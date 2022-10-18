Read full article on original website
Dragons Open at No. 13 in NJCAA Preseason Rankings
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Community College Men’s Basketball team start the season ranked No. 13 in the 2022-23 NJCAA Division I Preseason rankings. The Blue Dragons were one of four Jayhawk Conference teams to be ranked to begin the season. Coffeyville was tabbed 14th, Seward County is 16th and Butler came in at 23rd. Dodge City, Cowley and Garden City are all receiving votes.
Blue Dragons Start at No. 9 in NJCAA Women’s Rankings
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – For the first time in four seasons, the Hutchinson Community College Women’s Basketball team starts a season ranked in the Top 10 in the preseason NJCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Rankings, which were released on Monday. The defending Jayhawk Conference and Region VI champion...
Blue Dragons Slip to No. 17 in Soccer Rankings
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Community College Women’s Soccer team earned two wins last week to improve to 12-2 overall. The Blue Dragons shut out Dodge City 6-0 and defeated Garden City 3-1 last week. Although the Blue Dragons set themselves up for a big week ahead, the...
No. 20 Blue Dragons Sweep by Beavers
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Sophomore setter Andrea Serrano set a balanced offensive attack with five players garnering at least seven kills and the No. 20-ranked Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team cruised to a 3-0 Jayhawk West victory over Pratt on Monday night at the Sports Arena. The Blue Dragons hit...
Swedes End in Draw Against Tabor College
LINDSBORG, Kan. (bethanyswedes.com) – The Bethany College Men’s Soccer team hosted Tabor College on Wednesday night. It was an overall great matchup between both teams as the final score finished in a tie at 1-1. With the tie it brings the Swedes conference record to 3-4-2 and Tabor College to 4-4-2.
Bullpup 9th/JV Football Comes From Behind to Defeat Mulvane 26-22
MULVANE, Kan. – The McPherson Football team sent their Freshman and Sophomore players to Mulvane on Monday, where the Bullpups came from behind to defeat the Wildcats 26-22. After a scoreless first quarter, Mulvane was first to collect a touchdown, but it would be matched almost immediately, as Kaiser Kanitz found Bishop Brown for a 72-yard touchdown.
Bullpup Soccer Shuts Out No. 4 Augusta 1-0
AUGUSTA, Kan. – Over the last week and a half, the Bullpup Boys Soccer team faced three overtime matches. On Tuesday, the Pups were able to build momentum as they began the final week of the regular season with a 1-0 victory on the road against the Augusta Orioles.
Bullpups Defeat Wellington and El Dorado in Last Regular Season Triangular
WELLINGTON, Kan. – The Bullpup Volleyball team traveled to Wellington on Tuesday, for their final matches of the regular season, as they took on Wellington and El Dorado in a triangular. The Pups played two close sets against Wellington, but were able to win both 25-18, 25-23. In the...
Elaine Lavonne (Moore) Merritt-Pinkston
Elaine Lavonne Merritt-Pinkston, 88, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away October 17, 2022, at Joplin Health and Rehab in Joplin, Missouri. She was born September 21, 1934, in Kanopolis, Kansas, the daughter of Bill and Ethel Essick Moore. Elaine has resided in Lyons since 1973. She graduated High School in Covina, California, and later received her Bachelor of Education degree from Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona. Elaine went on to receive her Masters in Special Education from Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas, and continued her education at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was a schoolteacher on an Indian Reservation in White River, Arizona, and for many different school districts in Kansas. Following her retirement, she was a caretaker for the elderly. Elaine was a member of the First Christian Church, Lyons. She enjoyed gardening, doing artwork, crafts, and spending time with her family. Elaine had a big heart for all children. In 1958, Elaine was united in marriage with Preston T. Merritt. He preceded her in death on March 19, 1974. In 1975, Elaine was united in marriage with LeaRoy Pinkston Sr. They later divorced. She is survived by her nine children, Michelle Mitchell and husband Jim of Spokane, WA, Tammy Love of Crystal River, FL, Mary Kinast and husband Vince of Hutchinson, KS, Ethel Smith of Miami, OK, Wayne Merritt and wife Brenda of Lyons, KS, Larry Pinkston and wife Donna of Hutchinson, KS, Roxanne Pinkston of Hutchinson, KS, Shelly Mason of Texas, and Learoy Pinkston II of Lyons, KS; brother, James Moore of Oregon, WA; two sisters, Judy King of Fayetteville, AR, and Ethel Roth of Kansas City, MO; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Elaine is preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Preston Merritt, and numerous siblings. Graveside services will be at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Lyons Municipal Cemetery, with Pastor Rob Bolton officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 7:00 P.M., Friday, October 21, 2022, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons with family present 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Memorials may be given to the First Christian Church, Lyons in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
Hutchinson Building Official, Izzy Rivera Announces Resignation, Interim Official Named
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The city of Hutchinson’s Director of Building and Neighborhood Services and Building Official is leaving. Izzy Rivera announced his resignation during Tuesday’s Hutchinson City Council meeting. Rivera told the Council it is with a heavy heart he is leaving a community he and his...
Rachel Lee Johnson
Rachel Lee Johnson, 80, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 12:16 p.m., Tuesday, October 18th, 2022 at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas. Rachel was born in McPherson, Kansas on November 16, 1941, a daughter of Bessie Arlene (Anderson) and Thomas Samuel Miller. Through the years Rachel was a homemaker, farmers...
Valor, Buhler High Marching Band Show, Honors Our American Heroes
BUHLER, Kan. – Now two weeks into the competition season, the Buhler High School marching band has earned a pair of second-place finishes. Those efforts have come largely against groups from bigger 5A and 6A schools. Nathan Biggs is in his first year as the director but is certainly...
Rivera announces resignation, heading back to Texas
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson City Building Official Izzy Rivera announced his resignation publicly at Tuesday's City Council Meeting. "My last day will be October 28th," Rivera said. "Know that I did that with a heavy heart. I really love it here. It's because of the kind of family feel we have here in this town. For us to leave is kind of emotional for my wife and myself. Unfortunately, like I told staff, the order of life is, God, family and work. Unfortunately, I have a family issue that I have to address and it's back in Texas."
Linda K. (McQueen) Rhodes
Linda Kay (McQueen) Rhodes, 81, died October 18, 2022, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. She was born February 3, 1941, in Lewiston, ME, to Albert James and Lorene Eleanor (Shinall) Jenkins. Linda’s father was in management with the J. C. Penney Co. He was transferred many times with the company. During...
Dora Elizabeth Taylor
Dora Elizabeth Taylor, 90, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 8:06 a.m., Monday, October 17th, 2022 at Pleasant View Home, Inman, Kansas. Dora was born in Emporia, Kansas on January 28, 1932, a daughter of Ethel Pauline (Miller) and Harry R. Baldwin. Dora was a homemaker. Dora Elizabeth Baldwin was...
Joan Strano
Christine “Joan” Strano, 78, died unexpectedly at her home on October 17, 2022. She was born October 2, 1944, in Wichita, to William Clark and Olive Aileen (Kissick) Anderson. Joan graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1962, and Southwestern College, Winfield, in 1966, earning her bachelor’s degree.
