Read full article on original website
Related
Man to be sentenced for murdering woman, hiding her body in wooded area in Louisiana
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Florida man was convicted Wednesday and will be sentenced for in two weeks for killing a Pineville woman in 2019 and concealing her body in a wooded area in St. Landry Parish. Robert McPhearson, now 35, will likely face life in prison without the possibility of parole for […]
theadvocate.com
Woman held in toddler's fentanyl death wants drug treatment: 'I desperately need help'
A Baton Rouge woman accused of second degree murder after her 2-year-old son ingested a fatal dose of fentanyl wants a judge to release her from jail and send her to a treatment facility for her drug addiction. Whitney Ard, 29, told the judge in a letter that she has...
brproud.com
Group of juvenile inmates transferred to Angola Tuesday, a look inside the facility
ANGOLA, La. (WGNO) — On Tuesday morning, State Sen. Pat Connick told WGNO-TV that ten “high-risk” youths were transferred from the Bridge City Center for Youth to a temporary juvenile detention facility on the grounds of the Louisiana State Penitentiary. According to Connick, the transfer happened around 5:45 a.m.
kalb.com
Arrest made following investigation of the death of teen at Paragon Casino Resort
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - An arrest has been made in relation to an ongoing investigation of the recent death of 17-year-old Giah Barrere, whose body was found at the Paragon Casino Resort on October 3. The Tunica-Biloxi Police Department arrested Alexis Noel Dauzat, 21, of Marksville, for one count of...
First 10 violent juveniles moved from Bridge City to Angola
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Office of Juvenile Justice on Tuesday (Oct. 18) transported the first group of juvenile inmates from the troubled Bridge City Center for Youth to the old death row facility at Angola, the state penitentiary. Ten of the state’s most violent juveniles were taken to Angola...
KTBS
Toddler deaths prompt changes for Louisiana’s child welfare agency
Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services administrators (from left) Terri Ricks, Marketa Walters and Rhenda Hodnett testify at a Senate Health & Welfare Committee oversight hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Louisiana’s child welfare agency has started to make several changes to policy and...
Former Louisiana police officer accused of beating teen restrained in hospital bed, convicted of malfeasance
Opelousas police officer fired after beating a Black teen, convicted on three counts of malfeasance in office
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge man sentenced to 24 years in federal prison for robbery, theft charges
BATON ROUGE - A man was sentenced to over 24 years in federal prison after being convicted of interference of commerce by robbery, among other gun-related charges. Forrest Hardy, 33, was convicted in a pair of gunpoint robberies over the span of two days from January 2020. On Jan. 7, Hardy entered a Boost Mobile store on Scenic Highway, pointed a gun at an employee, and demanded money from the registers. The employee gave him the money, and Hardy left the store in a gold Lexus.
theadvocate.com
How a middle school fight, ongoing family feud led to the arrests of 5 adults and a teen
Five adults and a 17-year-old were arrested when an ongoing family feud came to a head with a brawl that initially erupted between students before the end of class Monday at Westdale Middle School, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said. According to an affidavit, an on-duty deputy called for...
KTBS
Baton Rouge Police investigating mass shooting near Southern's campus
BATON ROUGE, La. - Police are investigating a shooting early Friday morning at a Southern University fraternity house that left multiple people injured. The shooting reportedly happened shortly before 2 a.m. Friday morning at the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity home on Harding Boulevard near the entrance of campus. The Baton...
Louisiana police officer accused of theft of evidence within the department; placed on administrative leave
PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – The Pineville Police Department was made aware of an allegation of a theft of evidence from within the police department. The department contacted the Louisiana State Police and requested them to conduct the criminal investigation. Today, we were notified by the Louisiana State Police that they arrested a Pineville police officerregarding […]
HipHopDX.com
Mystikal Requests Bond, Hires Forensics Experts In Rape Case
Mystikal has requested to be let out on bond as he awaits trial for first degree rape and other charges stemming from an incident at his home earlier this summer. The request was one of several motions filed on Monday (October 17) by attorneys representing the former No Limit Records artist, reports WBRZ in Baton Rouge. The legal team also entered documents offering new insight into Mystikal’s relationship with his alleged victim, including a restraining order which he filed against his accuser over 20 years ago.
wbrz.com
Abusive mom fled with kids to Baton Rouge after handcuffed teens escaped Texas home, report says
BATON ROUGE - A mother accused of abuse reportedly crammed her family into a car along with her boyfriend and drove to Baton Rouge after two malnourished, handcuffed teens escaped their home in Texas. KTRK obtained surveillance video showing the two 15-year-olds going door-to-door in their Cypress, Texas neighborhood looking...
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Violent October 16 Road Rage Incident
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Violent October 16 Road Rage Incident. Louisiana – On October 20, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre reported that Bryan Cage, 37, was arrested in relation to a battery. Cage is charged with second-degree battery and hit-and-run driving. Earlier, deputies responded to a...
16-year-old accused of asking friend to fatally shoot her mom
BATON ROUGE, La. (TCD) -- Two 16-year-olds were arrested after the female teen asked her friend to fatally shoot her mother. According to WBRZ-TV, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 11 p.m., a 33-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital after suffering several gunshot wounds, and she died at the hospital from her injuries. The shooting reportedly occurred at the Highland Club apartment complex on Jefferson Highway.
westcentralsbest.com
Corrections Cadet Arrested for Malfeasance
Avoyelles Parish, La – Raymond Laborde Correctional Center (RLCC) investigators secured evidence and a contraband smuggler's confession. Monday night, RLCC officers questioned 38-year-old Nikki Bergeron of Marksville, Louisiana. Bergeron admitted to recently smuggling two contraband cell phones to inmates at the prison. Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Deputies booked Bergeron into...
brproud.com
Denham Springs man allegedly tries to torch mobile home during domestic dispute
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Firefighters with Livingston Parish Fire District #4 were called to a fire at a mobile home on Tuesday, October 18. The fire took place in the 33000 block of Highway 1019. “Upon arrival, firefighters learned a man and a woman were in the home...
Loaded gun found after officials search middle school student
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School leaders found a loaded gun after searching a seventh-grade student. The discovery resulted in a brief lockdown Thursday, Oct. 20. A spokeswoman for the East Baton Rouge Parish School System said the firearm was found at Belfair-Montessori Magnet School. Disciplinary action is pending, officials...
wbrz.com
Massive fight at New Roads festival involved almost 20 people; several facing criminal charges
NEW ROADS - Almost 20 people were involved in a brawl as a festival was closing down for Saturday night, sources told WBRZ. The New Roads Police Department said the fight happened Saturday night and one person was arrested on the spot, while six others were issued summonses. Video from the scene showed police response, and sources said almost 20 people were involved.
theadvocate.com
How did an Episcopal teacher accused of inappropriate behavior get hired at a public school?
When he applied on May 26 to become the health and physical education teacher at Woodlawn High School, Vincent Hoang wrote on his application that he’d left his previous job as a social studies teacher at Episcopal High in Baton Rouge in March, two months before the end of the school year.
Comments / 0