of Ventura Rd and south of Wagon Wheel Rd. Crews made access to the fire and made a quick attack and kept...
OXNARD, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Coast Guard Medically Evacuates NOAA Researcher

The Coast Guard medically evacuated a 61-year-old man from a National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) research vessel, 46 miles off Santa Maria, Calif. [on Tuesday]. Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach watchstanders received a call reporting that a crewmember aboard the NOAA vessel had sustained a head injury. The watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon and launched a Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco Forward Operating Base Mugu MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to conduct the medevac.
SANTA MARIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Probation Department receives grant to supervise people with multiple DUI convictions

The Santa Barbara County Probation Department was awarded a $178,000 grant to fund an intensive probation supervision program for high-risk DUI offenders who have multiple DUI convictions. The post Santa Barbara County Probation Department receives grant to supervise people with multiple DUI convictions appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy