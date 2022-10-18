Read full article on original website
Suspect says TV told him to kill two men at St. Paul sober house
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man charged with the death of two people at a sober living home told police he was encouraged by his television to commit the crimes.Joseph Sandoval, 32, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder for allegedly killing two men Thursday afternoon.RELATED: St. Paul police investigate double homicide in Payne-PhalenIt happened at about 4:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of Lawson Avenue East, in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.Both victims, one a handyman doing work at the property and the other a resident, appeared to die from multiple lacerations and stab wounds, police say.According to the criminal...
fox9.com
St. Paul double homicide: Charges against 32-year-old man reveal details
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Prosecutors charged a St. Paul man in connection to the double homicide Thursday afternoon in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. Joseph Sandoval II, 32, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder with intent but not premeditated in the death of the two men in a St. Paul sober house.
Suspect in custody in apparent double homicide in St. Paul
Two are dead and one is in custody following an apparent double-homicide in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood of St. Paul, bringing the city’s reported homicide total for 2022 to 31
mprnews.org
St. Paul police investigate double homicide in Payne-Phalen
ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police are investigating a double homicide Thursday on the city's east side.It happened at about 4:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of Lawson Avenue East, in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. Officers found two unresponsive men at the scene who were "suffering from significant, life-threatening injuries." A male suspect was detained at the scene.Police did not specify how the men died. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will release that information, and the victims' identities, after its investigation.Police say there had been four 911 calls to the residence so far this year.These are the city's 30th and 31st homicides of 2022.
dakotanewsnow.com
knsiradio.com
