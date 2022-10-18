Read full article on original website
The story of Emmett Till, the 14-year-old Black boy kidnapped and brutally murdered in Mississippi by two white men before they dumped his body in the Tallahatchie River in 1955, is not new. That level of racist vileness has been experienced by victims who came before and after the bright-eyed Chicago boy’s time, echoing recently in the 2020 murder of Ahmaud Arbery.
“It was really important for me to get this movie to HBCUs.”. The trailer for Creed III, starring Michael B. Jordan’s reprisal of his titular role and Johnathan Majors as an anticipated addition, is officially here. This next installment emphasizes self-discovery, family, and the crystallization of the future as Adonis Creed faces off with his past. In honor of the film’s thematic connections with young adults, Jordan surprised Spelman College, Morehouse College, and Clark Atlanta University with free lunch, a Q&A, and $3000 tuition grants to a few lucky students.
For some college students, success is within arm’s reach. One phone call and your dream internship is at your fingertips. Sometimes, your existence entitles you to take over the family business one day. For a large number of college students, success is inherited. And, for many Black college students, success is earned; through hard work, determination and grit. Luckily, institutions like Historically Black Colleges were developed for our community, by our community, to provide Black students with more opportunities to be successful. The work, however, doesn’t stop here. We need the companies we support daily to act outside of hashtags and invest in Black excellence. AT&T is leading the charge with their Dream in Black: Rising Future Makers initiative.
America is divided and broken — so is my church. Is there hope? Absolutely
It is easier to hate than to love. It is easier to cut someone off than to work on a relationship. This has never been more clear to me than in my own family this year. Suddenly people are not speaking with each other, vitriol is shared back and forth, and "I'm never talking to ..." has been uttered. It's crazy, and I believe my family is only a small reflection of the current state of this country. At the same time, I have also experienced tremendous unity, love and the good feelings of family this year. As I discuss the brokenness of my religious world in the evangelical church, I will share the unity that I have found all around me.
If you want to immerse yourself in The Black Experience in NYC, then taking in a performance is an absolute must. When we experience Black artists and performers on stage, we celebrate the distinct music, dance, and energy of our heritage. And it’s also very important for young Black and brown people to see themselves represented on the stage and off. Live performances by Black collectives allows us to walk in the footsteps of our ancestors while also paving the way for the next generation.
