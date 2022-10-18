ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

The Abilene Reporter-News

Carlton, Lane score twice each as Wylie Bulldogs blank Lubbock High

Landry Carlton and Julius Lane each scored two first-half touchdowns and Wylie won its third-straight game with a 43-0 blanking of Lubbock High on Friday at Sandifer Stadium. The victory pushed the Bulldogs to 3-0 and atop the District 2-5A Division II standings. It was a much easier night on the field for Wylie, which needed a late two-point conversion last week to upset pre-season favorite Rider in Wichita Falls.
WYLIE, TX

