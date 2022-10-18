ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Big Brother 24’: Kyle Reveals He Kept the Infamous Pool Float From the House

By Sarah Little
 3 days ago

One of the most recognizable items from Big Brother 24 is the butterfly pool float from the Have-Not room. At least, fans who watched the live feeds know exactly what went down on this poor butterfly. And Kyle Capener , one of the culprits in the aforementioned crime, shared that he has the pool float after leaving the Big Brother 24 house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01MIMN_0idbJ18A00
Brittany Hoopes and Alyssa Snider | Photo: CBS

Kyle and Alyssa had sex in the ‘Big Brother 24’ Have-Not room

Kyle and Alyssa Snider entered a showmance in Big Brother 24 and were the primary couple of the season in the episodes. However, their journey wasn’t easy, mainly because it started with Kyle trying to get her out of the game. He told the Leftovers that Alyssa was a big threat and that she needed to go. But his tune quickly changed after their relationship got physical.

On Aug. 14, Alyssa confided in Matthew Turner that she and Kyle had sex the night before on the butterfly pool float in the Have-Not room. The showmance would go on to have three more hookups in the Big Brother 24 house, none of which were shown on the live feeds.

Although the Leftovers wanted to evict Alyssa, Kyle tried his hardest to protect her after week four. And he even ended up turning on the alliance to save Alyssa during Dyre Fest. But Kyle and Alyssa’s relationship came crashing down when Michael Bruner and Brittany Hoopes exposed Kyle’s racist comments and actions in week eight of Big Brother 24 .

Kyle and Alyssa broke up before the players evicted him from the game. However, they kept the door open for a possible future outside the house.

Kyle reveals he has the pool float now

A few weeks after the Big Brother 24 finale , Kyle asked his Instagram followers on his story what he should be for Halloween. And someone suggested a pool float.

“Alight, are we just roasting me now? Cause, how am I going to dress up as a pool floatie?” Kyle said while showing the butterfly pool float in the background. “I would never think about buying a pool floatie. Never.”

It’s unclear whether or not Kyle has the same pool float from the Big Brother 24 house or if he bought one on his own. CBS does send houseguests care packages filled with memorabilia from their seasons. So it’s possible that they sent him the pool float.

Are Kyle and Alyssa together following the ‘Big Brother 24’ finale?

At the Big Brother 24 finale, host Julie Chen Moonves asked Kyle and Alyssa what the future holds for their relationship. Alyssa responded, “I would say we had a lot of really great conversations in the jury house. And I’m excited to see what happens after this. We’re going to go home. We’re going to talk to our families. But I am feeling very hopeful.”

Kyle added, “I think it’s clear how much I love this girl. I hope things work out at the end of the day. But, again, we obviously need some time to watch the season and go from there. But I also am very hopeful.”

The hope for their relationship seems to have vanished after leaving the house. Neither Kyle nor Alyssa have addressed their couple status in the weeks following the finale. And he seems to be in Utah with his family, while Alyssa is in Florida with hers. So it’s unclear if they’re still trying to make their relationship work or it’s over for good.

Big Brother 24 is available to stream on Paramount+.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’ Began as the Worst Season and Ended as One of the Best in the Show’s History

