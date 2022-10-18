Read full article on original website
YouTube Premium Family Plan Gets Price Hike Of Over 25%
Google has announced a price hike for the YouTube Premium family plan. It will now cost $22.99 per month in the US, a jump of more than 25 percent from the current price of $17.99 per month. The company recently sent emails to subscribers notifying them of this price hike.
YouTube Music Update Brings 7-Day Stats & More
Sometimes, we just want to know how obsessed we are with an album or an artist. Fortunately, YouTube Music has come out with its 7-Day stats feature as part of its bi-monthly feature drop, according to 9To5Google. As you can tell, this feature will show you which artists, albums, songs,...
Walt Disney Company Presents $1 Million Grant to Exceptional Minds, the Nonprofit Academy for Young Creators on the Spectrum
As part of the Walt Disney Company’s Future Storytellers initiative, the company committed to a $1 million multi-year grant that will impact the scope of technology and curriculum of Exceptional Minds, the nonprofit, creative arts academy for young adults with autism. “At Disney we recognize the importance of investing in skill-building opportunities when it comes to preparing youth for careers in storytelling,” said Jennifer Cohen, executive vice president of corporate social responsibility at the Walt Disney Company. “As part of our Disney Future Storytellers initiative, we’re honored to be able to work with Exceptional Minds to help neurodivergent talent build their...
Elon Musk To Lay Off 75% Of Twitter Staff If He Takes Over: Report
According to a report from The Washington Post, Elon Musk plans to lay off 75% of Twitter staff if he takes over the company. In fact, job cuts are expected in the coming months, regardless of who owns the company, based on the report. This report does cite interviews and documents, by the way.
How To Transfer Your Stadia Game Saves To PC
Even though Stadia shuts down near the end of January 2023, you can still transfer your game saves to PC if you have the PC to transfer them to, and the desire to go through the process. The process isn’t lengthy but it’s not as simple as uploading save data to the cloud then downloading it on another platform. Unfortunately, there are a few more steps than that.
Amazon Already Lets You Subcribe For The Pixel 7a
The Google Pixel 6a was one of the most popular mid-range devices of 2022. While this device is still relatively new, it doesn’t mean that we can’t cover rumors about its successor. You can now subscribe to get updates about the Pixel 7a on Amazon, according to GSM Arena.
This "Dream Smartphone" Has Uniform Bezels, Second Display & More
A new concept smartphone surfaced on Twitter, and it’s quite interesting. This one comes from a rather well-known smartphone concept designer, it contains uniform bezels, and it’s described as the designer’s current “dream smartphone”. The designer’s “dream smartphone” has uniform bezels, second display & more...
How to use Google Assistant on the Pixel Watch
Perhaps one of the best features of the Pixel Watch, or really any Wear OS 3.x wearable is the fact that it has Google Assistant on-board. Giving you the assistant right there on your wrist to do all sorts of things. This includes answering your questions, telling you about the weather, setting a timer and so much more.
