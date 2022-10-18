Read full article on original website
Great Bend man killed in cement truck rollover
A man from Great Bend was killed in a single-car crash on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
WIBW
Kansas man killed in cement truck rollover crash
RUSSELL CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Great Bend man was killed Wednesday in Russell County after his vehicle went off the highway and crashed into a ditch. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, a Mack Cement Truck was driving north on U.S. Highway 281 just after 2:30 p.m., when it drove off the left side of the roadway and into the west ditch. The vehicle went through a private fence, went airborne, and then rolled over an unknown number of times.
Semis collide early Tuesday in Reno County
RENO COUNTY —The Reno County Sheriff's Office responded shortly after 2 a.m. to an accident between two semi trucks on Highway 50 near South Hutchinson. According to Capt. Levi Blumanhorst, a Kenworth T680 driven by a 42 year old male from Farmington, MO attempted to complete a U-Turn on US-50 Hwy starting from the far right lane which caused him to cross in front of a 2021 Kenworth T680 truck driven by a 75 year old male from Wichita, KS. The trucks collided in the inside lane of US-50 Hwy causing one of the trucks to overturn and stop lying on the drivers side.
Sedgwick County Fire units ensuring fire near Lake Afton stays put out
The large grass fire is northeast of the lake near a housing unit in the 17500 block of W MacArthur Rd.
Fire in pile of wood chips causes Brooks Landfill to close
The Brooks Landfill located at 4100 N. West St. was closed down following a fire Wednesday morning.
Hutchinson woman charged in traffic death
WICHITA, Kan. — A Hutchinson woman who was arrested in connection to what prosecutors say was a hit-and-run death of a man in west Wichita last week has been charged with first-degree murder. Thirty-six-year-old Ashley Corley was booked over the weekend for failure to stop at an accident resulting...
High-speed chase in Saline, Dickinson counties; Salina man arrested
A Salina man was arrested in Dickinson County after a high-speed chase along Interstate 70 that began in Saline County late Tuesday night. At approximately 11:35 p.m. Tuesday, an officer with the Salina Police Department observed a 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche with an expired license plate leaving the parking lot of Flying J Travel Center, 2250 N. Ohio Street, and heading north on N. Ohio Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
KWCH.com
Investigation underway after man drives tractor into crowd at party near Belle Plaine
SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a weekend gathering near Belle Plaine turned violent. Deputies said a man named Zackary O’Gorman drove his tractor into a group of people after he was asked to leave a party. Neighbor Darrel Johnson said...
SUV, pickup collide in north Salina; 1 driver injured, both cited
A local man was injured in a two-vehicle wreck Monday morning in north Salina. Lee Butterfield, 57, of Salina, was eastbound on York Avenue in a 2003 Ford Excursion when he pulled out in front of a 1997 Mazda B2300 pickup driven by William Ash, 54, of Salina, that was northbound on N. Ohio Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Hutchinson man seriously injured when trash truck overturns
A man from Hutchinson has been seriously injured when the trash truck he was driving overturned.
7 injured in central Kansas crash
This article has been corrected to state the correct car that was at fault. ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Seven people were injured in a crash in Ellsworth County just after noon on Sunday, Oct. 16 According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 34-year-old woman from Ellsworth was driving a 2015 Infiniti QX60 southbound […]
KAKE TV
9 taken to hospitals after 2-vehicle crash in central Kansas
LANGLEY, Kan. (KAKE) - Nine people, including three children and four teenagers, were taken to hospitals following a crash in Ellsworth County on Sunday. The accident happened at around 12:15 p.m. at the junction of K-141 and K-4 in southeastern Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a southbound Infinity failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a GMC pickup.
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson Fire Crews Work Tuesday Afternoon Fire on East 23rd
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson Fire Department responded Tuesday afternoon to a structure fire in the 500 block of E. 23rd Avenue. The first responding units found a residential home with a moderate amount of smoke coming from all windows shortly after 3 p.m. Crews were able to perform an...
adastraradio.com
Next Talk20 Hutch is January 27th
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Talk20 Hutch is not a lecture but a gathering, an open forum for the exchange of ideas. It brings together people in our community to listen, learn, and engage with one another over topics as varying as aviation, life after a coma, and placemaking. Engage your...
Hutchinson woman charged with murder in fatal hit-and-run in Wichita
A Sedgwick County judge has charged a Hutchinson woman with first-degree murder, among other charges, in relation to a hit-and-run that killed a Wichita man last Friday.
KAKE TV
Wichita couple woken up by car hitting their home
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Skot Reed and his wife never imagined a car would hit their home on East Lincoln Street. Now they are trying to move forward getting repairs to their home and two vehicles. "I got up out of bed immediately and trying to come to, and my...
Salina teenager fights for his life following motorcycle accident
WICHITA — Salina teenager, Charles "CJ" Prough Jr., 19, is in a coma and fighting for his life following a motorcycle crash at the corner of Belmont Boulevard and Mayfair Drive on Oct. 11. CJ is a graduate of Central High School and received his welding certificate from Salina Tech.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Teen Paytann Warren located safe
The Wichita Police Department confirms that teenager Paytann Warren was located safe. The Wichita Police Department is asking for the community’s help with finding a missing 13-year-old girl. Paytann Warren left her home around 9 p.m. Monday. She was later seen around 10:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of...
City of Wichita announces new WPD police chief
The City of Wichita announced on Tuesday afternoon that Joseph Sullivan will serve as the next chief of police.
Reno County Tax Sale sells 44 properties
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 2022 Reno County Tax Sale was held October 18th at Memorial Hall. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, 44 delinquent properties were auctioned to the highest bidder. REIB Auctions performed the auction on the properties that were sold. The Sheriff's Office said there will...
