Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
EXCLUSIVE: Santa Barbara developers discuss Funk Zone ‘SOMOfunk’ project for first time
The Funk Zone project entails more than 140 apartments on the second and third floors; the top and fourth floors would encompass 13 for-sale condos -- two, affordable; the ground level would consist of roughly 18-thousand square feet of commercial space. The post EXCLUSIVE: Santa Barbara developers discuss Funk Zone ‘SOMOfunk’ project for first time appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See the change in real estate prices in Santa Barbara the week of Oct. 9
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Barbara increased in the past week to $1,002. That’s $281 more than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Barbara was $968. In the last...
Santa Barbara Independent
Carpinteria Approves Draft Housing Element, Will Submit to State for Review
Carpinteria is well on track to complete its Housing Element drafting process, proving to the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) that it could accommodate the state-allocated figure of 901 housing units over the next eight-year cycle from 2023 to 2031. While the number is one of the...
Business owners and landlords speak out as work is set to begin on the Olive Mill Rd. roundabout
Construction begins on the new Olive Mill Rd. roundabout Nov. 4. Work will take place day and night. The post Business owners and landlords speak out as work is set to begin on the Olive Mill Rd. roundabout appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara to remove green bike markings on State Street Promenade
The city of Santa Barbara announced Wednesday that it will remove the green bike markings along the State Street Promenade at the end of this week because they were not effective in directing pedestrians to the sides of the street. The post Santa Barbara to remove green bike markings on State Street Promenade appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara resident hosts signing for her new bestseller book
Local Santa Barbara resident Dr. Jennifer Freed is holding a book signing in Montecito on Thursday for her new bestseller book, "A Map to Your Soul." The post Santa Barbara resident hosts signing for her new bestseller book appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
NBC Los Angeles
Look Down at Scintillating Sidewalk Art During ‘Lompoc Chalks'
LOOKING UP IN LOMPOC: It's difficult to know whether you should gaze down, up, or straight ahead in and around Lompoc, that lovely and history-laden Santa Barbara County burg. If you're looking up, you may be wowing-out over a Vanderberg Air Force Base launch. If you're gazing straight ahead, it could be to admire Lompoc's famous murals, which colorfully punctuate some of Lompoc's largest exterior walls. And gazing down? Perhaps you're a petal person and you're enjoying the area's Flower Trail, which blooms each year in the spring and summertime. There are, in short, several sights to savor while in the area, whether you're looking skyward, straight ahead, or at the ground. It's this last category that's going to be in focus from Oct. 21 through 23 when a bevy of talented madonnari make for the Lompoc Airport to create several masterful artworks, one chalk stroke at a time.
pacbiztimes.com
Real Estate: L.A. firm buys Ventura complex, hints at more purchases to come
The Hacienda Villas in Ventura recently sold for $12.55 million. (courtesy photo) Universe Holdings has bought Hacienda Villas, a 34-unit apartment complex in Ventura, for $12.55 million, Universe announced Oct. 19. Universe Holdings, a real estate investment firm in Los Angeles, entered the Ventura multifamily market in 2018, when it bought Capes at Ventura, a…
Ventura County Reporter
Thrift stores face challenges, Halloween provides opportunities
Buying your Halloween costume at a thrift store has always been a great value, but this year, there are more reasons to try a thrift store first before looking elsewhere. Thrift stores are facing challenges due to a drop in value for textiles sold as scrap, increased labor costs, rising fuel costs, online competition and a decrease in the percentage of clothing designed for durability.
Lompoc mayor appointed to leadership role in power agency
The mayor of Lompoc will take on a leadership role in the Northern California Power Agency, city officials announced Thursday.
Old Spanish Days announces 2023 leadership team ahead of 99th Fiesta celebration
Organizers of Old Spanish Days announced the leadership team for the 99th Fiesta celebration, with David Bolton serving as 2023 El Presidente. The post Old Spanish Days announces 2023 leadership team ahead of 99th Fiesta celebration appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Daily Nexus
Quite a catch: the Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival
The Saturday rain cleared up just in time for the annual 19th Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival. All things seafood and maritime, the free community event showcased the ocean’s freshest ingredients. Food trucks and tents served up hot lobster rolls, fish tacos and clam chowder. A delicious, smoky...
Santa Barbara City College celebrates grand opening of Dream Center
Santa Barbara City College on Wednesday celebrated the grand opening of its new Dream Center during Community Colleges' Undocumented Student Week of Action. The post Santa Barbara City College celebrates grand opening of Dream Center appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
venturabreeze.com
Rudd has to clear out Bank of Books by the end of the month
Rudd has to clear out Bank of Books by the end of the month. Photo by Patricia Schallert. It was in June 1974. that Clarey Rudd, age 22, first opened a bookstore in Ventura called Rudds. A second store for the family business. He grew up working in his parents’ bookstore in Oxnard. During Rudd’s time at CSUF, he was invited by the owner to work at one of the largest independent bookstores in the nation. A year later, after his Junior year at Biola University, he became manager of their bookstore. Being part of the staff, he had to complete his marketing and management degree back at CSUF. At that time, he decided he was going to open a bookstore in Ventura.
Lompoc Record
Lompoc mayoral candidates share views on city finances, operations and look forward
Lompoc voters will be asked to select between two mayoral candidates Nov. 8: Jenelle Osborne is the current mayor; Jim Mosby is a former council member. Both are business owners with years of experience on the city council, various commissions and with nonprofits. Though Lompoc voters face their first by-district...
Santa Maria residents encouraged to use water hotline
Santa Maria is asking residents to reach out regarding water conservation concerns. The city’s utilities department has set up a water conservation hotline.
Ice Cube to perform in Santa Maria
Santa Maria is getting ready for a hip hop music festival on Saturday. Welcome to the 805 is bringing a big name and familiar face: Ice Cube.
onscene.tv
Crews Quickly Extinguish Small Brush Fire | Oxnard
10.20.2022 | 1:23 AM | OXNARD – Oxnard and Ventura City Fire crews responded to a small brush fire in the Santa Clara River bottom just west of Ventura Rd and south of Wagon Wheel Rd. Crews made access to the fire and made a quick attack and kept...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Coast Guard Medically Evacuates NOAA Researcher
The Coast Guard medically evacuated a 61-year-old man from a National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) research vessel, 46 miles off Santa Maria, Calif. [on Tuesday]. Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach watchstanders received a call reporting that a crewmember aboard the NOAA vessel had sustained a head injury. The watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon and launched a Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco Forward Operating Base Mugu MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to conduct the medevac.
Santa Barbara County Probation Department receives grant to supervise people with multiple DUI convictions
The Santa Barbara County Probation Department was awarded a $178,000 grant to fund an intensive probation supervision program for high-risk DUI offenders who have multiple DUI convictions. The post Santa Barbara County Probation Department receives grant to supervise people with multiple DUI convictions appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Comments / 1