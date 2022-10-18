Jerry Jones says owners won't discuss Dan Snyder bombshell report at league meeting

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The NFL's 32 owners will convene in New York on Tuesday for a league meeting, but one thing won't be on the agenda, the future of embattled Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder.

While Synder's conduct won't specifically be on the agenda, it's expected that there will "be plenty of discussion" around Snyder CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones reported recently .

"I don't know that other owners even take his calls [anymore]," one team executive said about Snyder to CBS Sports.

While some team executives aren't front and center speaking about Snyder, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has faced questions publicly because he has bi-weekly interviews with 105.3 The Fan.

Jones was asked on 'Shan and RJ' on Tuesday if ESPN's bombshell Snyder story will be a topic of discussion amongst the owners.

"No, I don’t think that’ll be something discussed today. That’s more a media thing than it is an internal thing," Jones said before heading to the meeting. ... "I know of no issues that I have knowledge of. No, I don’t think that’ll be a highlighted item at all."

ESPN published a report Thursday on the Commanders owner, who has been accused of a litany of wrongdoing ranging from sexual misconduct to cultivating a toxic workplace environment. In the story, Snyder is said to have collected secrets on other NFL owners, as well as Roger Goodell, presumably in an effort to get the other owners to not vote him out due to fear of retaliation.

Jones played a somewhat prominent role in the story. While he and a Cowboys spokesperson declined comment to ESPN, the story said, citing anonymous sources, that Snyder has directly told another owner that he has “dirt” and “a file” on Jones.

Jones initially addressed the story last week on “The K&C Masterpiece.”

"I don't have that background at all, so I don't have anything to say about it other than I don't know where people got the supposed resource from me,” Jones said. “I can only speak to that. I can't speak to anything else that was said there. I've got a long relationship with Dan, it's certainly a competitive one on the field, and one that is part of the NFL.

“Anything in that was news to me. I don't have those kinds of problems, but if anybody wants to put something in my car or wants to listen to something on the phone, get in line, cause I’m sure there’s a lot of it out there.”

In the aftermath of the story, Thursday Night Football voice Al Michaels slipped in an interesting comment during the broadcast, saying he thinks the NFL wants Snyder to just sell the team.

Asked if he has heard those murmurs or gets that sense from other owners, Jones was blunt.

“I do not, and that’s all I’ve got to say about that. But I do not,” Jones said.