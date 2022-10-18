ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Big Brother 24’: Jasmine Says Paloma Fueled Her Insecurity Around Taylor and Weight Comments

By Nicole Weaver
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

The Big Brother 24 cast is still clearing the air. Jasmine Davis addressed Paloma Aguilar’s recent comments and how she allegedly fueled her insecurities in the house.

Paloma recently accused Taylor of calling Jasmine fat after ‘Big Brother 24’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xBs2C_0idbIf3E00
Jasmine Davis on ‘Big Brother 24’ | CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor Gets Her Gift for Joseph Back That Was Taken From His Bag

The drama from Big Brother 24 isn’t over. The cast is still addressing rumors that were started with filming.

One was that Taylor Hale called Jasmine fat. Daniel Durston used this as one of the reasons for targeting her.

Paloma talked to Indy Santos on Instagram Live. Indy brought up how Paloma treated Taylor in the house. “It’s not coming out of left field either,” she claimed. “It wasn’t coming–she weight-shamed Jasmine. Like she weight-shamed her. And Jasmine will truthfully say that. She’ll come out and say that. She was rude to people. Like she was very rude.” Paloma then asked why it was OK for Taylor to say that.

Jasmine reveals Paloma accused Taylor of making comments about her weight

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor Says It’s ‘Hard to Hear’ Michael Missing This Kyle Opportunity

Jasmine appeared on The Winner’s Circle podcast and addressed the rumor Taylor called her fat. “It was Ren Fest, and Taylor was nice enough to help me with my corset,” she explained. “It was like, you know, them old-timey dresses or whatever. And so I had a white dress. I had a corset. And I’m like, ‘Now, why did they give me this dress with all these strings? How am I gonna tie this up?’”

“So Taylor was in the room, and she literally did my corset,” Jasmine continued. “She said, ‘Whew, girl, I’m so glad I did not have this problem.’ But she wasn’t meaning it in that way. She was meaning it as in her dress was different from mine. She did not have to put a corset on, right?”

Jasmine admitted to getting in her feelings from the comment because she’s always been defensive and has trauma around her weight. “That was my own thing that I have,” she said. “But she never called me fat . Let’s be very clear.”

She said Paloma became involved when she talked about the interaction with Taylor. Jasmine claimed Paloma said, “Well, Jasmine, she always makes shady comments about your weight. And that’s when sh*t got real for me. Because I was like, ‘Well damn. Like what? When did she say this?’”

This was all when the show wasn’t filming because the cast was getting ready for the competition. Jasmine said she went to the diary room to talk after this.

Jasmine told Tiffany Mitchell she didn’t know why Paloma brought this up. She said she wouldn’t allow her to use this as a scapegoat to not own up to what she did.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Monte on Being More ‘Aware’ and His ‘Emotional’ Taylor Moments

Comments / 1

Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Robyn Brown Slams Fellow Sister Wives: You Women are Messed Up in the Head!

Robyn Brown thinks Kody Brown is doing his best and that her fellow sister wives may have mental problems. This just about sums up a new sneak peek at this Sunday’s brand new episode of the TLC reality show. As viewers of Sister Wives know well, the latest season...
SheKnows

Thomas Makes a Stunning Confession — and Brooke Implores Ridge to Come Clean

In Aspen, Brooke wants to know why Ridge would come there to make promises to Taylor. She informs him she refuses to give up on them. Inside the house in Aspen, Taylor tells Steffy her head is spinning right now. It’s a lot to take in. Steffy gushes, “You and dad are back together. It happened.” She thinks it was meant to be. Taylor wasn’t so sure, but it happened. Steffy tells her, “You deserve it, mom. You really do.” She looks out the window and gasps, “Oh my God! Brooke!”
SheKnows

The Surprising Gift Young & Restless’ Ashland Left Behind for Tucker

The return of The Young and the Restless’ Tucker has so set the show on fire that it’s a wonder alarms haven’t gone off. But to keep those flames rising, the powers that be are going to have to take care — and learn from the mistakes that were made with previous power player Ashland.
FanSided

Chicago Fire: Are Taylor Kinney and Miranda Rae Mayo dating?

Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd have had a difficult road to marriage on Chicago Fire. There were fights, Kidd’s departure, a potential split, and once they did tie the knot, they were nearly killed during their honeymoon. Through it all, Stellaride has proven to be one of the most...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

208K+
Followers
117K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy