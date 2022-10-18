ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford Source

WKRN

2 Gives Back: Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office

This week, News 2 recognizes the men and women dedicated to protecting Cheatham County with the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office. After serving the department for 33 years, Tim Binkley was recently elected as Sheriff. News 2’s Marcus Bagwell joins Binkley to discuss his top priorities for the community and his transition to leading the department. As a way to say thank you for their service we’ve provided lunch for them to enjoy.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Three arrested after 9-year-old found locked in dog cage, deputies say

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Three people are facing charges after an anonymous tip led deputies to a home where they found a child locked inside of a dog kennel. In a news release, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said a concerned citizen said that a child had been locked in the kennel overnight. When deputies responded to the home, they found the 9-year-old boy inside the cage, which was padlocked shut. Deputies broke the cage open and released the child, who was evaluated by paramedics at the scene.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: 17-Year-old Female Dies in Wednesday Accidental Shooting

A Blackman High School senior died after suffering a gunshot wound Wednesday at a Link Road home in the Rockvale community, said a Rutherford County Sheriff’s captain. The 17-year-old girl died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said Capt. Todd Sparks of the Criminal Investigations Division. Her 18-year-old boyfriend called...
ROCKVALE, TN
On Target News

Bedford County Sheriff’s Office issues Scam Warning

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of a scam affecting our community involving a caller to have knowledge that you have missed a court date or have outstanding warrants. The caller then goes on to say that if you don’t pay the fines that you will be arrested. The caller has also identified themselves as an employee of the sheriff’s office.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Maury County Sheriff's Department Seeks Public's Help in Locating Stolen Boat

THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A STOLEN BOAT. THE BOAT IS DESCIBED AS A GREEN ALUMINUM 12 FOOT TRITON BOAT AND WAS TAKEN ON OR ABOUT OCTOBER 13TH FROM AN ADDRESS ON HAMPSHIRE PIKE. THE BOAT WAS STORED ON A GRAY JET SKI TRAILER. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Stabbing Incident Under Investigation in Lawrence County

AN INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY IN LAWRENCEBURG FOLLOWING A STABBING INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED MONDAY. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, OFFICERS WITH THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO THE 500 BLOCK OF CECIL STREET AT APPROXIMATELY 2 PM IN REFERENCE TO A REPORTED STABBING. UPON ARRIVAL OFFICERS LOCATED TWO VICTIMS THAT HAD BEEN STABBED MULTIPLE TIMES. PATROL OFFICERS SECURED THE CRIME SCENE AND THE VICTIMS RECEIVED MEDICAL ATTENTION ON SCENE BY LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS, THEN WERE TRANSPORTED TO REGIONAL TRAUMA CENTERS DUE TO THE NATURE OF THEIR INJURIES. DETECTIVES COLLECTED EVIDENCE WHICH IDENTIFIED A SUSPECT IN RELATION TO THIS CRIME. THE SUSPECT WAS LOCATED A SHORT TIME LATER. GERALD DOYLE (66) OF LAWRENCEBURG WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AND TRANSPORTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER WITHOUT INCIDENT. GERALD DOYLE IS SET TO APPEAR IN GENERAL SESSIONS COURT ON NOVEMBER 1ST, 2022. THIS CONTINUES TO BE AN ONGOING INVESTIGATION. AT THIS TIME, BOTH VICTIMS ARE IN STABLE CONDITION.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Police Investigating a Stolen Vehicle Case

(MURFREESBORO, Tenn.) Murfreesboro Police are investigating a case that involves a stolen vehicle. Detectives are now attempting to identify two persons of interest who were caught on camera. During the overnight hours of Oct. 16th and 17th, the keys to a silver 2013 Hyundai Elantra (TN Tag # 384BCDF) were...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WBBJ

Tennessee man charged with murder in death of toddler

TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is behind bars in connection with the death of a toddler earlier this year. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 21-year-old James Curtis Yates is facing charges of felony murder and aggravated child abuse. The TBI says their agents launched an...
TROUSDALE COUNTY, TN
