Bullpups Overwhelm Buhler in Regular Season Finale
BUHLER, Kan. – McPherson and Buhler met for their 23rd football game in the historic rivalry on Friday, as both teams entered the final week of the regular season winning their last four games in-a-row. With much anticipation to kickoff, it was the Bullpups who were on the board early, and often, putting together arguably their best performance of the season winning 49-6. After both teams traded possessions, it was MHS on the board first, as Dawson Gottwald would find a crease up the middle for a 57-yard touchdown. The Crusaders would again be forced to punt, as that was much of the theme all night, and the next possession was another big play for the Bullpups as Hunter Alvord would connect with Tucker Pelnar on a 65-yard vertical route.
Salthawks Defense Smothers Andover, Leading to Fourth-Place District Finish
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson High defense had one of its best games of the season Friday, holding Andover to less than three yards a play, and the special teams added a third-quarter touchdown as the Salthawks comfortably beat Andover 28-6. The win enabled the Salthawks to slide into fourth place in the Class 5A West District standings, which guarantees at least two home playoff games.
Friday Football Fever: Week 8 scores
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening for the last time in the regular season. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 8 of Friday Football Fever as they come in. Tune into KSN News at 10 p.m. to watch Friday’s highlights. Games covered: Game of the WeekGoddard […]
Bullpup Soccer Shuts Out No. 4 Augusta 1-0
AUGUSTA, Kan. – Over the last week and a half, the Bullpup Boys Soccer team faced three overtime matches. On Tuesday, the Pups were able to build momentum as they began the final week of the regular season with a 1-0 victory on the road against the Augusta Orioles.
Swedes End in Draw Against Tabor College
LINDSBORG, Kan. (bethanyswedes.com) – The Bethany College Men’s Soccer team hosted Tabor College on Wednesday night. It was an overall great matchup between both teams as the final score finished in a tie at 1-1. With the tie it brings the Swedes conference record to 3-4-2 and Tabor College to 4-4-2.
Wichita native Gradey Dick standing out for the Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas Basketball has a national title to defend and it starts this season as the fifth best team in the country, according to the AP poll. They've got a lot of young talent but none may be better than Wichita's Gradey Dick. The Sunrise Christian Academy...
Buhler Soccer Claims League Crown, Extends Win Streak to 13
BUHLER, Kan. – Buhler’s six soccer seniors were honored Tuesday during the final regular season home match at Crusader Stadium. That group has led Buhler to a 14-1 record with one match remaining. The Crusaders blanked El Dorado Tuesday, 9-0, their 13th-straight victory and 10th shutout this fall.
Bullpups Defeat Wellington and El Dorado in Last Regular Season Triangular
WELLINGTON, Kan. – The Bullpup Volleyball team traveled to Wellington on Tuesday, for their final matches of the regular season, as they took on Wellington and El Dorado in a triangular. The Pups played two close sets against Wellington, but were able to win both 25-18, 25-23. In the...
Wedge steps away from WSU baseball due to health concerns
Wichita State University (WSU) head baseball coach Eric Wedge has stepped away from coaching baseball due to personal health-related matters.
Rachel Lee Johnson
Rachel Lee Johnson, 80, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 12:16 p.m., Tuesday, October 18th, 2022 at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas. Rachel was born in McPherson, Kansas on November 16, 1941, a daughter of Bessie Arlene (Anderson) and Thomas Samuel Miller. Through the years Rachel was a homemaker, farmers...
Starlyn ‘Star’ Dianne Gipson
Starlyn “Star” Dianne Gipson, 74, died October 16, 2022 at Diversicare of Hutchinson. She was born August 28, 1948, to J. R. “Bob” Gipson and Virginia Palmer. A 1966 graduate of Newton High School, Star received her Bachelor’s degree from Bethel College and Master’s Degrees from both UC Davis and Friends University. She was a firm believer in the positive impact of higher education in people’s lives. Star’s career in higher education included teaching and supervising in the Early Childhood Education program, as well as student counseling at Hesston College, and she retired from Hutchinson Community College (HCC) as Executive Director of Academic Support. She continued to teach online courses for HCC in 2022. Star’s ongoing support of students, as well as fellow faculty and staff, is one of the legacies of her long career.
4 Great Seafood Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood places in Kansas that are known for providing amazing atmosphere and also for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
Bill Dean Williams
Bill Dean Williams, 76, of McPherson, KS and formerly of Downs, KS, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Overland Park Regional Medical Center (Overland Park, KS). He worked as a welder at Kent Manufacturing in Tipton, KS prior to farming. Bill was born on December 3, 1945,...
One dead in drowning in south Wichita
Sedgwick County Dispatch says one person has died in a drowning in south Wichita on Friday afternoon.
Driver dies after cement truck goes airborne, rolls in central Kansas
RUSSELL, Kan. (KAKE) - A cement truck driver was killed when the vehicle crashed in central Kansas on Wednesday. The accident happened at around 2:30 p.m. on U.S. 281 north of Russell. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a northbound cement truck went off the left side of the roadway and through a private fence. The truck then went airborne and rolled an unknown number of times.
Leland Clarence Pallister
Leland Clarence Pallister, 93, passed away October 17, 2022, at Hospice House, Hutchinson, KS. He was born September 22, 1929, in Hutchinson, to Glenn C. Pallister and Minnie (Hauschild) Pallister. Leland was a 1947 graduate of Nickerson High School, Nickerson, KS. He graduated from Hutchinson Community College (HCC), formerly Hutchinson...
Northbound I-135 closed Saturday in north Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you are traveling north on Interstate 135 Saturday in north Wichita, be prepared for a detour. The Kansas Department of Transportation is closing the northbound lanes just before the North Junction construction site. The lanes will be closed for approximately 11 hours, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Drivers on […]
David Allen Pitchers
David Allen Pitchers, 72, of Haven, Kansas, died on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born July 10, 1950 in Storm Lake, IA, the son of Royal Nash and Doreen (Rebhuhn) Pitchers. David graduated from Des Moines Technical High School in 1968. He later graduated...
Deliah ‘Dea’ Marsal Harden
Deliah ‘Dea’ Marsal Harden, 66, passed away October 15, 2022, at McPherson Health and Rehab, McPherson, KS. She was born February 21, 1956, in Ardmore, OK, to Titus Frank Hill and Callie Lee (Burkes) Hill. Dea was a machinist at Eaton Corporation, retiring with many years of service.
Joan Strano
Christine “Joan” Strano, 78, died unexpectedly at her home on October 17, 2022. She was born October 2, 1944, in Wichita, to William Clark and Olive Aileen (Kissick) Anderson. Joan graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1962, and Southwestern College, Winfield, in 1966, earning her bachelor’s degree.
