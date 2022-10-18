Read full article on original website
WKRN
2 Gives Back: Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office
This week, News 2 recognizes the men and women dedicated to protecting Cheatham County with the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office. After serving the department for 33 years, Tim Binkley was recently elected as Sheriff. News 2’s Marcus Bagwell joins Binkley to discuss his top priorities for the community and his transition to leading the department. As a way to say thank you for their service we’ve provided lunch for them to enjoy.
Three arrested after 9-year-old found locked in dog cage, deputies say
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Three people are facing charges after an anonymous tip led deputies to a home where they found a child locked inside of a dog kennel. In a news release, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said a concerned citizen said that a child had been locked in the kennel overnight. When deputies responded to the home, they found the 9-year-old boy inside the cage, which was padlocked shut. Deputies broke the cage open and released the child, who was evaluated by paramedics at the scene.
High schooler dies after shooting at Rutherford County home
A 17-year-old girl lost her life following a shooting at a Rockvale home on Wednesday, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: 17-Year-old Female Dies in Wednesday Accidental Shooting
A Blackman High School senior died after suffering a gunshot wound Wednesday at a Link Road home in the Rockvale community, said a Rutherford County Sheriff’s captain. The 17-year-old girl died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said Capt. Todd Sparks of the Criminal Investigations Division. Her 18-year-old boyfriend called...
wgnsradio.com
Indecent Exposure Incident in Walter Hill Community of Rutherford County
(WALTER HILL COMMUNITY) The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking area residents, “Do you recognize this man and vehicle?” Evidently, authorities are looking for the man behind the wheel to question him about a recently reported indecent act. According to the Sheriff’s Office, “He is wanted for...
Bedford County Sheriff’s Office issues Scam Warning
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of a scam affecting our community involving a caller to have knowledge that you have missed a court date or have outstanding warrants. The caller then goes on to say that if you don’t pay the fines that you will be arrested. The caller has also identified themselves as an employee of the sheriff’s office.
radio7media.com
Maury County Sheriff's Department Seeks Public's Help in Locating Stolen Boat
THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A STOLEN BOAT. THE BOAT IS DESCIBED AS A GREEN ALUMINUM 12 FOOT TRITON BOAT AND WAS TAKEN ON OR ABOUT OCTOBER 13TH FROM AN ADDRESS ON HAMPSHIRE PIKE. THE BOAT WAS STORED ON A GRAY JET SKI TRAILER. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.
Dozens cited as Rutherford County authorities tackle aggressive driving on I-24, Veterans Parkway
As part of "Operation Fall Brakes," members of multiple law enforcement agencies reportedly teamed up and stopped drivers for 326 driving- and drug-related offenses in Rutherford County Wednesday.
THP seeking info about Williamson County hit-and-run involving pedestrian
The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is turning to community members for information about a Williamson County hit-and-run that resulted in serious injury last weekend.
radio7media.com
Stabbing Incident Under Investigation in Lawrence County
AN INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY IN LAWRENCEBURG FOLLOWING A STABBING INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED MONDAY. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, OFFICERS WITH THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO THE 500 BLOCK OF CECIL STREET AT APPROXIMATELY 2 PM IN REFERENCE TO A REPORTED STABBING. UPON ARRIVAL OFFICERS LOCATED TWO VICTIMS THAT HAD BEEN STABBED MULTIPLE TIMES. PATROL OFFICERS SECURED THE CRIME SCENE AND THE VICTIMS RECEIVED MEDICAL ATTENTION ON SCENE BY LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS, THEN WERE TRANSPORTED TO REGIONAL TRAUMA CENTERS DUE TO THE NATURE OF THEIR INJURIES. DETECTIVES COLLECTED EVIDENCE WHICH IDENTIFIED A SUSPECT IN RELATION TO THIS CRIME. THE SUSPECT WAS LOCATED A SHORT TIME LATER. GERALD DOYLE (66) OF LAWRENCEBURG WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AND TRANSPORTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER WITHOUT INCIDENT. GERALD DOYLE IS SET TO APPEAR IN GENERAL SESSIONS COURT ON NOVEMBER 1ST, 2022. THIS CONTINUES TO BE AN ONGOING INVESTIGATION. AT THIS TIME, BOTH VICTIMS ARE IN STABLE CONDITION.
Driver critically injured in I-24 shooting; police searching for vehicle involved
Detectives are currently trying to track down a vehicle believed to be involved in a Thursday afternoon shooting in Antioch that left a driver with critical injuries.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Police Investigating a Stolen Vehicle Case
(MURFREESBORO, Tenn.) Murfreesboro Police are investigating a case that involves a stolen vehicle. Detectives are now attempting to identify two persons of interest who were caught on camera. During the overnight hours of Oct. 16th and 17th, the keys to a silver 2013 Hyundai Elantra (TN Tag # 384BCDF) were...
Man arrested for deadly shooting outside Murfreesboro McDonald’s
A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Murfreesboro McDonald's.
Tennessee girl dies in tragic accident days before her 7th birthday
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the tragic death of a Gladeville Elementary student.
Teen facing violent felonies after Cheatham County carjacking with child in backseat
Carjacking, kidnapping, and aggravated assault are just some of the charges a teenager is facing after walking away from a Nashville Department of Children's Services facility back in January.
fox17.com
Police: Woman reportedly shot in vehicle in Antioch, pulls over to call 9-1-1
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman suffered a gunshot wound inside her vehicle in Antioch Thursday prompting her to pull over and call 9-1-1, officials confirmed. A spokesperson with Metro Police said there is no information on if there is a suspect at this time or if the injury may have been self-inflicted or accidental.
fox17.com
Franklin police looking for pair who allegedly pickpocketed elderly woman at TJ Maxx
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police in Franklin are asking for the public's help identifying two people accused of pickpocketing a senior citizen. The Franklin Police Department released a photo of the suspects: a man and woman. Police say the pair stole cash and credit cards from an elderly woman's purse while she shopped at TJ Maxx.
Man posing as contractor accused of stealing $4K worth of wood from Nashville property
A man accused of posing as a contractor is facing felony theft charges after police say he stole more than $4,000 worth of wood from a property in Nashville.
Tennessee woman arrested for allegedly shooting, killing sister
Police say the victim's sister, 25-year-old Kandis Davis, has been taken into custody and is accused of the shooting. They say she was arrested without incident.
WBBJ
Tennessee man charged with murder in death of toddler
TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is behind bars in connection with the death of a toddler earlier this year. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 21-year-old James Curtis Yates is facing charges of felony murder and aggravated child abuse. The TBI says their agents launched an...
