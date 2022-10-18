Stockton homicide leaves one dead

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead following an early morning shooting on Tuesday in San Joaquin County, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred at around 1 a.m. in the 4000 block of 4th Street East near South Olive Avenue, the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies arrived on scene they found a man with one gunshot wound and although life-saving measures were attempted the man died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office is still working to find the suspect and determine motive.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.