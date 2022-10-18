ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angola, LA

WAFB

First 10 violent juveniles moved from Bridge City to Angola

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Office of Juvenile Justice on Tuesday (Oct. 18) transported the first group of juvenile inmates from the troubled Bridge City Center for Youth to the old death row facility at Angola, the state penitentiary. Ten of the state’s most violent juveniles were taken to Angola...
BRIDGE CITY, LA
KTBS

Toddler deaths prompt changes for Louisiana’s child welfare agency

Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services administrators (from left) Terri Ricks, Marketa Walters and Rhenda Hodnett testify at a Senate Health & Welfare Committee oversight hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Louisiana’s child welfare agency has started to make several changes to policy and...
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge man sentenced to 24 years in federal prison for robbery, theft charges

BATON ROUGE - A man was sentenced to over 24 years in federal prison after being convicted of interference of commerce by robbery, among other gun-related charges. Forrest Hardy, 33, was convicted in a pair of gunpoint robberies over the span of two days from January 2020. On Jan. 7, Hardy entered a Boost Mobile store on Scenic Highway, pointed a gun at an employee, and demanded money from the registers. The employee gave him the money, and Hardy left the store in a gold Lexus.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KTBS

Baton Rouge Police investigating mass shooting near Southern's campus

BATON ROUGE, La. - Police are investigating a shooting early Friday morning at a Southern University fraternity house that left multiple people injured. The shooting reportedly happened shortly before 2 a.m. Friday morning at the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity home on Harding Boulevard near the entrance of campus. The Baton...
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana police officer accused of theft of evidence within the department; placed on administrative leave

PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – The Pineville Police Department was made aware of an allegation of a theft of evidence from within the police department. The department contacted the Louisiana State Police and requested them to conduct the criminal investigation. Today, we were notified by the Louisiana State Police that they arrested a Pineville police officerregarding […]
PINEVILLE, LA
HipHopDX.com

Mystikal Requests Bond, Hires Forensics Experts In Rape Case

Mystikal has requested to be let out on bond as he awaits trial for first degree rape and other charges stemming from an incident at his home earlier this summer. The request was one of several motions filed on Monday (October 17) by attorneys representing the former No Limit Records artist, reports WBRZ in Baton Rouge. The legal team also entered documents offering new insight into Mystikal’s relationship with his alleged victim, including a restraining order which he filed against his accuser over 20 years ago.
BATON ROUGE, LA
truecrimedaily

16-year-old accused of asking friend to fatally shoot her mom

BATON ROUGE, La. (TCD) -- Two 16-year-olds were arrested after the female teen asked her friend to fatally shoot her mother. According to WBRZ-TV, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 11 p.m., a 33-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital after suffering several gunshot wounds, and she died at the hospital from her injuries. The shooting reportedly occurred at the Highland Club apartment complex on Jefferson Highway.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Corrections Cadet Arrested for Malfeasance

Avoyelles Parish, La – Raymond Laborde Correctional Center (RLCC) investigators secured evidence and a contraband smuggler's confession. Monday night, RLCC officers questioned 38-year-old Nikki Bergeron of Marksville, Louisiana. Bergeron admitted to recently smuggling two contraband cell phones to inmates at the prison. Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Deputies booked Bergeron into...
MARKSVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Massive fight at New Roads festival involved almost 20 people; several facing criminal charges

NEW ROADS - Almost 20 people were involved in a brawl as a festival was closing down for Saturday night, sources told WBRZ. The New Roads Police Department said the fight happened Saturday night and one person was arrested on the spot, while six others were issued summonses. Video from the scene showed police response, and sources said almost 20 people were involved.
NEW ROADS, LA

